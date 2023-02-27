Global Aerospace Composites Market Size To Grow USD 54 Billion By 2030 | CAGR 7.5%

SPHERICAL INSIGHTS LLP

The Global Aerospace Composites Market Size is expected to grow from USD 31 billion in 2021 to USD 54 Billion by 2030 at a CAGR of over 7.5% over the forecast period, as per the latest research report by Spherical Insights & Consulting. Companies Covered: Materion Corporation, Royal Ten Cate, Hexcel Corporation, Owen Corning, Solvay, Teijin, SGL Group, Mitsubishi Rayon Co., Renegade Materials Corporation, Toray Industries and Others.

New York, United States , Feb. 27, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Aerospace Composites Market size was valued at USD 31 billion in 2021 and grew at a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. The Aerospace Composites Market size is expected to surpass USD 54 billion by 2030. The report aims to provide an overview of the global aerospace composites market with detailed market segmentation by Fibre, Matrix, Application, Manufacturing Process, Aircraft, and Region. The global aerospace composites market is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Economy: Recession Risk Rising Analysis and Russia-Ukraine Conflict War Impact we have added in the final premium report.

Market Overview

Composites made with reinforced carbon, ceramic, and glass-based fibers are known as aerospace composites. Composite materials used in aerospace have a low density and strong mechanical properties. Aerospace composites are used in a variety of products, including propellers, seats, wings, rotor blades, and instrument enclosures.

Growing public awareness of the advantages of aerospace composites as well as the expansion of the aviation industry, particularly in developing nations, will have a direct and positive impact on the market's growth rate. Continuous technological advancements in the areas of components and structural applications for aircraft, rising research and development spending by major corporations, acceleration of industrialization, and growing emphasis on technological advancements as well as modernization of production methods will all pave the way for further advancement.

Aerospace Composites Market – Market Trends

The market for aircraft composites has struggled to expand due to rising environmental concerns and government limits on the disposal of carbon and aramifiberses.

Due to the market's use in the production of aircraft, China has experienced tremendous expansion in the aerospace composites sector. Boeing predicted that by 2037, China's airlines will need 8,050 new aircraft, which would increase the demand for aerospace composites.

Rising investments from developing nations in the defence industry also fuel market expansion.

The aircraft composites sector requires a lot of cash. The main end users of aerospace composite materials, including producers of commercial and business aircraft, rotary aircraft, and helicopters, have been making modest progress as a result of the present pandemic. Some OEMs have limited operating cash flows and low liquidity.

Browse key industry insights spread across 185 pages with 130 market data tables and figures & charts from the report “ Global Aerospace Composites Market Size , Share, and COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Fiber (Carbon Fiber Aerospace Composites, Ceramic Fiber Aerospace Composites, Glass Fiber Aerospace Composites), By Matrix (Polymer Matrix, Ceramic Matrix, Metal Matrix), By Application (Aerospace Composites for Interiors, Aerospace Composites for Exteriors), By Manufacturing Process ( AFP (Automated Fiber Placement)/ATL (Automated Tape Layup), Layup, Resin Transfer Molding, Filament Winding), By Aircraft ( Aerospace Composites for Commercial Aircraft, Aerospace Composites for Business & General Aviation, Aerospace Composites for Civil Helicopters, Aerospace Composites for Military Aircraft), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa), Analysis and Forecast 2021 – 2030.” in detail along with the table of contents.

Aerospace Composites Market –Regional Analysis

Due to the region's developed aerospace industry, North America accounts for about 45% of global revenue for aerospace composites. The presence of large aerospace corporations like Boeing and Lockheed Martin as well as high air travel frequency, lower air travel costs, and significant R&D investments all contribute to the region's increased market income. Over the course of the forecast period, the market for aerospace composites in Europe is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%. Large aerospace and defence businesses are present in the area, which may account for the strong demand. France, Germany, and the UK are among the top producers of aeroplane components.

Competitive Analysis:

The report offers the appropriate analysis of the key organizations/companies involved within the global market along with a comparative evaluation primarily based on their product offering, business overviews, geographic presence, enterprise strategies, segment market share, and SWOT analysis. The report also provides an elaborative analysis focusing on the current news and developments of the companies, which includes product development, innovations, joint ventures, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, strategic alliances, and others. This allows for the evaluation of the overall competition within the market.

Aerospace Composites Market – Key Market players

Materion Corporation

Royal Ten Cate

Hexcel Corporation

Owen Corning, Solvay

Teijin, SGL Group

Mitsubishi Rayon Co.

Renegade Materials Corporation

Toray Industries

Aerospace Composites Market – Segmentation

By Fibre:

Carbon Fibre Aerospace Composites

Ceramic Fibre Aerospace Composites

Glass Fibre Aerospace Composites

By Matrix:

Polymer Matrix

Ceramic Matrix

Metal Matrix

By Application:

Aerospace Composites for Interiors

Aerospace Composites for Exteriors

By Manufacturing Process:

AFP (Automated Fibre Placement)/ATL (Automated Tape Layup)

Layup

Resin Transfer Moulding

Filament Winding

On the Basis of Aircraft:

Aerospace Composites for Commercial Aircraft

Aerospace Composites for Business & General Aviation

Aerospace Composites for Civil Helicopters

Aerospace Composites for Military Aircraft

