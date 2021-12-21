Global Aerospace Composites Market Report 2021-2026: Opportunities in the Development of Advanced Software Tools for Aerospace Composites
Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace Composites Market (2021-2026) by Fiber Type, Application, Manufacturing Process, Resin Type, Aircraft Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Aerospace Composites Market is estimated to be USD 35.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 55.18 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.
Composites are materials made up of two or more substances with different physical and chemical properties. The surging demand for composites for making aircraft parts due to its exceptional strength and heat-bearing capacity is driving the growth of the Aerospace Composites Market.
Other factors driving the growth are high demand for aerospace composite materials in the aerospace industry, development of fuel-efficient aircraft, and growing uses of abrasives in the Military & Defence sectors. Whereas a decrease in the number of commercial aircraft deliveries and high fabrication & assembly costs may create hindrances in the growth of the market.
Reduction in the cost of carbon fiber and the development of advanced software tools for aerospace composites are opportunities for the market's growth. Although maintaining the supply chain & operating at full capacity and liquidity crunch are the challenges for the market.
Market Segmentation
By Fiber Type, the market is classified into Carbon Fiber Composites, Ceramic Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber Composites, and Other Segments. Amongst all segments, the Carbon Fiber segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.
By Application, the market is classified into Interior and Exterior segments. Amongst all, the Exterior Segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.
By Manufacturing Process, the market is classified into AFP/ATL, Lay-Up Process, Resin Transfer Moulding Process, Filament Winding Process, and Other Processes. Amongst all, the AFP/ATL segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.
By Resin Type, the market is classified into Benzoxazine, Cyanate Ester, Bismalimide, Ceramic, and Metal Matrix, Thermosetting Resins, Polyester, and Others. Amongst all, the Thermosetting Resins segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.
By Aircraft Type, the market is classified into Commercial Aircraft, Business & General Aviation, Civil Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Spacecraft, and Other Segments. Amongst all, the Commercial Aircraft Segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.
By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.
Recent Developments
Arlington Capital partners close the acquisition of Triumph's Composites Business, forming Qarbon Aerospace - May 10, 2021
Kaman expands composite repair to the aftermarket through a partnership with C&L Aerospace - Dec 1, 2020
Rolls-Royce plans to open a new facility to make composite fan blades and fan cases for jet engines - Jan 14, 2020
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are
Solvay AG
Toray Industries Inc.
Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation
Hexcel Corporation
Teijin Limited
SGL Group
Materion Corporation
Owens Corning
Spirit AeroSystems Inc.
LEE Aerospace, Inc.
Gurit Holding AG
General Electric Corporation
Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd.
Kineco-Kaman Composites
Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation
Hyosung Advanced Materials
Quantum Composites
Albany Engineered Composites
PRF Composite Materials
Victrex PLC
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Market Size and Segmentation
3.3 Market Outlook
4 Market Influencers
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Exceptional Heat Bearing Capacity & High Strength
4.1.2 High Demand of Aerospace Composites Material in Aerospace Industry
4.1.3 Development of Fuel-Efficient Aircraft
4.1.4 Growing Demand in Military & Defence Sector
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Decrease in Number of Commercial Aircraft Deliveries
4.2.2 High Fabrication and Assembly Cost of Composite Materials
4.3 Opportunities
4.3.1 Reduction in Cost of Carbon Fiber
4.3.2 Development of Advanced Software Tools for Aerospace Composites
4.4 Challenges
4.4.1 Maintaining Uninterrupted Supply & Operating at Full Capacity
4.4.2 Liquidity Crunch
4.5 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Regulatory Scenario
5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Fiber Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Carbon Fiber Composites
6.3 Ceramic Fiber Composites
6.4 Glass Fiber Composites
6.5 Others
7 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Application
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Interior
7.2.1 Seats
7.2.2 Cabin
7.2.3 Sandwich Panels
7.2.4 Environmental Control System (ECS) Ducting
7.3 Exterior
7.3.1 Fuselage
7.3.2 Engine
7.3.3 Rotor Blades
7.3.4 Tail Boom
7.3.5 Wings
8 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Manufacturing process
8.1 Introduction
8.2 AFP/ATL
8.3 Lay-Up Process
8.4 Resin Transfer Moulding Process
8.5 Filament Winding Process
8.6 Other Processes
9 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Resin Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Benzoxazine
9.3 Cyanate Ester
9.4 Epoxy
9.5 Bismalimide
9.6 Ceramic and Metal Matrix
9.7 Thermosetting Resins
9.8 Polyester
9.9 Others
10 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Aircraft type
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Commercial Aircraft
10.2.1 Regional Jets
10.2.2 Single Aisle Aircraft
10.2.3 Widebody Aircraft
10.3 Business & General Aviation
10.3.1 Business Jet
10.3.2 Piston & Turboprop
10.4 Civil Aircraft
10.5 Military Aircraft
10.6 Spacecraft
10.7 Others (UAV)
11 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Geography
11.1 Introduction
12 Competitive Landscape
12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant
12.2 Market Share Analysis
12.3 Strategic Initiatives
12.3.1 M&A and Investments
12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations
12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements
13 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b4wrt8
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900