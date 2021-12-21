Global Aerospace Composites Market Report 2021-2026: Opportunities in the Development of Advanced Software Tools for Aerospace Composites

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Aerospace Composites Market (2021-2026) by Fiber Type, Application, Manufacturing Process, Resin Type, Aircraft Type, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Aerospace Composites Market is estimated to be USD 35.7 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 55.18 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 9.1%.



Composites are materials made up of two or more substances with different physical and chemical properties. The surging demand for composites for making aircraft parts due to its exceptional strength and heat-bearing capacity is driving the growth of the Aerospace Composites Market.

Other factors driving the growth are high demand for aerospace composite materials in the aerospace industry, development of fuel-efficient aircraft, and growing uses of abrasives in the Military & Defence sectors. Whereas a decrease in the number of commercial aircraft deliveries and high fabrication & assembly costs may create hindrances in the growth of the market.



Reduction in the cost of carbon fiber and the development of advanced software tools for aerospace composites are opportunities for the market's growth. Although maintaining the supply chain & operating at full capacity and liquidity crunch are the challenges for the market.



Market Segmentation

By Fiber Type, the market is classified into Carbon Fiber Composites, Ceramic Fiber Composites, Glass Fiber Composites, and Other Segments. Amongst all segments, the Carbon Fiber segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR.

By Application, the market is classified into Interior and Exterior segments. Amongst all, the Exterior Segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.

By Manufacturing Process, the market is classified into AFP/ATL, Lay-Up Process, Resin Transfer Moulding Process, Filament Winding Process, and Other Processes. Amongst all, the AFP/ATL segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.

By Resin Type, the market is classified into Benzoxazine, Cyanate Ester, Bismalimide, Ceramic, and Metal Matrix, Thermosetting Resins, Polyester, and Others. Amongst all, the Thermosetting Resins segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.

By Aircraft Type, the market is classified into Commercial Aircraft, Business & General Aviation, Civil Aircraft, Military Aircraft, Spacecraft, and Other Segments. Amongst all, the Commercial Aircraft Segment is expected to contribute the highest growth.

By Geography, North America is projected to lead the market.

Recent Developments

Arlington Capital partners close the acquisition of Triumph's Composites Business, forming Qarbon Aerospace - May 10, 2021

Kaman expands composite repair to the aftermarket through a partnership with C&L Aerospace - Dec 1, 2020

Rolls-Royce plans to open a new facility to make composite fan blades and fan cases for jet engines - Jan 14, 2020

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are

Solvay AG

Toray Industries Inc.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation

Hexcel Corporation

Teijin Limited

SGL Group

Materion Corporation

Owens Corning

Spirit AeroSystems Inc.

LEE Aerospace, Inc.

Gurit Holding AG

General Electric Corporation

Rolls-Royce Motor Cars Ltd.

Kineco-Kaman Composites

Nippon Graphite Fiber Corporation

Hyosung Advanced Materials

Quantum Composites

Albany Engineered Composites

PRF Composite Materials

Victrex PLC

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Market Size and Segmentation

3.3 Market Outlook



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Exceptional Heat Bearing Capacity & High Strength

4.1.2 High Demand of Aerospace Composites Material in Aerospace Industry

4.1.3 Development of Fuel-Efficient Aircraft

4.1.4 Growing Demand in Military & Defence Sector

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Decrease in Number of Commercial Aircraft Deliveries

4.2.2 High Fabrication and Assembly Cost of Composite Materials

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Reduction in Cost of Carbon Fiber

4.3.2 Development of Advanced Software Tools for Aerospace Composites

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Maintaining Uninterrupted Supply & Operating at Full Capacity

4.4.2 Liquidity Crunch

4.5 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Fiber Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Carbon Fiber Composites

6.3 Ceramic Fiber Composites

6.4 Glass Fiber Composites

6.5 Others



7 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Interior

7.2.1 Seats

7.2.2 Cabin

7.2.3 Sandwich Panels

7.2.4 Environmental Control System (ECS) Ducting

7.3 Exterior

7.3.1 Fuselage

7.3.2 Engine

7.3.3 Rotor Blades

7.3.4 Tail Boom

7.3.5 Wings



8 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Manufacturing process

8.1 Introduction

8.2 AFP/ATL

8.3 Lay-Up Process

8.4 Resin Transfer Moulding Process

8.5 Filament Winding Process

8.6 Other Processes



9 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Resin Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Benzoxazine

9.3 Cyanate Ester

9.4 Epoxy

9.5 Bismalimide

9.6 Ceramic and Metal Matrix

9.7 Thermosetting Resins

9.8 Polyester

9.9 Others



10 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Aircraft type

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Commercial Aircraft

10.2.1 Regional Jets

10.2.2 Single Aisle Aircraft

10.2.3 Widebody Aircraft

10.3 Business & General Aviation

10.3.1 Business Jet

10.3.2 Piston & Turboprop

10.4 Civil Aircraft

10.5 Military Aircraft

10.6 Spacecraft

10.7 Others (UAV)



11 Global Aerospace Composites Market, By Geography

11.1 Introduction



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

