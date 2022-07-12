Global Aerospace Composites Market Report 2022: Development of Thermoplastic Composites to Enhance Recyclability Presents Opportunities
The aerospace sector is one of the leading end-use industries in material development innovation, which has led to the adoption of composites in other major end-use industries such as automotive, medical, construction, and electronics. Composites are forecast to become a highly-critical material in aerospace manufacturing by the end of the forecast period in 2028.
The study highlights the key market participants and critical competitive factors to achieve organic growth and gain a solid foothold in the market. The current size of the aerospace composites market is assessed by factors such as air traffic recovery, post-pandemic air travel trends, material substitution potential, and shifting political, socioeconomic, regulatory, environmental, raw material, and technology trends. The study also examines the demand for air travel and offers an in-depth scenario of the substitution potential of composites replacing metals in structural applications. The study also assesses the top growth opportunities for composite manufacturers over the forecast period.
Research Scope
This study assesses the global aerospace composites market in 2021 and provides a CAGR forecast over the 2022 to 2028 period. It discusses the different value chain tiers and estimates volume and revenue for aerospace composites. The research scope encompasses three major aerospace end industries: Commercial Aviation, Defense Aviation, and General Aviation.
These primary segments are divided into the following sub-segments:
Fiber (carbon fiber, glass fiber, and aramid fiber)
Resin (epoxy, phenolics, high-performance polymers) and Others (polyurethanes, vinylesters, and PP)
End Use (OEM and MRO)
Application (airframe, interiors, and engine)
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
The Strategic Imperative 8T
The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Aerospace Composites Industry
Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline EngineT
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
Scope of Analysis
Geographic Scope
Segmentation
Key Competitors
Value Chain Analysis
Aerospace Composites Value Chain Analysis
Selection Criteria of Lightweight Materials in Aerospace
Growth Metrics
Growth Drivers
Growth Restraints
Forecast Assumptions
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Average Price Forecast
Volume Forecast by End Industry
Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis
Volume Forecast by Resin
Volume Forecast Analysis by Resin
Volume Forecast by Fiber
Volume Forecast Analysis by Fiber
Volume Forecast by Application
Volume Forecast Analysis by Application
Volume Forecast by End Use
Volume Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast Analysis by End Use and Region
Competitive Environment
Market Share Analysis
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Commercial Aviation
Segment Characteristics and Overview
Growth Metrics
Composite Material Use Snapshot
Composite Penetration Overview by Model - Airbus and Boeing
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Average Price Forecast
Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis
Volume Forecast by Resin
Volume Forecast Analysis by Resin
Volume Forecast by Fiber
Volume Forecast Analysis by Fiber
Volume Forecast by Application
Volume Forecast Analysis by Application
Volume Forecast by End Use
Volume Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast Analysis by End Use and Region
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Defense Aviation
Segment Characteristics and Overview
Growth Metrics
Composite Material Use Snapshot
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Average Price Forecast
Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis
Volume Forecast by Resin
Volume Forecast by Fiber
Volume Forecast Analysis by Resin and Fiber
Volume Forecast by Application
Volume Forecast Analysis by Application
Volume Forecast by End Use
Volume Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast Analysis by End Use and Region
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - General Aviation
Segment Characteristics and Overview
Growth Metrics
Composite Material Use Snapshot
Revenue and Volume Forecast
Average Price Forecast
Revenue, Volume, and Average Price Forecast Analysis
Volume Forecast by Resin
Volume Forecast by Fiber
Volume Forecast Analysis by Resin and Fiber
Volume Forecast by Application
Volume Forecast by End Use
Volume Forecast by Region
Volume Forecast Analysis by Application, End Use, and Region
6. Growth Opportunity Universe
Investing in Aerospace Composite Parts Manufacturing in Saudi Arabia to Take Advantage of the Favorable Environment
Development of Thermoplastic Composites to Enhance Recyclability
3D Printable Composites to Transform Aerospace Manufacturing and MRO
Companies Mentioned
Airbus
Boeing
