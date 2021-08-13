Global Advanced Wound Management (AWM) Technology Markets, 2021-2026 - Increasing Acceptance of Innovative Technologies and Protocols for Complex Wound Treatment
Dublin, Aug. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Markets for Advanced Wound Management Technologies 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global advanced wound management products market should reach $16.0 billion by 2026 from $11.9 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The advanced nonbiological wound dressings segment of the global advanced wound management products market is expected to grow from $4.7 billion in 2021 to $5.7 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 4.1% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
The wound biologics/bioactives segment of the global advanced wound management products market is expected to grow from $2.3 billion in 2021 to $4.2 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 12.2% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.
It is estimated that nearly 50 million people suffer from hard-to-heal wounds, globally, including nearly 8.4 million people in the U.S. Wound treatment is complex and varies across a broad continuum of care. Non-healing wounds significantly deteriorate the patients' quality of life and can cause serious medical events such as limb amputations or premature death.
There are two types of wound management technologies: traditional and advanced. A significant percentage of hard-to-heal wounds often requires solutions such as advanced dressings, wound bioactives/biologics and other advanced wound care products. Advanced wound management (AWM) products provide optimal conditions for the natural reparative processes of the wound.
These products are favorable to healthcare providers and patients alike, as they promise shorter treatment times and higher cost savings. AWM products are used for the treatment of acute wounds, caused by burns, trauma and surgery; chronic wounds, including diabetic foot ulcers and venous legulcers; and prevention of pressure ulcers.
AWM is a significant and growing market. The incidence, chronicity and complexity of wounds is strongly influenced by age and lifestyle factors, including smoking, weight, alcohol consumption, a lack of exercise and unhealthy diet. Demographic health trends such as an aging population, and the sharp rise in the incidence of diabetes, obesity and other chronic diseases, are resulting in the increased prevalence of systemic comorbidities, leading to growing prevalence of hard-to-heal wounds.
Moreover, a large middle class accessing higher levels of care, and increasing understanding of the economic benefits of using AWS products early in the wound-healing process, are also fueling the growth of the market.
Due to the huge costs associated with delayed wound healing, a growing number of patients worldwide are receiving advanced treatment of wounds. The adoption of AWM products is expected to continue growing at a rapid rate due to increasing awareness of clinical and economic benefits of using these products among healthcare professionals as well as the growing number of patients demanding more effective treatment solutions.
However, the high cost of AWM products, inadequate reimbursement and pricing pressures are the key restraining factors in the market.
The competition in the AWM market is intense and the market is witnessing rapid advances in technologies and an increasing emphasis on intellectual property.
Descriptive company profiles of the major market participants, including 3M, AbbVie Inc., Cardinal Health, Integra LifeSciences, Smith & Nephew PLC and Urgo Group
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
The Integumentary System
Wound Classifications
Process of Wound Healing
Stages of Wound Healing
Inflammatory Phase
Destructive Phase
Proliferative Phase
Maturation
Healing by Secondary Intention
Factors Affecting Wound Healing
General Health Indicators Affecting Wound Healing
Complications of Wound Healing
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product/Technology Type
Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings
Wound Biologics/Bioactives
External Wound Healing Devices
Anti-adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies
Wound Closure Sealants and Glues
Chapter 5 Global Market for Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings
Foam Dressings
Hydrogel Dressings
Film Dressings
Alginate and Gelling Fiber Dressings
Hydrocolloid Dressings
Superabsorbent Dressings
Contact Layer Dressings
Other Advanced Dressings
Global Market for Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings by Product Type
Chapter 6 Global Market for Wound Biologics/Bioactive Dressings
Cellular and Tissue-based Products (CTPs)/Skin Substitutes
Human Cellular Bioengineered Grafts
Xenografts
Allografts
Collagen Dressings
Chapter 7 Global Market for External Wound Healing Devices
Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Systems
Reusable/Traditional NPWT Systems
Single-use NPWT Systems
Oxygen Therapy Devices
Other External Wound Healing Devices
Wound Debridement Devices
Extracorporeal Shock Wave Therapy Devices
Electrical Stimulation and Electromagnetic Therapy Devices
Chapter 8 Global Market for Anti-adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies
Anti-adhesion Products
Advanced Debriding and Cleansing Agents
Global Market for Anti-adhesion Products and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies by Product Type
Chapter 9 Global Market for Wound Closure Sealants and Glues
Chapter 10 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 11 Market Breakdown by Application
Acute Wounds
Chronic Wounds
Wound Statistics
Nonbiological Wound Dressings
Wound Biologics/Bioactives
External Wound Healing Devices
Anti-adhesion and Other Advanced Consumable Technologies
Wound Closure Sealants and Glues
Chapter 12 Market Breakdown by End User
Hospital Outpatient Wound Centers
Inpatient Settings/Hospitals
Office or Clinic Setting
Chapter 13 New Developments and Emerging Technologies
AWM Products in Development
Human Placental Umbilical Cord Tissue
Electrical Stimulation Platform
Low-Dose Tissue Oxygenation System
Skin Substitute
Hydrogel Sheet Containing Stem Cells
Human Amniotic Liquid
Meshed Autograft
Bacteriophage-Loaded Microcapsule Spray
Autologous Skin Stem Cell Therapy
Chapter 14 Competitive Landscape
Global Market Shares of Leading Companies
Leading Companies by Product Type
Advanced Nonbiological Wound Dressings
Wound Biologics/Bioactives
External Wound Healing Devices
Wound Closure Sealants and Glues
Recent Industry Activities
Product Launches and Approvals
Acquisitions and Mergers
Chapter 15 Market Dynamics
Market Drivers
Favorable Global Demographics and Aging Population
Greater Incidence of Obesity, Diabetes and Other Chronic Conditions
Increasing Acceptance of Innovative Technologies and Protocols for Complex Wound Treatment
Emerging Markets
Technology Innovations and New Product Development
Market Restraints
High Cost of AWM Products
Reimbursement and Pricing Issues
Stringent Regulatory Environment
Chapter 16 Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic
Chapter 17 Company Profiles
3M
Abbvie Inc.
Advanced Medical Solutions Group Plc
Amniox Medical Inc.
B. Braun Melsungen Ag
Cardinal Health
Coloplast A/S
Convatec Group Plc
Cook Biotech Inc.
Dermarite Industries Llc
Essity
Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corp.
Medline Industries
Mimedx
Misonix Inc.
Molnlycke Health Care Ab.
Organogenesis Holdings Inc.
Paul Hartmann Ag
Smith & Nephew Plc
Urgo Group
Winner Medical Co., Ltd.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zgopr7
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900