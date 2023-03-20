Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product Manufacturing Market
Thermofisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza, Catalent Inc., Takara Bio Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Wuxi Advanced Therapies, Novartis AG, Miltenyi Biotec, bluebird bio, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH, Gilead Sciences, Inc., ElevateBio, LLC, VGXI, Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Oxford Biomedica, Aldevron, LLC, Novasep, Yposkesi, REGENXBIO Inc., Orchard Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Avantor, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and Kriya Therapeutics, among others, are some of the key players in the advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) manufacturing market.
Brooklyn, New York, March 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a recently revamped/updated market research report published by Global Market Estimates, the Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) Manufacturing Market is projected to grow from USD 10.37 billion in 2023 to USD 23.58 billion in 2028 at a CAGR value of 13.2% from 2023 to 2028.
ATMPs (advanced therapeutic medical products) are human medicines based on the genetic, cellular, or tissue makeup of human beings. They provide whole new avenues for the treatment of rare sicknesses and critical injuries. Genetic therapy involving the insertion of recombinant genes into the patient to treat cancer, genetic disorders, and other chronic diseases, is also expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the advanced therapeutic medical products market.
Browse 147 Market Data Tables and 115 Figures spread through 163 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Global Advanced Therapy Medicinal Product (ATMP) Manufacturing Market - Forecast to 2028’’
Key Market Insights
As per the therapy type outlook, gene therapy segment is expected to be the largest segment in the global market from 2023 to 2028
As per the scale outlook, the pre-commercial/R&D scale manufacturing segment holds the largest share of the market
The Asia Pacific region is analyzed to be the fastest-growing region in the market
North America region will have the largest share in the market during the forecast period [2023-2028]
Thermofisher Scientific, Inc., Merck KGaA, Lonza, Catalent Inc., Takara Bio Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Wuxi Advanced Therapies, Novartis AG, Miltenyi Biotec, bluebird bio, Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GMBH, Gilead Sciences, Inc., ElevateBio, LLC, VGXI, Inc., Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc., Oxford Biomedica, Aldevron, LLC, Novasep, Yposkesi, REGENXBIO Inc., Orchard Therapeutics, BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., Avantor, Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., and Kriya Therapeutics, among others, are some of the key players in the advanced therapy medicinal product (ATMP) manufacturing market
Request for a Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.globalmarketestimates.com/market-report/advanced-therapy-medicinal-product-atmp-manufacturing-market-3801
Therapy Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Cell Therapy
Gene Therapy
Tissue Engineered Product
Scale Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Pre-commercial/R&D Scale Manufacturing
Commercial Scale Manufacturing
Workflow Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
Cell Banking & Processing
Process Development
Fill & Finish Operations
Analytical & Quality Testing
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2023-2028)
North America
The U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
Germany
UK
France
Spain
Italy
Netherlands
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Thailand
Indonesia
Malaysia
Singapore
Vietnam
Rest of APAC
Central & South America
Brazil
Argentina
Chile
Rest of CSA
Middle East & Africa
Saudi Arabia
UAE
Israel
South Africa
Rest of MEA
Contact: Yash Jain
Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory
Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com
Phone Number: +1 6026667238
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/
Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com
CONTACT: Contact: Yash Jain Director - Global Accounts & Strategic Advisory Email address: yash.jain@globalmarketestimates.com Phone Number: +1 6026667238 LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/yash-jain-global-market-estimates/ Website: www.globalmarketestimates.com