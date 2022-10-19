Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Market to Reach $62.7 Billion by 2027

Abstract: What`s New for 2022? Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.

New York, Oct. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05818031/?utm_source=GNW
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) estimated at US$24.1 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$62.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Adaptive Cruise Control, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17% CAGR and reach US$19.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Autonomous Emergency Braking segment is readjusted to a revised 15.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $7.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR

The Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$7.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.9 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 12.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.9% CAGR.

Park Assist Segment to Record 15.3% CAGR

In the global Park Assist segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 15.1% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.6 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$6.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$7.3 Billion by the year 2027.

Select Competitors (Total 43 Featured) -
Autoliv, Inc.
Continental AG
Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.
Magna International, Inc.
Mobileye Vision Technologies Ltd.


I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS) - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
