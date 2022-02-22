Global Advanced Ceramics Market to Reach US$88.7 Billion by the Year 2026
Abstract: What`s New for 2022? -Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares. -Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial.
New York, Feb. 22, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Advanced Ceramics Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p092441/?utm_source=GNW
-Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates
-Access to our digital archives and MarketGlass Research Platform
-Complimentary updates for one year
Global Advanced Ceramics Market to Reach US$88.7 Billion by the Year 2026
Growth in the global market is expected to be driven primarily by the increasing demand for these materials in the medical, space, and automotive industries. Zirconia ceramics are extensively used in the medical sector, owing to their aesthetic, biological, and physical properties. This would offer tremendous opportunity for these materials to drive a surge in demand for endosseous implants, implant abutments, and artificial bones. In the automotive sector, advanced ceramic materials are witnessing increased consumption in battery components, attributed to their electrical and thermal properties. The rapid evolution of the technical ceramics industry and the resulting need for organic growth is driving companies to collaborate with universities and startups to develop more advanced and innovative materials. In addition to their use in energy and environment technology applications, technical ceramics would find use in Industry 4.0, IoT and AI. Demand for advanced ceramics continues to be dictated by the manufacturing sector as the materials are widely used in the production of a range of products including industrial machinery, motor vehicles, electrical equipment, aircrafts and electronic components, among others.
Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Advanced Ceramics estimated at US$61.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$88.7 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period. Monolithic Ceramics, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.1% CAGR to reach US$71.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Coatings segment is readjusted to a revised 6.6% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 14.7% share of the global Advanced Ceramics market. Growth in the Monolithic Ceramics segment is driven by improving demand from major end-user industries such as automotive, defense, power and electrical and electronics. These ceramics find use in making sensors, security systems, and engine components in the transportation sector owing to attributes such as high temperature resistance. Demand for ceramic coatings is expected to be fueled by growth in the production of aerospace equipment and revival in the motor vehicles production.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $17.3 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $29.4 Billion by 2026
The Advanced Ceramics market in the U.S. is estimated at US$17.3 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 26.84% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$29.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.7% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.7% and 5.9% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 4.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$31.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. The US is the leading developer and producer of Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs) and other ceramics utilized in heavy-load applications, supported mostly by NASA and Department of Defense (DoD) funding. Advanced ceramic applications in lightweight body armor, infrared missile domes, aircraft engines, and various space applications are likely to lay the growth foundation for advanced ceramics in developed markets. In Europe, with implementation of Euro 6C legislation, demand for filters used in heavy-duty diesel engine exhausts continues to witness strong growth. In addition, low-emission zones established in various European cities, translates to additional sales of ceramic exhaust filters. Growing demand from electronics, medical, and automobile sectors contribute to the market`s growth in Asia-Pacific.
Matrix Composites to Reach $7.8 Billion by 2026
Ceramic matrix composites (CMCs) which include ceramic matrix with any fiber reinforcement have emerged as an ideal solution to combat the issue of brittleness. Growth in the segment is led by growing demand for high performance and lightweight materials from a number of end-use industries. In the global Matrix Composites segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 7.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$7 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$990.1 Million by the year 2026, while Latin America will expand at a 7.9% CAGR through the analysis period.
Select Competitors (Total 140 Featured) -
Applied Ceramics, Inc.
3M Company
CeramTec TopCo GmbH
COI Ceramics, Inc.
CoorsTek, Inc.
Kyocera Corporation
Materion Corporation
Momentive Performance Materials, Inc.
Morgan Advanced Materials
Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd.
NGK Insulators Ltd.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092441/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change)
for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Impact: Unsettling Swings & Opportunities for Ceramic
Manufacturers
Global PMI Trends Mirror Demand Patterns
Global PMI Index Points: Jan 2019 to May 2021
Advanced Ceramics: An Introduction
Types of Advanced Ceramics
Market Outlook
GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS
Monolithic Ceramics Dominates the Market
Demand for Ceramic Coatings on Rise
Ceramic Matrix Composites (CMCs): The Fastest Growing Segment
Electrical & Electronics: A Major End-use market
Advanced Ceramics - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Recent Market Activity
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Digital Transformation of Industries Create Significant
Opportunities
Global Digital Transformation Spending (In US$ Billion) for
2017-2023 Year Spending (In $ Billion)
Global Number of IoT Connected Devices (In Billion Units) for
the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 & 2025
Global IoT Market (In US$ Billion) by Industry for the Years
2018 and 2022
Prevailing Trends in Industrial Automation Favor Growth
Major Industry 4.0 Technologies: Global Market Size (US$
Billion) for Internet of Things (IoT), Big Data, Smart
Factory, Advanced Analytics, Service Robotics, and Smart
Machines for 2020
Industry Focus on Sustainability to Drive Growth
Rising Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics in Space Programs
New Research to Develop Advanced Ceramics
Advanced Ceramics Enables Development of Future-Forward
Technological Devices
Advanced Ceramics Witness Increasing Consumption in Armor
Manufacturing for Military and Defense Applications
Defense Spending Levels Influence Growth
Defense Spending Trends Set Demand Dynamics for Military
Electro Optics and Infrared Systems: Defense Expenditure
Worldwide in US$ Billion for the Years 2001 through 2020
5G to Drive Demand for Technical Ceramics
5G Smartphone Sales in Million Units: 2019-2022
EXHIBIT : 5G Smartphone Subscriptions in Millions: 2020-2025
Innovations and Technology Advancements Drive Momentum
Advanced Ceramic Materials to Enable Sustainable AI
Digitalization and Connected Economy Create Significant
Opportunities
Global IoT Connected Devices Installed Base (In Billion) for
the Years 2018, 2020 & 2023
Shift towards Industry 4.0 Drives Opportunities for Advanced
Ceramics: Global Industry 4.0 Revenues in US$ Billion for
2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Material Technology Advancements Drive Adoption of Electronic
Ceramics
Piezo Ceramic Components Drive Opportunities
Use of Ceramics in Rechargeable Storage
Industry Focus Grows on Innovative Material Manufacturing and
Processing
Commercial Aviation: A Major Market for Advanced Ceramics
Downturn in Aerospace Industry Impacts Demand
Commercial Airline Revenue Growth (in %) for 2010-2020 Year
Growth Rate (%)
XHIBIT: Global Airlines Performance by Region: 2020 Vs 2019
Global Commercial Aircraft Fleet Size (in Units) by Geographic
Region for the Years 2019 & 2039
Renewable Energy Sector Drives Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics
World Renewable Energy Production (In Trillion Kilowatt Hours)
by Energy Source for the Years 2017, 2020, 2030 and 2040
Growing Opportunities in the Wind Energy Domain
Global Wind Power Market: Cumulated Installed Capacity (in GW)
for the Years 2012 through 2020
Rise in Solar energy Investments Augurs well for Market Growth
World Annual Sales of Solar Cells and Modules in US$ Billion
for Years 2012, 2016, 2020, 2024
Advanced Technical Ceramics Heralds Great Promise for Clean
Technology Industry
SOFCs: An Growing Market
Ceramics for Green Buildings
Superconductors Drive New Opportunities for Advanced Ceramics
Ceramic Matrix Composites Consumption on Rise in the Aerospace
Industry
Advanced Ceramics Emerge as Attractive Alternatives to Plastics
and Metals for Medical Applications
Global Medical Ceramics Market (2020): Percentage Breakdown of
Revenues by Application
Rise in Popularity of Bioceramics in Medical Implants
Emergence of Novel Materials Lends Growth
Aging Population: An Indirect Growth Driver
Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide: Breakdown of Number of
People Aged 65+ Years in Million by Geographic Region for the
Years 2019 and 2030
Advanced Ceramics: An Important Part of Dentistry Market
Rising Demand for Ceramic Braces Augurs Well
3D Printing Streamlines Relevance of Ceramics in Medical
Implants Domain
Advanced Ceramics Increase Share in Automobiles
Glbal Passenger Car Sales (In Million Units) for the Years 2010 -
2024
e-Mobility Drives Consumption of Advanced Ceramics
Automotive Electronics as a Percentage (%) of Vehicle
Production Cost for the Years 2010, 2020 & 2030
Rise in Demand for Electric Vehicles (EVs) and Hybrid Vehicles
to Drive Momentum
Global EV Sales for the Years 2020 and 2025
Revival in Automotive Industry to Drive Gains
World Automobile Production in Million Units: 2008-2022
Rising Electroceramics Demand to Fuel Growth in Global Advanced
Ceramics Market
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Monolithic Ceramics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Monolithic Ceramics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Monolithic Ceramics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Coatings by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Coatings by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Coatings by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Matrix Composites by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Matrix Composites by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 15-Year Perspective for Matrix Composites by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 15-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World for Years 2012,
2021 & 2027
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Transportation by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Transportation by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 15-Year Perspective for Transportation by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Machinery by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Machinery by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 21: World 15-Year Perspective for Machinery by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Chemical by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Chemical by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 24: World 15-Year Perspective for Chemical by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of
World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 25: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 26: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 27: World 15-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America
and Rest of World for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Advanced Ceramics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2022 (E)
Bioceramics Witness Strong Growth
Market Overview
Key Statistical Findings
Advanced Ceramics Market in the US (2019): Percentage Share
Breakdown of Demand by Raw Material Type
US Zirconate Ceramics Market (2019): Percentage Breakdown of
Value Demand by End-Use Application
Market Analytics
US Advanced Ceramics Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019
Table 28: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 29: USA Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product
Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 30: USA 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 31: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 32: USA Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CANADA
Table 34: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 35: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 36: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 37: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 38: Canada Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 39: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
JAPAN
Advanced Ceramics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 40: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 41: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 42: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 43: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 44: Japan Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 45: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
CHINA
Advanced Ceramics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 46: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 47: China Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 48: China 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 49: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 50: China Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 51: China 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
EUROPE
Advanced Ceramics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2022 (E)
Market Overview
Table 52: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 53: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 55: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 56: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 57: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 58: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 59: Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 60: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
FRANCE
Advanced Ceramics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2022 (E)
Table 61: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 62: France Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 63: France 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 64: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 65: France Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 66: France 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
GERMANY
Advanced Ceramics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2022 (E)
Table 67: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 68: Germany Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 69: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 70: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 71: Germany Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 72: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ITALY
Table 73: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 74: Italy Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 75: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 76: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 77: Italy Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 78: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
UNITED KINGDOM
Advanced Ceramics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2022 (E)
Table 79: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 80: UK Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by Product
Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 81: UK 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 82: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 83: UK Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by End-Use -
Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical
and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 84: UK 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
SPAIN
Table 85: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 86: Spain Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 87: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 88: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 89: Spain Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 90: Spain 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
RUSSIA
Table 91: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 92: Russia Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 93: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites for the
Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 94: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics,
Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the
Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 95: Russia Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery,
Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and %
CAGR
Table 96: Russia 15-Year Perspective for Advanced Ceramics by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
REST OF EUROPE
Table 97: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Advanced Ceramics by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics,
Coatings and Matrix Composites - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 98: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics
by Product Segment - Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix
Composites Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019 and % CAGR
Table 99: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced
Ceramics by Product Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Monolithic Ceramics, Coatings and Matrix Composites
for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
Table 100: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Advanced Ceramics by End-Use - Electrical &
Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical and Other
End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2020 through 2027 and % CAGR
Table 101: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Advanced Ceramics
by End-Use - Electrical & Electronics, Transportation,
Machinery, Chemical and Other End-Uses Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through
2019 and % CAGR
Table 102: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Advanced
Ceramics by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Electrical & Electronics, Transportation, Machinery, Chemical
and Other End-Uses for the Years 2012, 2021 & 2027
ASIA-PACIFIC
Advanced Ceramics Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2022 (E)
Table 103: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p092441/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001