Global Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy Markets Report 2022: Emerging Opportunities in Applications of 3D Printing, Green Transportation, & AM in the Protection of Wildlife
Dublin, Aug. 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the global and regional markets in powder metallurgy. We have included individual processes with in-depth applications for metal powder and parts.
The report also includes major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape. Apart from the dynamics, it also provides information about industry standards, government and industry support, regulations, and other factors that will shape the market's demand in the coming years.
Additive manufacturing is a highly advanced process used in powder metallurgy. It is capable of producing a complex geometry of parts directly from a CAD design. Additive manufacturing is used in aerospace and the medical and dental industry to fabric parts that can work robustly in extremely harsh environments.
Oil & gas and energy & power end-use industries are emerging in additive manufacturing in the powder metallurgy market. Currently, the automotive industry is likely to be less opportunistic for the 3D printing powders covered in this report since the sector is highly cost-sensitive.
For this report, we have considered the impact of COVID-19 on the global and regional markets. 2021 is regarded as a historic/base year, while 2022 is considered an estimated year, and the market values are forecast for five years from 2022 to 2027.
Reasons for Doing This Study:
The powder metallurgy (P/M) industry has seen steady growth since the 1980s. Much of this growth was derived from metal powder-based parts replacing castings, forgings, and machined parts. Also, the P/M industry has consistently demonstrated that it can meet manufacturer demand at a lower cost relative to technologies such as drilling, milling, finishing, and others.
P/M technology is still evolving, and the industry has adopted particulates (i.e., powders, materials not made solely of metals). Additive manufacturing or 3D printing is a revolutionary parts fabrication process that can produce parts for OEMs (original equipment manufacturers) and parts on demand. Furthermore, this process takes much less time for parts fabrication than the other powder metallurgy process, such as metal injection molding.
Powders used in additive manufacturing are spherical and provide strength to the particles and enable the production of a part layer-by-layer. Customization is creating enormous opportunities for the additive manufacturing process. Therefore, the publisher's staff decided to analyze the market opportunity for additive manufacturing in the powder metallurgy industry.
Report Includes
27 data tables and 31 additional tables
An overview of the global market for additive manufacturing in powder metallurgy
Estimation of the market size and analyses of global market trends, with data from 2020, 2021, estimates for 2022 and 2023 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2028
Characterization and quantification of market potential for additive manufacturing in powder metallurgy by product, type, and region
Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the global market and evaluation of current market trends, market size, and market forecast
Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of events like mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations or partnerships, and other key market strategies and a relevant patent analysis
Company profiles of major players, Carpenter Technology, General Electric, Kennametal Inc., Sandvik, VDM Metals
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Technology and Market Background
Current Market Overview
History of Additive Manufacturing
Advantages of Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy
Am Offers Freedom to Fabricate Complex Parts
Design Advantage of Additive Manufacturing
3D Printing Takes 10X Less Time to Fabricate Identical Parts
Weight Reduction
Influx of 3D Printing Metal Powders
Secondary Operations After Am Parts Production
Chemistry of Additive Metal Powders
Applications of Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy
Powder Metallurgy Processes Used in Additive Manufacturing
Metal Powders Production Process
Comparison of Metal Powder Production Processes
3D Printing Parts Production Process
3D Printing Powders/Materials/Feedstocks
Steel-Based 3D Printing Powders
Titanium-Based 3D Printing Powders
Nickel-Based 3D Printing Powders
Cobalt-Based 3D Printing Powders
Aluminum-Based 3D Printing Powders
Refractory Metals-Based 3D Printing Powders
Other 3D Printing Powders
End-Use Industries of Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy
Automotive
Healthcare (Medical and Dental)
Aerospace and Defense
Semiconductor Applications
Sports and Consumer Goods
Turbomachinery Applications
Value Chain of Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy
Global Market Dynamic
Market Drivers
Market Restraints
Current Market Trends
Market Opportunities
Emerging Applications of 3D Printing in Powder Metallurgy
Green Transportation
Additive Manufacturing in the Protection of Wildlife
Patent Analysis
Overview
Impact of Covid-19
Industry Expert Insights
Chapter 4 Global Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy
Introduction
Global Powder Metallurgy Market by Type of Powder
Global Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by Type of Powder Production
Global Market for Powder Metallurgy by End-Use Industry
Aerospace and Defense
Automotive Applications
Medical and Dental Applications
Consumer Goods
Service Bureaus
Other End-Use Industries
Global Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by Region
Chapter 5 Regional Markets for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy
North America
Introduction
North American Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by Type of Powder
North American Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by Type of Process
North American Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by End-Use Industry
North American Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy by Country
European Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy
Asia-Pacific Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy
Rest of the World Market for Additive Manufacturing in Powder Metallurgy
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
Characteristics of Additive Manufacturing in the Powder Metallurgy Industry
Leading 3D Printing Metal Powder Producers
Key Developments
Chapter 7 Company Profiles
3D Systems Inc.
Admatec Bv
Allegheny Technologies Inc.
Ametek Inc.
Carpenter Technology Corp.
Farsoon Technologies
General Electric
Gkn Powder Metallurgy
Hoganas Ab
Kennametal Inc.
Renishaw plc
Sandvik Ab
Slm Solutions Group AG
Vdm Metals GmbH
Xjet
