Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market to Reach US$265.3 Billion by the Year 2026

Abstract: Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) Market to Reach US$265. 3 Billion by the Year 2026 . APIs represent biologically-active substances and primary components for drug manufacturing.

The production of APIs globally is mainly concentrated to developing nations due to their capability to scale production as per customization and low-cost manufacturing. The API market is slated to gain from increasing focus on generic and branded drugs as a result of rising prevalence of non-communicable and chronic medical conditions due to lifestyle changes and rapid urbanization. The market growth is anticipated to be augmented further from the transition away from conventional manufacturing techniques, rising investment in drug discovery, and strong adherence to product quality. The market is also benefitting from increasing influx of generic drugs that are produced following permission of a pharmaceutical company for creating the own version of the medicine. The COVID-19 pandemic and the resulting disruptions in supply chain are driving various governments to boycott sourcing of APIs from China. Despite these challenges, the API market is bound to progress ahead swiftly due to positive factors like pending approval of various generic and blockbuster drugs that rely on APIs.

Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) estimated at US$177.5 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$265.3 Billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.7% over the analysis period. Innovative, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 6.4% CAGR to reach US$190.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After a thorough analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Generic segment is readjusted to a revised 7.4% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 30.2% share of the global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market. As patents for branded APIs expire, opportunities for generic APIs increase, resulting in an augmented API market demand.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $71.5 Billion in 2021, While China is Forecast to Reach $35.4 Billion by 2026

The Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$71.5 Billion in the year 2021. The country currently accounts for a 36.3% share in the global market. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$35.4 Billion in the year 2026 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% through the analysis period. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 6.1% and 6.5% respectively over the analysis period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.1% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$37.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. China is a leading producer and exporter of APIs, accounting for about 20% of global API production. The country`s strong presence in API production could be attributed to factors such as low cost of utilities and strong government support. COVID-19 has highlighted various vulnerabilities associated with sourcing of APIs from other regions or countries, such as fractured supply chain and limited scope for immediate response to changes. These challenges are now prompting a number of European nations and the US to focus on relocation of pharmaceutical and API production back to home country.


  • AbbVie Inc.

  • Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

  • BASF SE

  • Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH

  • Cipla Ltd.

  • Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.

  • Lupin Ltd.

  • Merck KGaA

  • Novartis International AG

  • Pfizer Inc.

  • Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

  • Viatris Inc.




1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020: A Year of Disruption & Transformation
As the Race between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies, Where is
the World Economy Headed in 2021
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual %
Change) for 2020 through 2022
COVID-19 Alters Pharmaceutical Industry and API Production
Dynamics
COVID-19 Exposes US Pharmaceutical Makers to Risk of Supply
Shortages, Driving the Need to Revamp Domestic Industry
Structure
Pandemic Leads US to Focus on Stockpiling & Localized
Manufacturing to Rectify Supply Chain Flaws
EXHIBIT 2: Percentage Breakdown of API Manufacturing Facilities
by Country for Drug Production in the US: 2020
Revamping Local Production Capacity
Knock-on Effect of COVID-19 on API Availability Incites Players
to Reconfigure Supply Chain
COVID-19 Pandemic: A Wake-Up Call for API Seekers to Mitigate
Supply Risks
Short-Term Strategies
Long-Term Strategies
Unprecedented Global Push to Expedite COVID-19 Vaccine
Development to Spur Demand for APIs
EXHIBIT 3: Global Percentage of Individuals Vaccinated by
Geographic Region for 2020 through 2025
EXHIBIT 4: Number of CMO Sites for Vaccine Production in Select
Countries: 2020
Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients: A Prelude
Outlook
Regional Landscape
US CDMOs to Gain from Mounting Concerns Over Excess Reliance On
Chinese APIs
China Continues to Remain a Major Hub
COVID-19 Brings Europe?s High Reliance on APIs Sourced from
Outside under Spotlight
India Strives to Increase API Production to Attain Self
Reliance in Pharmaceutical Production
EXHIBIT 5: Domestic Production and Import Share of Select API/
Advanced Intermediates in India: 2019
Global PE Firms to Invest Heavily in Indian Intermediate Pharma
Companies
Recent Market Activity
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Sustained Increase in Drug R&D Spending to Drive API Market
EXHIBIT 6: Pharmaceutical R&D Spending Worldwide (USD Billion):
2015-2025
Increased API Sourcing Creates the need for More Scrutiny of
Suppliers for Best Quality Products
Preference for Specialized CDMO Contractors on the Rise
Strong Rise in Pharmaceutical Sales to Drive Demand
EXHIBIT 7: Global Prescription Drug Sales (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017, 2019, 2021, 2023 & 2025
The AIC Approach for Faster Assessment of Viable Drug Candidates
Drug Makers Embrace Digital Technology Amidst COVID-19 Crisis
EXHIBIT 8: Digital Transformation Spending in US$ Billion in
Pharma Sector: 2020 and 2027
AI Finds Growing Application in Drug Discovery and Development
Microdosing Beneficial for the Formulation of High Potency
Ingredients
Growing Penetration of Generic Drugs Augments Market Prospects
EXHIBIT 9: Leading Drugs Facing Patent Expiry in the US in 2020
EXHIBIT 10: Global Generic Drugs Market Size (in $ Billion) for
the Years 2016, 2019, 2020 & 2025
Increasing Interest in Biopharmaceuticals Supports Market Demand
EXHIBIT 11: Global Biologic Drugs Market Size (in US$ Billion)
for the Years 2019, 2022 & 2025
Rising Number of Biologics Approvals Augurs Well
EXHIBIT 12: The U.S FDA Biologic NME Approvals for Years 2016
through 2020
EXHIBIT 13: Sponsor Market Cap for the FDA-Approved Biologic
FDA NMEs (2020)
Growing Biosimilars Market Create Opportunities for APIs
EXHIBIT 14: Global Biosimilars Market in US$ Billion: 2020 & 2025
Growing Attention Towards Personalized Medicine Spurs Demand
for Complex API
EXHIBIT 15: Global Personalized Medicine Market: Revenues in
US$ Million for the Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
Increasing Sales of OTC Drugs Presents an Opportunity for APIs
EXHIBIT 16: Global OTC Drugs Market Breakdown by Product
(in %): 2020E
Growing Prevalence of Infectious Diseases to Spur Growth
EXHIBIT 17: Infectious Diseases Remain Major Cause of Death in
Under Developed Regions: Breakdown of Leading Causes of Death
in Sub-Saharan Africa (in %)
EXHIBIT 18: Global Number of Deaths Caused Due to Communicable
Diseases (In 000s)
Rising Incidence of Cancer & Need to Reduce Cancer-Related
Mortality Spell Increased Demand
EXHIBIT 19: Global Cancer Incidence: Number of New Cancer Cases
in Million for the Years 2018, 2020, 2025, 2030, 2035 and 2040
EXHIBIT 20: Global Breakdown of Total Number of Cancer Cases by
Type: 2020
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Disorders Fuels Market Growth
EXHIBIT 21: World Diabetes and Population Statistics (2019,
2030 & 2045)
Rising Incidence of Cardiovascular Diseases Revs Up Opportunities
EXHIBIT 22: Hypertension Prevalence (%) Worldwide by Region in
Male and Females Aged 25+ Years
EXHIBIT 23: Fatalities by Heart Conditions: Estimated
Percentage Breakdown for Cardiovascular Disease, Ischemic
Heart Disease, Stroke, and Others
Upsurge in ANDA Approvals Bodes Well
Aging Population & Increasing Burden of Chronic Diseases Spurs
Pharma Product Sales, Driving Market Growth
EXHIBIT 24: Global Aging Population Statistics for the 65+ Age
Group in Million by Geographic Region for the Years 2019,
2025, 2035 and 2050

    Nothing changes for Dane Evans, even now as the Hamilton Tiger-Cats' face of the franchise and clear-cut starting quarterback. The 28-year-old American bypassed CFL free agency Wednesday to sign a two-year extension with Hamilton. Evans says his preparation and attention to detail will be just as diligent now as the Ticats' No. 1 quarterback as it was the past two seasons when he shared starting duties with veteran Jeremiah Masoli, who will now hit the open market Feb. 8. "I'm just going to appr