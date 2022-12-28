Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Global Market Report 2022: Growing Importance of Generics Bolsters Sector

Company Logo

Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market

Dublin, Dec. 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market by Type (Innovative, Generic), Manufacturer (Captive, Merchant), Synthesis (Synthetic, Biotech), Product (mAb, Hormones, Cytokines), Drug (OTC,Rx) Application (Diabetes, Oncology, CVD) - Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (APIs) market is estimated to reach USD 145.9 billion by 2022 to USD 216.4 billion in 2027, at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period. Factors such as the increasing uptake of biopharmaceuticals, the growing importance of generics, and the rising focus on precision medicine are some of the major factors driving the growth of the global APIs market.

The biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

On the basis of the type of synthesis, the APIs market is categorized into synthetic APIs and biotech APIs. In 2021, the synthetic APIs segment accounted for the largest share. However, the biotech APIs segment is expected to grow at a higher rate over the forecast period. Factors such as the growing demand for biotech drugs due to their specificity in action and advancements in biotechnology are driving market growth in the market.

The monoclonal antibodies segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global biotech APIs market

Based on product, the biotech APIs market is segmented into monoclonal antibodies, hormones & growth factors, cytokines, fusion proteins, therapeutic enzymes, recombinant vaccines, and blood factors. In 2021, the monoclonal antibodies segment was estimated to account for the largest share of the biotech APIs market.

North America to dominate the market during the forecast period

In 2021, North America dominated the market, followed by Europe. The major factors driving the overall growth of the APIs market in this region include the presence of major pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical manufacturing facilities, an increasing government focus on generic drugs, rising demand for biologics and specialty drugs, and technological advancements in the manufacturing processes of APIs. This market segment is expected to grow at a modest rate due to a combination of economic and healthcare severity measures as well as the introduction of low-cost and generic versions of branded drugs.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Importance of Generics

Increasing Uptake of Biopharmaceuticals

Growing Focus on Precision Medicine

Technological Advancements in API Manufacturing

Increasing Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Restraints

Unfavorable Drug Price Control Policies Across Various Countries

High Manufacturing Cost

Opportunities

Emerging Biosimilars Market

Highly Potent Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

Emerging Markets

Emerging Technologies

Challenges

Increasing Penetration of Counterfeit Drugs

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 361 Forecast Period 2022 - 2027 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $145.9 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2027 $216.4 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Global Market, by Type (Captive and Merchant)

6.3 Innovative Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

6.4 Generic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

7 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Potency

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Global Market, by Potency (Captive and Merchant)

7.3 Traditional API

7.4 HPAPI

8 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Type of Synthesis

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Global Market, by Type of Synthesis (Captive and Merchant)

8.3 Synthetic Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

8.4 Biotech Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients

9 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Type of Drug

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Global Market, by Type of Drug (Captive and Merchant)

9.3 Prescription Drugs

9.4 Over-The-Counter Drugs

10 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Therapeutic Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Global Market, by Therapeutic Application (Captive and Merchant)

10.3 Communicable Diseases

10.4 Oncology

10.5 Pain Management

10.6 Cardiovascular Diseases

10.7 Diabetes

10.8 Respiratory Diseases

10.9 Other Therapeutic Applications

11 Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient Market, by Region

12 Competitive Landscape

13 Company Profiles

14 Appendix

Companies Mentioned

Pfizer, Inc.

Novartis Ag

Sanofi

Boehringer Ingelheim

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

Eli Lilly and Company

GlaxoSmithKline plc

Merck & Co., Inc.

Abbvie Inc.

FHoffmann-La Roche

Astrazeneca

Mylan Nv

Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.

Sun Pharmaceutical Ltd.

Cipla Inc.

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd.

Evonik Industries Ag

Api Pharma Tech

Sreepathi Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Bdr Pharmaceuticals International Ltd.

Shilpa Medicare Ltd.

