Global Activated Carbon Markets 2020-2025: Powdered Activated Carbon Accounts for Approx 60% of the $5.75 Billion Market

The Global Activated Carbon Market is estimated to be USD 5.75 Bn in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 8.61 Bn by 2025 growing at CAGR of 8.4%.



Activated Carbon, commonly known as Activated Charcoal, is a form of carbon with small, low-volume pore which increases the surface area for adsorption and/or chemical reaction. High adsorption rate of activated carbon has resulted in its adoption in various application in Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, F&B, and Manufacturing industry.



Powdered Activated Carbon is the largest market segment. Powdered activated carbon shares nearly 60% of total activated carbon market by volume. Various application of powdered activated carbon in pharmaceuticals, F&B and automotive have added to the growth of the segment. Asia Pacific region leads the global activated carbon market. Countries like India and China are estimated to lead in the global activated carbon market due to increasing production in the countries. The increasing use of activated carbon is also the region behind the growth of segment.



Some of the companies covered in this report are Boyce Carbon, Calgon Carbon Corporation, Jacobi Carbons AB, Kuraray Co., Ltd., Oxbow Activated Carbon LLC, Reddy Emirates International LLC etc.



The report includes IGR Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share etc.



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Activated Carbon Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of COVID-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using IGR Positioning Quadrants, the publisher's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

