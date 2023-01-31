Global Acerola Extract Market to Reach $23.7 Million by 2030

ReportLinker
·26 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.

New York, Jan. 31, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Acerola Extract Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898923/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.

Global Acerola Extract Market to Reach $23.7 Million by 2030

In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Acerola Extract estimated at US$16.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$23.7 Million by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.8% over the period 2022-2030. Dry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 5% CAGR and reach US$17.9 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Liquid segment is readjusted to a revised 4.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.4 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8% CAGR

The Acerola Extract market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.4 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.1 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.6% and 5.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR.

Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)
- Amway Corporation
- Blue Macaw Flora
- Diana Food SAS
- Duas Rodas Institucional
- Herbal Bio Solutions
- Nature’s Power Nutraceuticals Corp. (NP Nutra)
- Naturex S.A
- Nichirei Biosciences Inc.
- NutriBotanica
- Optimally Organic Inc.
- The Green Labs LLC.


Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898923/?utm_source=GNW

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Acerola Extract - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Beverages by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 2: World Historic Review for Beverages by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Beverages by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Other
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 5: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 7: World Acerola Extract Market Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2030

Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 9: World Historic Review for Acerola Extract by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Dry
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 12: World Historic Review for Dry by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Dry by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Liquid by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 15: World Historic Review for Liquid by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Liquid by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Conventional by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 18: World Historic Review for Conventional by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Conventional by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Organic by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 21: World Historic Review for Organic by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Organic by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 23: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Meat
Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 24: World Historic Review for Meat Products by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 25: World 16-Year Perspective for Meat Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Bakery Products by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 27: World Historic Review for Bakery Products by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for Bakery Products by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 29: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Confectioneries by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 30: World Historic Review for Confectioneries by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 31: World 16-Year Perspective for Confectioneries by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 32: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dairy & Frozen Desserts by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 33: World Historic Review for Dairy & Frozen Desserts by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014
through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 34: World 16-Year Perspective for Dairy & Frozen Desserts
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

UNITED STATES
Acerola Extract Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Application - Meat Products, Bakery
Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 36: USA Historic Review for Acerola Extract by
Application - Meat Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries,
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Meat
Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen
Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 38: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 39: USA Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Form - Dry
and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 40: USA 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 41: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Nature - Conventional and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 42: USA Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 43: USA 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by Nature -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional and
Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CANADA
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Application - Meat Products, Bakery
Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 45: Canada Historic Review for Acerola Extract by
Application - Meat Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries,
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Meat
Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen
Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 47: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 48: Canada Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 49: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 50: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Nature - Conventional and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 51: Canada Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 52: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Nature - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional
and Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

JAPAN
Acerola Extract Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Application - Meat Products, Bakery
Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 54: Japan Historic Review for Acerola Extract by
Application - Meat Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries,
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Meat
Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen
Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 56: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 57: Japan Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 58: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 59: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Nature - Conventional and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 60: Japan Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 61: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Nature - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional
and Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

CHINA
Acerola Extract Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Application - Meat Products, Bakery
Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 63: China Historic Review for Acerola Extract by
Application - Meat Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries,
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Meat
Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen
Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 65: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 66: China Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 67: China 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid for
the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 68: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Nature - Conventional and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 69: China Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 70: China 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Nature - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional
and Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

EUROPE
Acerola Extract Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Application - Meat Products, Bakery
Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 72: Europe Historic Review for Acerola Extract by
Application - Meat Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries,
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Meat
Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen
Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,
UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR

Table 75: Europe Historic Review for Acerola Extract by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 77: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 78: Europe Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 79: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 80: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Nature - Conventional and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 81: Europe Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 82: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Nature - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional
and Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

FRANCE
Acerola Extract Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Application - Meat Products, Bakery
Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 84: France Historic Review for Acerola Extract by
Application - Meat Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries,
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Meat
Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen
Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 86: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 87: France Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 88: France 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 89: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Nature - Conventional and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 90: France Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 91: France 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Nature - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional
and Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

GERMANY
Acerola Extract Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Application - Meat Products, Bakery
Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 93: Germany Historic Review for Acerola Extract by
Application - Meat Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries,
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Meat
Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen
Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 95: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 96: Germany Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 97: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 98: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Nature - Conventional and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 99: Germany Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 100: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Nature - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional
and Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

ITALY
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Application - Meat Products, Bakery
Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 102: Italy Historic Review for Acerola Extract by
Application - Meat Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries,
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Meat
Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen
Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 104: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 105: Italy Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 106: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 107: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Nature - Conventional and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 108: Italy Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 109: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Nature - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional
and Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

UNITED KINGDOM
Acerola Extract Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Application - Meat Products, Bakery
Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 111: UK Historic Review for Acerola Extract by
Application - Meat Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries,
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Meat
Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen
Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 113: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 114: UK Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Form - Dry
and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 115: UK 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by Form -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 116: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Nature - Conventional and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 117: UK Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 118: UK 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by Nature -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional and
Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

SPAIN
Table 119: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Application - Meat Products, Bakery
Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 120: Spain Historic Review for Acerola Extract by
Application - Meat Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries,
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 121: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Meat
Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen
Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 122: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 123: Spain Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 124: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 125: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Nature - Conventional and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 126: Spain Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 127: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Nature - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional
and Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

RUSSIA
Table 128: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Application - Meat Products, Bakery
Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 129: Russia Historic Review for Acerola Extract by
Application - Meat Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries,
Dairy & Frozen Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 130: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Meat
Products, Bakery Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen
Desserts, Beverages and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030

Table 131: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Form - Dry and Liquid - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR

Table 132: Russia Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Form -
Dry and Liquid Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 133: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dry and Liquid
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

Table 134: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Acerola Extract by Nature - Conventional and Organic -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 135: Russia Historic Review for Acerola Extract by Nature -
Conventional and Organic Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR

Table 136: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Acerola Extract by
Nature - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Conventional
and Organic for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030

REST OF EUROPE
Table 137: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for Acerola Extract by Application - Meat Products,
Bakery Products, Confectioneries, Dairy & Frozen Desserts,
Beverages and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR

Table 138: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Acerola Extract

Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05898923/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Latest Stories

  • Flames rebound with impressive 5-2 win over Kraken

    SEATTLE (AP) — Tyler Toffoli, Elias Lindholm and Blake Coleman each had a goal and two assists, and the Calgary Flames topped the Seattle Kraken 5-2 on Friday night. Calgary rebounded impressively after getting surprisingly routed at home a day earlier in a 5-1 setback to lowly Chicago. The Flames topped the Kraken for the second straight time in Seattle, took two of three in the season series and headed into their All-Star break on a high note. Lindholm deflected a pass from Toffoli at 7:16 of

  • Wennberg scores against former team, Kraken top Blue Jackets

    SEATTLE (AP) — Alex Wennberg scored midway through the second period against his former team to help the Seattle Kraken beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 3-1 on Saturday night. Wennberg, who was drafted by the Blue Jackets in the first round in 2013, had his 10th goal of the season in his 600th career game. “Every now and then you pinch yourself in the arm and realize you’ve been in this league for a while,” Wennberg said. “So, it’s amazing. I just try to take in every moment of it.” Morgan Geekie

  • Sabres hang on for 3-2 victory over Jets to extend win streak to five games

    WINNIPEG — Alex Tuch was pretty confident he could set up Tage Thompson for a goal on Thursday. He was right. The Buffalo Sabres forward skated toward the side of the net and then quickly passed the puck back to Thompson for a one-timer that beat Winnipeg Jets goalie Connor Hellebuyck. Thompson's 34th goal of the season helped the Sabres beat the Jets 3-2 to extend their win streak to five games. “He’s always ready for the puck, so when you can find him in an open area ... he’s going to bury it,

  • How the Raptors stifled Domantas Sabonis in win over Kings

    On the latest episode of "Strictly Hoops", C.J. Miles and Amit Mann discuss the schemes and strategy behind the Raptors limiting Kings center Domantas Sabonis to 9 points while forcing a career-high 9 turnovers. Full episode is on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.

  • Garland scores 26 as Cavaliers race past Rockets 113-95

    HOUSTON (AP) — Darius Garland scored 26 points and Evan Mobley added 21 as the Cleveland Cavaliers routed the short-handed Houston Rockets 113-95 Thursday night despite missing Donovan Mitchell. Garland, the fifth overall pick in the 2019 draft who turned 23 on Thursday, also had nine assists and four rebounds for the Cavs. The Cavaliers led by 26 at halftime after scoring 74 points in the first two periods. The Rockets cut it to 22 on a basket by rookie Jabari Smith Jr. with 9 1/2 minutes left

  • Bengals' Ossai laments late hit in AFC title loss to Chiefs

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Joseph Ossai stood in front of his clean-out locker inside Arrowhead Stadium, while Bengals teammate B.J. Hill stood by for support, and lamented a mistake Sunday night that could easily haunt the defensive end for the rest of his career. The Kansas City Chiefs were driving for a potential winning field goal in the AFC championship game when Ossai, a second-year pro, gave chase to scrambling Patrick Mahomes. Both were running at full speed when the All-Pro quarterback mad

  • Gaudreau secures shootout win as Wild beat Buffalo 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Mats Zuccarello, Kirill Kaprizov and Freddy Gaudreau scored in the shootout, lifting the Minnesota Wild past the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night. Joel Eriksson Ek and Jared Spurgeon had goals in regulation for Minnesota, which headed into its All-Star break with two wins in a row. Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 29 shots for the Wild, including a sprawling save to thwart Tage Thompson on a wraparound try with about eight minutes left in regulation. He also made a pair of st

  • Hamlin thankful, speaks publicly for 1st time in video

    ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Damar Hamlin released a video Saturday in which he says he’s thankful for the outpouring of support and vows to pay it back, marking the first time the Buffalo Bills safety has spoken publicly since he went into cardiac arrest and needed to be resuscitated on the field in Cincinnati on Jan. 2. Noting he continues to make “much progress” in his recovery, Hamlin said now was “the right time” to speak since the Bills’ season ended and because he needed time to recover and

  • Oilers' offence lowers the boom on Blackhawks in 7-3 win

    EDMONTON — Tyson Barrie scored a pair of goals as the Edmonton Oilers headed into their all-star break hiatus on a winning note, coming away with a 7-3 victory over the lowly Chicago Blackhawks on Saturday night. Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid and Zach Hyman each had a goal and two assists, and Evander Kane and Ryan McLeod also scored for the Oilers (28-18-4) who have gone 7-0-1 in their last eight games leading into a break that sees them idle until Feb. 7. Jason Dickinson, Jonathan Toews and T

  • NHL trade deadline: 20 players who could be on the move

    The NHL trade deadline is just over a month away, but talks involving some of the bigger names on the market are already heating up.

  • McVay, LA Rams hire former Jets OC Mike LaFleur

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Rams hired former New York Jets offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur on Friday to join Sean McVay's quest to fix one of the least productive offenses in the league. LaFleur spent the past two years with the Jets in his first stint as an NFL offensive coordinator, but New York struggled statistically in both years while missing the playoffs twice. He parted ways with the Jets (7-10) three days after the regular season ended. LaFleur will follow in the footsteps of

  • Prince George curlers win B.C. blind championships, set to compete at Western finals

    Terry Pipkey's vision has been deteriorating for three decades, and now he can barely recognize the face of the person standing in front of him. But the longtime Prince George resident is part of a local curling club that won the B.C. Blind Curling Championship held in the Central B.C. city in early January. Pipkey says he has no central vision, so he has to leverage his peripheral vision to win the game. "Blind curling is quite similar to just regular curling — it's just that because of our vis

  • Bengals powered by 3 young stars: Burrow, Chase, Higgins

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Joe Burrow says the Cincinnati Bengals' championship window should stay open for years. “The window is my whole career,” the franchise quarterback said matter-of-factly after the Bengals clinched their second straight AFC North title. His confidence is understandable given the offensive weapons available: Receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins have gained 1,000 yards in back-to-back seasons, making them the first pair of Bengals wideouts to do that since Chad Johnson and T.J.

  • Brown forces OT, Celtics snap skid by beating LA 125-121

    BOSTON (AP) — Jaylen Brown scored 37 points, making a tying three-point play with 4.1 seconds left in regulation and adding 11 more in overtime as the NBA-leading Boston Celtics snapped a three-game losing streak by beating the archrival Los Angeles Lakers 125-121 on Saturday night. Brown added nine rebounds, Jayson Tatum had 30 points and 11 rebounds, and Malcom Brogdon scored 15 of his 26 points in the second half of a see-saw game that had 19 lead changes — six in the fourth quarter — and 15

  • Canada's Para star Mark Arendz races to fourth world championship title of the week

    ÖSTERSUND, Sweden — Canadian Paralympic star Mark Arendz captured his third consecutive world championship title in the men's standing skate-ski race, highlighting a three-medal day for Canada on Saturday. Natalie Wilkie and Collin Cameron each skied to silver medals. Arendz, a 12-time Paralympic medallist from Hartsville, P.E.I., has captured four medals this week, logging countless miles up and down the hilly Swedish tracks. He partly credited his indulgence of a burger for dinner on Friday ni

  • Novak Djokovic claims 10th Australian Open title, 22nd Slam

    MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Novak Djokovic climbed into the Rod Laver Arena stands to celebrate his 10th Australian Open championship and record-tying 22nd Grand Slam title Sunday and, after jumping and pumping his fists with his team, he collapsed onto his back, crying. When he returned to the playing surface, Djokovic sat on his sideline bench, buried his face in a white towel and sobbed some more. This trip to Australia was far more successful than that of a year ago — when he was deported be

  • 'Why not sign two years?:' Vancouver Canucks winger Kuzmenko happy with extension

    VANCOUVER — It's little wonder Andrei Kuzmenko captured the hearts of Vancouver Canucks fans so quickly. In a season marked by loss and frustration, the Russian forward with the dimpled grin, gravity defying hair and enthusiastic goal celebrations has been a rare bright spot both on and off the ice. And after signing a two-year extension, that bright spot is sticking around. “I am happy in Vancouver. Why not sign to two years? I think is a good deal for two sides," Kuzmenko said Friday. The deal

  • Wizards end 22-game skid in San Antonio, beat Spurs 127-106

    SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Deni Avdija had a career-high 25 points, Bradley Beal had 21 points and the Washington Wizards ended a 22-game losing streak to the Spurs in San Antonio with a 127-106 victory Monday night. Kristaps Porzingis had 17 points and nine rebounds after a fast start for the Wizards, who had last won here on Dec. 11, 1999. Washington has won six straight for its longest winning streak since a six-game run in 2015. Keldon Johnson had 26 points, Jeremy Sochan added 17 and Zach Collins h

  • Panthers hire Frank Reich over Steve Wilks as head coach

    CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Frank Reich is returning to the Carolina Panthers as their coach, more than 27 years after starting the franchise's first game at quarterback in 1995. The Panthers announced Thursday they've agreed to terms with Reich to become the sixth head coach in franchise history. Reich was chosen among nine candidates who interviewed for the job, including former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton and this season's interim head coach, Steve Wilks. The 61-year-old Reich joins

  • Yankees, INF Gleyber Torres agree to $9.95M, 1-year contract

    NEW YORK (AP) — The New York Yankees agreed to a $9.95 million, one-year contract with Gleyber Torres, avoiding an arbitration hearing with the infielder by reaching a deal at the midpoint of proposed salaries. The team announced the deal on Sunday. The 26-year-old Torres hit .257 with 24 homers and 76 RBIs in 140 games for the AL East champions last year. Torres had asked for a raise from $6.25 million to $10.2 million in arbitration, and the Yankees had offered the second baseman $9.7 million.