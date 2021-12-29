Global Access Control Systems Market is Anticipated to Grow at a CAGR of 8.90% during the Forecast Period from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Profiles of major market players operating in the global access control systems market include Dormakaba Holding (Switzerland), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Allegion (Ireland), and Honeywell International (U.S.)

Pune, India, Dec. 29, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global access control systems market reached a value of USD 9.1 billion in 2021 and is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.90% during the forecast period, as per a comprehensive market analysis by Quince Market Insights. For restricted entry into private properties, the access control system employs electromechanical hardware. It constitutes an electronic door lock, a reader, and a few different kinds of electronic controllers. For recognizing codes, credentials, and biometrics, readers are primarily put outside the doors and in various other elements of the electronic access control system.

The necessity for stronger security systems as a result of increased criminal activity, illegal immigration, and fraud has prompted governments to invest in access control systems. These systems provide high levels of protection and allow integration with time management and building automation, all of which will drive market expansion during the projection period. Aside from that, the public and private sectors' growing security concerns have resulted in a significant utilization of modern technologies. Access control systems as a service combine the advantages of on-premise devices with software as a service. These services are increasingly becoming popular.

There are several constraints that are impeding market expansion. In Asia, several constraints, such as a lack of consumer awareness and expensive costs, are impeding expansion. Furthermore, the market's growth is being hampered by privacy and security concerns about illegal access and data breaches in the access control environment.

COVID 19 Impact on Global Access Control System Market

Every sector has been altered by the COVID 19 pandemic since every company has converted to a work-from-home lifestyle. The worldwide information technology sector is improving its security capabilities. As the number of phishing and cyber assaults has increased as a result of working from home, the necessity for modern technology has increased. It is expected to be a turning point in the widespread deployment of strong authentication alternatives for protected assets and sensitive data.

Global Access Control Systems, by Solution

On the basis of solutions, the global access control systems is segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware is sub segmented into card readers, biometric readers, electronic locks, controllers, multi-technology readers, others. Card Readers is again sub segmented into Magnetic stripe cards and readers, Proximity cards and readers, smart cards and readers. Smart cards and readers is sub segmented into Contact smart cards, Contactless smart cards

Biometric Readers is sub segmented into Fingerprint recognition, Palm recognition, Iris recognition, Facial recognition, Voice recognition.

Electronic locks is sub segmented into Electromagnetic locks, Electric strike locks, Smart locks. Controllers is sub segmented into Serial access controllers, IP access controllers.

Services which is sub segmented into Installation and Integration, Support and Maintenance.

Among these, biometric readers is projected to be the fastest growing as they are used for measuring different physiological parameters for authentication and identification purposes in access control systems. This technology helps to identify physical characteristics of the person for providing controlled physical access to infrastructure.

Global Access Control Systems Market, by Type

Based on type, the global access control systems market is segmented into physical access control system (PACS), logical access control system (LACS), mobile access control system (MACS).

Among these, mobile access control system is witnessing the fastest growth as it is one of the most secure systems, which is used in many complex applications like military secrets and other crucial information.

Global Access Control Systems Market, by Model

Based on model, the global access control systems market is segmented into mandatory access control (MAC), role-based access control (RBAC), discretionary access control (DAC), rule-based access control (RBAC).

Among these, discretionary access control (DAC) is witnessing the fastest growth due to the increasing adoption of a DAC system. This is recently gaining popularity across the market due to numerous benefits like improved efficiency, data security, fast authentication as well as reduced cost.

Global Access Control Systems Market, by End User

Based on the end user, the market is segmented into commercial, residential, government, industrial, transport and logistics, healthcare, military and defense, education, and others.

Among these, residential segment is witnessing the fastest due to its increasing installation for preventing burglary and invasion. These are widely adopted owing to their surging demand in the market. Certain factors such as increasing crime rates, need for detecting hazards like gas leaks and fire and technological advancements are contributing the segmental growth.

Global Access Control System Market, by Region

Based on the region, the global access control system market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa and South America. Among these, Asia Pacific is witnessing the fastest growth owing to the increasing need for the security services data and assets. Apart from this, the rapid urbanization increases the need for surveillance systems in the residential areas due to the security concerns. Furthermore, the adoption of mobile computing devices and smartphones are also anticipated to drive the regional market.

Some Recent Developments in the Global Access Control System Market:

February 2020- ASSA ABLOY (UK) acquired Biosite (UK), one of the UK's leading providers of biometric access control solutions for the construction industry. As a result of this acquisition, the company's biometric access control product line is likely to expand.

March 2020- Tyco Software House C•CURE (Ireland) released by Johnson Controls (US). Visit Verified Identity is an on-site visitor management solution that avoids the risks and expenses of collecting and keeping visitor data.

Some Major Findings of the Global Access Control Systems Market Include:

Profiles of major market players operating in the global access control systems market include Dormakaba Holding (Switzerland), ASSA ABLOY (Sweden), Johnson Controls (Ireland), Allegion (Ireland), and Honeywell International (U.S.)

Impact of COVID-19 on the global access control systems market.

To know more about this topic, check report titled, “ Global Access Control Systems Market , by Solution Hardware (Card Readers {Magnetic stripe cards and readers, Proximity cards and readers, Smart cards and readers [Contact smart cards, Contactless smart cards]}, Biometric Readers {Fingerprint recognition, Palm recognition, Iris recognition, Facial recognition, Voice recognition}, Electronic Locks {Electromagnetic locks, Electric strike locks, Smart locks}, Controllers {Serial access controllers, IP access controllers}, Multi-technology Readers, Others), Software, Services, {Installation and Integration, Support and Maintenance}), by Type (Physical Access Control System (PACS), Logical Access Control System (LACS), Mobile Access Control System (MACS)), Model (Mandatory Access Control (MAC), Role-Based Access Control (RBAC), Discretionary Access Control (DAC)), End User (Commercial, Residential, Government, Industrial, Transport and Logistics, Healthcare, Military and Defense, Education, Others), Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, South America)” in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).

