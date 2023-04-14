Global $9.43 Billion Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemical Markets, 2017-2022 & 2022-2030: Rising Number of Stringent Regulations for the Use of Surface Disinfectants Bodes Well for the Sector

Company Logo

Global Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemical Market

Dublin, April 14, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Antimicrobial and Disinfectant Chemical Market, By Function, By Product Type, By End User, By Sales Channel, Estimation & Forecast, 2017-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemical market held a market value of USD 9,430.3 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach USD 17,883.8 million by the year 2030. The market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.64% during the forecast period.

The market volume is estimated to account around 3,174.3 MT in 2021 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.22% over the forecast period.



Antimicrobials are substances that can reduce the presence of pathogens like bacteria and mould. An antimicrobial agent known as a disinfectant can be applied to the surface of specific items to get rid of any bacteria that may be lurking there. Disinfectants and antimicrobial substances use chemical or biological methods to eliminate or stop the growth of dangerous organisms.

Disinfectants come in a variety of forms, including oxidising agents, phenolic compounds, and aldehydes. Many industries, including paint and coatings, the processing of food and beverages, and medical and healthcare, use disinfectants and antimicrobial compounds.



An important element propelling the global market for antimicrobial & disinfectant chemicals is the rise in demand for disinfectants in industries like building & construction and paints & coatings.

Additionally, it is anticipated that rising consumer awareness of infectious diseases will fuel market growth. The development of new technologies, such as UV radiations, is, however, deflecting end users' attention, which is anticipated to limit the expansion of the global market for antimicrobial & disinfectant chemicals.

It is estimated that the demand for antimicrobial & disinfectant chemicals from the water & wastewater treatment and food processing industries would create profitable growth possibilities for the market during the forecasted period.



Growth Influencers:

Rising number of stringent regulations for the use of surface disinfectants



The demand for antibacterial & disinfectant chemicals is predicted to rise in the future due to increased campaigns promoting good personal hygiene habits and an increase in literacy rates. Infectious diseases are brought on by microorganisms like bacteria, viruses, and fungi.

The risk of infectious diseases spreading increases due to the persistence of bacteria on numerous surfaces, including clothing, doors, and windows. Over the next few years, it is anticipated that greater consumer awareness of these contagious diseases would increase demand for antimicrobial & disinfection chemicals.

Competitive Landscape



Key players operating in the global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemical market include Pilot Chemical, Troy Corporation, Lonza Group, Solvay, Stepan Group, Ecolab Incorporated, The 3M Company, Evonik Industries AG, Ferro Corporation, and others.



The key ten players in the market hold approximately 55% of the market share. These market players are investing in product launches, collaborations, mergers & acquisitions, and expansions to create a competitive edge in the market. For instance, GafchromicTM LD-V1 film, the newest addition to Ashland's diagnostic film lineup, was released in June 2022.

Film made with gafchromic LD-V1 now has better contrast and image detail. With data that is even simpler to comprehend, this sensitive dose range provides rapid calibration findings that are straightforward to interpret. Gafchromic LD-V1 film was introduced with the express purpose of serving as a QA tool for radiology in an environment without a processor.

There are two sizes of Gafchromic LD-V1 film available: 10' x 12' and 8' x 10'. Each box contains 10 sheets. Sheets may be handled in a light-filled room and can be cut to a variety of sizes.

Regional Overview



By region, the global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemical market is divided into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America.



The Asia Pacific surface disinfectants market held the largest market share of more than 45% in 2021, with a revenue of USD 4,275.2 million, and is likely to grow at a rate of more than 8.11% over the forecast period.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 338 Forecast Period 2021 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2021 $9430.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $17883.8 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.2% Regions Covered Global

Company Profiles

BASF SE

Clariant AG

DOW chemicals

Ecolab Incorporated

The 3M Company

Evonik Industries AG

Ferro Corporation

Pilot Chemical

Troy Corporation

Lonza Group

Solvay

Stepan Group

Segments Overview:



The global antimicrobial and disinfectant chemical market is segmented into function, product type, end user and sales channel.



By Function

Disinfectants & Sanitizers

Antimicrobial Additives

The disinfectants and sanitizers segment is projected to hold an opportunity of more than USD 4,700 million from 2022 to 2030.



By Product Type

Phenolics

Iodophors

Nitrogen Compounds

Organometallics

Organosulfur

Aldehydes

Other Chemicals

The phenolics segment is expected to grow fastest with a CAGR of 8.3% over the forecast period. In addition to that, the organosulfur segment held more than 30% of the market share in 2021.



By End User

Paint & Coatings

Food & Beverage Processing

Medical & Health Care

Plastics

Textiles

Others

The paint and coatings segment is projected to cross the mark of USD 5,000 million by 2027, in terms of revenue.



By Sales Channel

B2B

B2C

The B2B segment held more than 67% of the market share in 2021.

