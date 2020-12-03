Global $6.5 Billion Nicotine Gum Market to 2027

Dublin, Dec. 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nicotine Gum - Global Market Trajectory & Analytics" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global Nicotine Gum Market to Reach US$6.5 Billion by the Year 2027



Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for Nicotine Gum estimated at US$5.2 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$6.5 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.



2 mg, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 3.4% CAGR to reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the 4 mg segment is readjusted to a revised 2.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 27% share of the global Nicotine Gum market.



The U. S. Accounts for Over 28.9% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 4.9% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027



The Nicotine Gum market in the U. S. is estimated at US$1.5 Billion in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 28.9% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$1.1 Billion in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 4.9% through 2027.



Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 2.5% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.3% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$1.1 Billion by the year 2027.



6 mg Segment Corners a 19.9% Share in 2020



In the global 6 mg segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 2.3% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$787.7 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$920.9 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$838.4 Million by the year 2027, while Latin America will expand at a 2.5% CAGR through the analysis period.



The report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others:

Story continues

Cambrex Corporation

Fertin Pharma A/S

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Johnson & Johnson

Perrigo Company plc

Pfizer, Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Global Competitor Market Shares

Nicotine Gum Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide (in %): 2018E

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

World Current & Future Analysis for Nicotine Gum by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for Nicotine Gum by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for Nicotine Gum by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for 2 mg by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for 2 mg by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for 2 mg by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for 4 mg by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for 4 mg by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for 4 mg by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

World Current & Future Analysis for 6 mg by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2018 through 2027

World Historic Review for 6 mg by Geographic Region - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

World 15-Year Perspective for 6 mg by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS

Market Facts & Figures

Nicotine Gum Market Share (in %) by Company: 2018 & 2027

Market Analytics

Current & Future Analysis for Nicotine Gum by Form - 2 mg, 4 mg and 6 mg - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for the Years 2018 through 2027

Historic Review for Nicotine Gum by Form - 2 mg, 4 mg and 6 mg Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Billion for Years 2012 through 2017

15-Year Perspective for Nicotine Gum by Form - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for 2 mg, 4 mg and 6 mg for the Years 2012, 2018 & 2027

IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 71

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/poxd5k



Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



