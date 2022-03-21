Global 5G Surgical Applications Market Report 2022: Growth Opportunities in Augmented/Virtual Reality for Surgical Training and Preceptorship at Scale

Research and Markets
·2 min read
Dublin, March 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 5G Surgical Application Growth Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

5G is expected to have a major impact on the healthcare industry, especially due to the industry's digital transformation (which is being driven by the COVID-19 pandemic).

While several application areas exist for the technology, the publisher looks at the niche (but important) area of surgery and how 5G may revolutionize this space.

They compare the different potential use-cases of 5G in surgery, that is, remote/telesurgery, real-time data access in the operating room (OR), preceptorship and proctorship, and specialized training. Different digital OR application areas are also compared, and the ones most likely to be impacted by 5G are ranked.

In addition to examining the history of 5G surgical applications, the publisher benchmarks 11 countries for their likely adoption of 5G for surgery.

Various ecosystem participants, including robotic surgery companies, digital OR solution providers (OR integration, OR management), AR/VR-based surgical solution providers, and surgical navigation solution providers, are likely to be impacted by the adoption of 5G, but to varying degrees. The analysis precedes a few growth opportunities for the vendors that participate in this space.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

  • The Strategic Imperative

  • The Impact of the Top Three Strategic Imperatives on the 5G Surgical Applications Industry

  • Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Overview

  • Segmentation

  • Growth Drivers

  • Growth Restraints

3. 5G Surgical Applications

  • 5G for Surgery - Use-Cases

  • 5G for Surgery - Use-Case Maturity

  • Remote/Telesurgery

  • Real-time Data Access

  • Preceptorship and Proctorship

  • Specialized Training

  • Digital Surgery Ecosystem Enhanced by 5G

  • Prioritization of 5G Digital Surgery Use-Cases

4. Regional Adoption Trends

  • 5G Surgical Applications across the World

  • Clinical Specialties

  • 5G Surgery Potential - Country Benchmarking

5. Competitive Trends

  • Remote Surgery Ecosystem Participants

  • Competitive Differentiation in the Age of 5G

  • Robotic Surgery Participants' 5G Efforts

  • Considerations for a Mature 5G Surgery Ecosystem

  • 5G Surgery Solution Enablers

6. The Future of 5G Surgical Applications

  • Evolution of Digital Surgery Enabled by 5G

  • 5G Benefits for the Digital Surgery Ecosystem

  • 5G Benefits for Other Digital Surgery Use-Cases

7. Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1 - Surgical Data Platforms Enabling Real-Time Data Access for Enhanced Decision-Making

  • Growth Opportunity 2 - Remote Surgery Enablement as a Competitive Differentiator in Countries with Care Access Challenges

  • Growth Opportunity 3 - Augmented/Virtual Reality for Surgical Training and Preceptorship at Scale

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cokbha

