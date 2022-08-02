The Global 5G mmWave Technology Market is expected to grow by $ 674.1 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.8% during the forecast period

ReportLinker

Global 5G mmWave Technology Market 2022-2026 The analyst has been monitoring the 5G mmWave technology market and it is poised to grow by $ 674. 1 mn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 31.

New York, Aug. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global 5G mmWave Technology Market 2022-2026" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309921/?utm_source=GNW

8% during the forecast period. Our report on the 5G mmWave technology market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by rising demand for high-speed networks, increased deployment of telecom infrastructure, and increasing use of wireless communication technologies and e-computing services.

The 5G mmWave technology market analysis includes the application segment and geographic landscape.



The 5G mmWave technology market is segmented as below:

By Application

• wired/fiber connection replacement

• cellular backhaul/fronthaul

• others



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• Middle East and Africa

• South America



This study identifies the proliferation of next-generation LTE wireless networks as one of the prime reasons driving the 5G mmWave technology market growth during the next few years. Also, strategic collaborations of market vendors and integration of 5G mmWave technology into radio and satellite communication networks will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the 5G mmWave technology market covers the following areas:

• 5G mmWave technology market sizing

• 5G mmWave technology market forecast

• 5G mmWave technology market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading 5G mmWave technology market vendors that include Anokiwave Inc., Aviat Networks Inc., Axxcss Wireless Solutions Inc., Cambium Networks Corp., Eravant, Farran, IgniteNet, Keysight Technologies Inc., Kyocera Corp., L3Harris Technologies Inc., Millimeter Wave Products Inc., NEC Corp., Proxim Wireless Corp., QuinStar Technology Inc., RAD Data Communications Ltd., Siklu Inc., Smiths Group Plc, Spacek Labs Inc., Trex Enterprises Corp., Vubiq Networks Inc., and Wireless Excellence Ltd. Also, the 5G mmWave technology market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06309921/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Story continues

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001



