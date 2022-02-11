Global 5G Equipment Market Growth of 10.8% by 2022-2028 | Industry Size, Shares, Revenue, Key Players, Regions | Report by Absolute Reports

·7 min read
Leading Players - Ericsson, Fujitsu, Huawei Technologies, Intel, NEC Corporation

Pune, Feb. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Global 5G Equipment market report is expert study that can deliver you with an elaborate analysis of the 5G Equipment. The report covers information about top players, projected size of the market, data and figures to update about where opportunities are in the market, competitor analysis and vendor information. Also, it offers a complete analysis of the key market dynamics, with growth drivers, challenges, restraints, opportunities and trends. Furthermore, receive exact details and statistics associated to 5G Equipment market and its key factors such as revenue, growth, compound annual growth, year-over-year developments, consumption, and production.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the global 5G Equipment market size is estimated to be worth USD 6217.9 million in 2022 and is forecast to a readjusted size of USD 11490 million by 2028 with a CAGR of 10.8% during the review period.

5G is the latest iteration of cellular technology, engineered to greatly increase the speed and responsiveness of wireless networks. With 5G, data transmitted over wireless broadband connections could travel at rates as high as 20 Gbps by some estimates -- exceeding wireline network speeds -- as well as offer latency of 1 ms or lower for uses that require real-time feedback. 5G will also enable a sharp increase in the amount of data transmitted over wireless systems due to more available bandwidth and advanced antenna technology.

Competitive Landscape:

Report offers the 5G Equipment market competition landscape and a corresponding comprehensive study of the prominent players in this market, include

By Company

  • Ericsson

  • Fujitsu

  • Huawei Technologies

  • Intel

  • NEC Corporation

  • Nokia

  • NTT DOCOMO

  • Qualcomm

  • Samsung

  • KT

  • SK Telecom

  • Telenor

  • Verizon

  • Vodafone

  • ZTE

  • Analog Devices

  • AT&T

  • China Mobile Ltd.

  • Cisco

Market Segmentation:

5G Equipment market report delivers study of the key trends in each sub-segment of the worldwide 5G Equipment report, with estimates for development at the global, regional and country level and categorized the market based on product type, applications, regions.

Segment by Type

  • SDN

  • NFV

  • MEC

  • FC

Segment by Application

  • Automotive

  • Consumer Electronics

  • Commercial

  • Industrial

Regional Analysis:

  • North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

  • Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

  • Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

  • South America (Brazil etc.)

  • Middle East and Africa (Egypt and GCC Countries)

Years considered for this report:

Historical Years: 2017-2021

Base Year: 2021

Estimated Year: 2022

Forecast Period: 2022-2028

Detailed TOC of Global 5G Equipment Market Insights, Forecast to 2028

1 Study Coverage

1.1 5G Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global 5G Equipment Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global 5G Equipment Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2 Global 5G Equipment Production

2.1 Global 5G Equipment Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global 5G Equipment Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global 5G Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global 5G Equipment Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global 5G Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

3 Global 5G Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global 5G Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global 5G Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global 5G Equipment Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global 5G Equipment Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global 5G Equipment Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales 5G Equipment by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global 5G Equipment Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global 5G Equipment Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global 5G Equipment Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global 5G Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global 5G Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global 5G Equipment Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of 5G Equipment in 2021

4.3 Global 5G Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global 5G Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global 5G Equipment Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by 5G Equipment Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global 5G Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global 5G Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global 5G Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global 5G Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global 5G Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global 5G Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global 5G Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global 5G Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global 5G Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global 5G Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global 5G Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global 5G Equipment Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global 5G Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global 5G Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global 5G Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global 5G Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global 5G Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global 5G Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global 5G Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global 5G Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global 5G Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global 5G Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global 5G Equipment Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global 5G Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

………

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Ericsson

12.1.1 Ericsson Corporation Information

12.1.2 Ericsson Overview

12.1.3 Ericsson 5G Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Ericsson 5G Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Ericsson Recent Developments

12.2 Fujitsu

12.2.1 Fujitsu Corporation Information

12.2.2 Fujitsu Overview

12.2.3 Fujitsu 5G Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Fujitsu 5G Equipment Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Fujitsu Recent Developments

……..

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 5G Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 5G Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 5G Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 5G Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 5G Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 5G Equipment Distributors

13.5 5G Equipment Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 5G Equipment Industry Trends

14.2 5G Equipment Market Drivers

14.3 5G Equipment Market Challenges

14.4 5G Equipment Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global 5G Equipment Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

