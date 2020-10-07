Global $49+ Billion Automotive Part Cleaners & Degreasers Markets, 2017-2019 & 2020-2026

Dublin, Oct. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Part Cleaners & Degreasers Market - By Type, By Application, and By Region- Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis, and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global Automotive Part Cleaners & Degreasers market, which accrued nearly 50 (USD Billion) in 2019, is set to register huge growth over the period from 2020 to 2026.



The study offers a comprehensive assessment of the market competition, constraints, sales estimates, opportunities, evolving trends, and industry-validated data. The report offers historical data from 2017 to 2019 along with a forecast from 2020 to 2026 based on revenue (USD Billion).



Market Growth Dynamics



Surge in the need for pure, effective, and power-saving engines due to strict norms governing fuel emissions will prompt the automotive part cleaners & degreasers industry expansion over the forecast timeline. The steady growth of mud, varnish, and residue will impact the routine vehicle functions, thereby resulting in poor performance as well as enhanced fuel usage & diminishing automotive lifespan. Moreover, these items cleanse the complete lubrication system and enhance automotive proficiency & durability and this will prompt the market expansion over the estimated timespan.



Moreover, thriving automotive sector, surge in the purchasing capacity of the consumers, and increase in the vehicle sales will boost the growth of automotive part cleaners & degreasers market over the forecast timeline. Rapid urbanization and road infrastructural growth will accentuate the growth of automotive part cleaners & degreasers industry over the estimated timespan.



North America To Account For Major Market Share By 2026



The growth of the market in North America during the estimated timespan is attributed to prominent rise in utilization of the products in countries like the U.S. and Canada. In addition to this, huge car sales in the region will contribute notably towards the market expansion over the estimated timespan. Apparently, rapidly expanding automotive infrastructure facilities and strict fuel emitting norms will result in huge demand for automotive part cleaners and degreasers in the sub-continent within the next few years.



Key players influencing the market growth and profiled in the report include



DowDuPont

The B'laster Corporation

3M

The Claire Manufacturing Company

BASF SE

Fuchs Group

PETRA OIL COMPANY INC.

Wurth USA Inc.

Bardahl Manufacturing Company

GUNK

Zep

Inc.

Airosol Company

Inc.

Penray

ABRO Industries

Inc.

ICER BRAKES S.A.

Wynn's

ENGEN PETROLEUM LTD

Valvoline

HOSHO Co. Ltd.

The global automotive part cleaners & degreasers market is segmented as follows:



By product:

Cleaners

Degreasers

By type:

Water-Based

Solvent-Based

By application:

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Heavy Commercial Vehicles

Two Wheelers

By Region

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

South Korea

Southeast Asia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC

South Africa

Rest of Middle East & Africa

