Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market to Reach US$3.7 Billion by the Year 2027
Abstract: - Global 3D Printing Medical Devices Market to Reach US$3. 7 Billion by the Year 2027. - Amid the COVID-19 crisis, the global market for 3D Printing Medical Devices estimated at US$1.
3 Billion in the year 2020, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.7 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 16.3% over the analysis period 2020-2027.Systems, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to grow at a 15.9% CAGR to reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Materials segment is readjusted to a revised 17.9% CAGR for the next 7-year period. This segment currently accounts for a 29.2% share of the global 3D Printing Medical Devices market.
- The U.S. Accounts for Over 35.3% of Global Market Size in 2020, While China is Forecast to Grow at a 17.6% CAGR for the Period of 2020-2027
- The 3D Printing Medical Devices market in the U.S. is estimated at US$451.8 Million in the year 2020. The country currently accounts for a 35.33% share in the global market. China, the world second largest economy, is forecast to reach an estimated market size of US$488.5 Million in the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 17.6% through 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 15.4% and 15.7% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 16.8% CAGR while Rest of European market (as defined in the study) will reach US$488.5 Million by the year 2027.
- Services Segment Corners a 14.3% Share in 2020
- In the global Services segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.2% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$160.5 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$406 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$280.5 Million by the year 2027.
CONTENTS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2020 Marked as a Year of Disruption & Transformation
EXHIBIT 1: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual
% Change) for 2019 to 2022
A General Review on Impact on Medical Equipment & Supplies
EXHIBIT 2: Global Medical Equipment & Supplies Market Reset &
Trajectory - Growth Outlook (In %) For Years 2019 through 2025
3D Printing Gains Recognition amid the Pandemic
3D Printing Tuned to Tackle Emergency
List of Application Areas of 3D Printing, Especially for
Fighting Against Covid-19 Pandemic
Printing Based Diagnostic Tools by Manufacturers
3D Printing: A Transformative Technology
3D Printing Defined
3D Printing: Key Advantages & Limitations of the Intriguing
Technology
How 3D Printing Gains Over Commercial Manufacturing
Additive Manufacturing (AM): Applications Timeline
Healthcare: A Promising Market for 3D Printing Technology
Commonly Used Materials for 3D Printing by Various Printing
Processes
EXHIBIT 3: Global Market for 3D Printing Materials in
Healthcare Sector by Material Type: 2019
Types of 3D Printing Technologies
Outlook
Technological Advancements to Play an Essential Role
Growing Opportunities in the Production of Surgical Tools
Competition
Recent Market Activity
World Brands
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
3D Printing Comes to Aid to Alleviate the Shortage of PPE amid
the Pandemic
Face Masks
EXHIBIT 4: Market Penetration of Face Masks Worldwide in 1Q
2020 (In %)
EXHIBIT 5: Global Disposable Masks Market Estimates and
Forecasts in US$ Million: 2012, 2019, 2020, and 2024
Face Shields & Auxiliary Accessories
3D Printing Based Personal Protective Equipment from Manufacturers
Ventilator Devices Deficit Helps 3D Printing Venture into
Exciting Direction amid COVID-19 Crisis
3D Printing Based Ventilator Devices and Accessories
3D Organ & Tissue Printing: Wide Possibilities Ahead
3-D Bioprinting to Address Organ Shortage for Transplantation
EXHIBIT 6: Global Organ Transplantation Procedure Volume in
Thousands: 2016 and 2024
3D Printing Raises Pertinent Hopes to Treat Organs Damaged by
COVID-19
Regulations for Bioprinting: Need of the Hour
3D Printing Facilitates Development of Novel Geometries and
Custom Implants
3D Printing Seeks Role in Smart Medical Implants Domain
Orthopedic Implants: A High Growth Segment
Rising Prevalence of Osteoporosis, Arthritis and Other
Orthopedic Disorders and the Ensuing Demand for Orthopedic
Implants Open a Strong Business Case for 3D Printing
Growth Drivers in a Nutshell
EXHIBIT 7: Select Musculoskeletal Conditions - Percentage
Breakdown by Age Group
EXHIBIT 8: Global Osteoporosis Prevalence: Number of People
with Osteoporosis in Millions by Select Country/Region for
2012 and 2022P
EXHIBIT 9: World Market for Orthopedic Prosthetic Implants in
US$ Million: 2015 and 2022
Dental 3D Printing: A High Growth Market
EXHIBIT 10: Global Dental 3D Printing Applications Market:
(2020P): Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales by Type - Dental
Models, PFM Bridge Substructures, PFM Crown Substructures,
Surgical Guides, Temporary Restorations, Wax Casting
Patterns and Others
3D Printing Improves Laboratory Workflows
Additive Manufacturing Transforms Dental Restorations
EXHIBIT 11: Global Restorative Dentistry Market Breakdown
(in %) by Product for 2019
EXHIBIT 12: Global Dental Restorative Supplies Market Size in
US$ Billion for the Years 2015, 2020, and 2025
Impact of COVID-19 on Dental Market
EXHIBIT 13: State of Dental Practice Amid COVID-19
3D Printing Aids in Preoperative Surgical Planning
Role of 3D CAD (Computer Aided Design) in 3D Printing
Tissue Engineering Advances Allowing Fabrication of 3D
Scaffolds Inside Human Body
Key 3D Printing Applications in Tissue Engineering
Bone Tissue Engineering
Skin Tissue Engineering
Nerve Tissue Engineering
Vascular Tissue Engineering
Other Tissue Engineering Applications
Additive Manufacturing of Metal Parts: An Evolving Market
NIST Researchers Develop New Method for 3D Printing of Gels and
Soft Materials
Mass Customization is Key to Growth
3D Printing Ensures Best-in-Class Medical Packaging
A Glance at Regulatory Scenario
Need for Ethical Approach to Avoid Copyright Infringement
Rising Healthcare Expenditure: A Crucial Macro Growth Driver
EXHIBIT 14: World Healthcare Expenditure (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2017-2023
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
