Global 3D Printing Market Report 2022-2030: Flexibility for Customization Bolsters Adoption
Global 3D Printing Market
Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Market 2022-2030 by Component (3D Printers, Consumables, Software, Service), Process and Technology, Use Type (Commercial, Personal), Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global 3D printing market will reach $105,407.5 million by 2030, growing by 24.3% annually over 2022-2030, driven by the enhancing efficiencies in manufacturing, improvement in terms of cost and time, logistically viable technology, large scope for innovation, flexibility for customization, less probability of human errors and being better than the traditional method of production.
By unit shipment of 3D printers, global market is expected to grow by 29.6% per annum during the forecast period.
This 211-page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global 3D printing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2030 with 2022 as the base year.
In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:
Market Structure
Growth Drivers
Restraints and Challenges
Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities
Porter's Fiver Forces
The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 3D printing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Process and Technology, Use Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.
Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.
3D Printers
Industrial/Commercial 3D Printers
Consumer/Desktop 3D Printers
Consumables
Consumable by Material Type
Plastics & Polymers
Metals & Metal Alloys
Ceramics
Biocompatible Material
Laywood
Wax
Paper
Other Materials
Consumable by Material Form
Liquid
Filament
Powder
Software
Scanning
Design
Inspection
Printing
Embedded AI Software
Service
Printing
Maintenance
Training
Consulting
Based on Process and Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.
Vat Photopolymerisation
Stereolithography (SLA)
Digital Light Processing (DLP)
Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)
Material Jetting
Binder Jetting
Material Extrusion
Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)
Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)
Powder Bed Fusion
Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)
Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)
Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)
Sheet Lamination
Directed Energy Deposition
Other Technologies
By Use Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.
Commercial
Personal
By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.
Prototyping
Tooling
Functional Part Manufacturing
Other Applications
By Industrial Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.
Automotive
Aerospace & Defense
Healthcare
Consumer Goods & Electronics
Industrial Manufacturing
Power & Energy
Construction
Education
Food and Culinary
Other Verticals
Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:
North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)
APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)
South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)
MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)
For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Component, Process and Technology and Industrial Vertical over the forecast years are also included.
The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.
Selected Key Players:
3D Systems Inc.
Arcam AB
Autodesk Inc.
Beijing Tiertime Technology Co., Ltd.
Canon Inc.
Carbon, Inc.
Concept Laser GmbH
Dassault Systemes
Desktop Metal, Inc.
EnvisionTEC Inc.
EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems
ExOne Company
GE Additive
Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.
Hoganas AB
Materialise NV
MCOR Technologies Ltd.
Optomec Inc.
Organovo Holdings Inc.
SLM Solutions Group AG
Solidscape Inc.
Stratasys Ltd.
Ultimaker BV
Voxeljet AG
Key Attributes:
Report Attribute
Details
No. of Pages
211
Forecast Period
2022 - 2030
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022
$18503.5 Million
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
$105407.5 Million
Compound Annual Growth Rate
24.3%
Regions Covered
Global
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Market Overview and Dynamics
3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component
4 Segmentation of Global Market by Process and Technology
5 Segmentation of Global Market by Use Type
6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application
7 Segmentation of Global Market by Industrial Vertical
8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region
9 Competitive Landscape
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qaxbr
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.
Attachment
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900