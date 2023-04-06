Global 3D Printing Market Report 2022-2030: Flexibility for Customization Bolsters Adoption

Company Logo

Global 3D Printing Market

Global 3D Printing Market

Dublin, April 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Printing Market 2022-2030 by Component (3D Printers, Consumables, Software, Service), Process and Technology, Use Type (Commercial, Personal), Application, Industry Vertical, and Region: Trend Forecast and Growth Opportunity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Global 3D printing market will reach $105,407.5 million by 2030, growing by 24.3% annually over 2022-2030, driven by the enhancing efficiencies in manufacturing, improvement in terms of cost and time, logistically viable technology, large scope for innovation, flexibility for customization, less probability of human errors and being better than the traditional method of production.

By unit shipment of 3D printers, global market is expected to grow by 29.6% per annum during the forecast period.



This 211-page report is based on comprehensive research of the entire global 3D printing market and all its sub-segments through extensively detailed classifications. Profound analysis and assessment are generated from premium primary and secondary information sources with inputs derived from industry professionals across the value chain. The report is based on studies on 2019-2022 and provides forecast from 2023 till 2030 with 2022 as the base year.



In-depth qualitative analyses include identification and investigation of the following aspects:

Market Structure

Growth Drivers

Restraints and Challenges

Emerging Product Trends & Market Opportunities

Porter's Fiver Forces

The trend and outlook of global market is forecast in optimistic, balanced, and conservative view by taking into account of COVID-19 and Russia-Ukraine conflict. The balanced (most likely) projection is used to quantify global 3D printing market in every aspect of the classification from perspectives of Component, Process and Technology, Use Type, Application, Industry Vertical, and Region.



Based on Component, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Story continues

3D Printers

Industrial/Commercial 3D Printers

Consumer/Desktop 3D Printers

Consumables

Consumable by Material Type

Plastics & Polymers

Metals & Metal Alloys

Ceramics

Biocompatible Material

Laywood

Wax

Paper

Other Materials

Consumable by Material Form

Liquid

Filament

Powder

Software

Scanning

Design

Inspection

Printing

Embedded AI Software

Service

Printing

Maintenance

Training

Consulting

Based on Process and Technology, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Vat Photopolymerisation

Stereolithography (SLA)

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Continuous Liquid Interface Production (CLIP)

Material Jetting

Binder Jetting

Material Extrusion

Fused Deposition Modeling (FDM)

Fused Filament Fabrication (FFF)

Powder Bed Fusion

Multi Jet Fusion (MJF)

Selective Laser Sintering (SLS)

Direct Metal Laser Sintering (DMLS)

Sheet Lamination

Directed Energy Deposition

Other Technologies

By Use Type, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Commercial

Personal

By Application, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Prototyping

Tooling

Functional Part Manufacturing

Other Applications

By Industrial Vertical, the global market is segmented into the following sub-markets with annual revenue ($ mn) for 2022-2030 included in each section.

Automotive

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Consumer Goods & Electronics

Industrial Manufacturing

Power & Energy

Construction

Education

Food and Culinary

Other Verticals

Geographically, the following regions together with the listed national/local markets are fully investigated:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Spain, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe; Rest of Europe is further segmented into Netherlands, Switzerland, Poland, Sweden, Belgium, Austria, Ireland, Norway, Denmark, and Finland)

APAC (Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, India, and Rest of APAC; Rest of APAC is further segmented into Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia, Thailand, New Zealand, Vietnam, Taiwan, and Philippines)

South America (Brazil, Chile, Argentina, Rest of South America)

MEA (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of MEA)

For each aforementioned region and country, detailed analysis and data for annual revenue ($ mn) are available for 2022-2030. The breakdown of all regional markets by country and split of each national market by Component, Process and Technology and Industrial Vertical over the forecast years are also included.



The report also covers current competitive scenario and the predicted trend; and profiles key vendors including market leaders and important emerging players.



Selected Key Players:

3D Systems Inc.

Arcam AB

Autodesk Inc.

Beijing Tiertime Technology Co., Ltd.

Canon Inc.

Carbon, Inc.

Concept Laser GmbH

Dassault Systemes

Desktop Metal, Inc.

EnvisionTEC Inc.

EOS GmbH Electro Optical Systems

ExOne Company

GE Additive

Hewlett-Packard Development Company L.P.

Hoganas AB

Materialise NV

MCOR Technologies Ltd.

Optomec Inc.

Organovo Holdings Inc.

SLM Solutions Group AG

Solidscape Inc.

Stratasys Ltd.

Ultimaker BV

Voxeljet AG

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 211 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $18503.5 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $105407.5 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 24.3% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

2 Market Overview and Dynamics



3 Segmentation of Global Market by Component



4 Segmentation of Global Market by Process and Technology



5 Segmentation of Global Market by Use Type



6 Segmentation of Global Market by Application



7 Segmentation of Global Market by Industrial Vertical



8 Segmentation of Global Market by Region



9 Competitive Landscape

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1qaxbr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



