Global 3D Printed Electronics Markets Report 2022-2032: Key Market Opportunities, Industry Forecasts, Leading Companies, and Supply Chain Issues & Strategies

Dublin, Feb. 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "3D Printed Electronics Markets: A 10-Year Forecast of Applications, Processes and Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report analyzes how effective 3D printing is and what the challenges are.

Printing processes have been used in electronics since the earliest days of electronics. For the most part however, until relatively recently "printed electronics" mostly referred to printed conductive traces and processes that more resembled coating than printing. There was also an attempt to 2D print polymer electronics for IoT-like networks, but ultimately this has never really taken off.

Meanwhile, in the past decade, 3D printing (additive manufacturing) has taken off using numerous processes and materials and aimed at equally numerous applications.

The report also includes market forecasts for these applications with breakouts by type of 3D printing process, materials, etc. In addition, the report examines technical, marketing and supply change trends and challenges. Finally, the report contains strategic profiles of the key firms that have made the 3D printed electronics market their own.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

E.1 Summary of key market opportunities in 3D printed electronics

E.2 Summary of ten-year market forecasts

E.3 Key companies shaping the 3D-printed electronics sector

E.4 Summary of supply chain issues and strategies

Chapter One: Introduction

1.1 Background to this report

1.2 Objectives and scope of this report

1.3 Methodology of this report

1.4 Plan of this report

Chapter Two: Potential Applications of 3D Printing in the Electronics Sector

2.1 3D-printed electronics vs. 2D-printed electronics vs. conventional electronics

2.1.1 Applying electronics to 3D surfaces

2.1.2 3D printing for in-mold electronics

2.1.3 Printing of complete devices: The ultimate goal of 3D-printed electronics

2.2 Components

2.2.1 PCBs

2.2.2 Sensors

2.2.3 Passive electronics components

2.3 Displays

2.3 Automotive electronics

2.3.1 Interior panels

2.3.2 Heaters

2.4 Medical electronics

2.5 Consumer electronics

2.6 Key points from this chapter

Chapter Three: 3D Printing and Related Processes Useful in the Electronics Sector

3.4 Ink-jet printing

3.2 Aerosol printing

3.3 Laser direct structuring

3.4 Extruded paste processing

3.5 Transfer printing processes

3.6 Related molding processes

3.7 Stereo lithography

3.8 Binder jet technology

3.9 Metallization and post processing

3.10 Key points from this chapter

Chapter Four: 3D Printing Electronics Materials

4.1 Conductors

4.1.1 Silver and copper

4.1.2 Carbon and nanocarbon

4.2 Semiconductors

4.3 Polymers, ceramics and composites

4.4 Substrates

4.4.1 Stretchable and conformal electronics

4.4.2 Transparent electronics

4.5 Filaments as electronic wiring

4.6 Role of metamaterials in 3D printed electronics

4.7 Key points from this chapter

Chapter Five: Companies Active in 3D Printed Electronics

5.1 Ceradrop

5.2 Draper

5.3 Elantas

5.4 Elephantech

5.5 Molex

5.6 NanoDimension

5.7 NeoTech AMT

5.8 Novacentrix

5.9 nScrypt

5.10 Optomec

5.11 Plastic Electronic

5.12 Xerox

Chapter Six: Ten-year Forecasts of the 3D Printed Electronics Business

6.1 Forecasting methodology

6.2 Ten-year forecast by application: by 3D-printed surfaces, in-mold electronics, complete devices

6.3 Ten-year forecast by type of application: Printing process used

6.4 Ten-year forecast by type of application: Functional materials

6.5 Ten-year forecasts by type of application: Substrate

6.6 Ten-year forecast of shipments/install base of printers for 3D printed electronics

6.7 Ten-year forecast of 3D printed electronics by geography

