Global 3D Glasses Market is Estimated to Reach a Worth of US$ 14.81 Bn in 2023 & is Expected to Cross a Revenue of US$ 22.23 Bn at a CAGR of 4.16% Between Forecast Period of 2023-33| Future Market Insights, Inc.

Global 3D Glasses Market is Estimated to Reach a Worth of US$ 14.81 Bn in 2023 & is Expected to Cross a Revenue of US$ 22.23 Bn at a CAGR of 4.16% Between Forecast Period of 2023-33

·6 min read
Rising Gaming and Entertainment Industry to Drive Sales of 3D Glasses: 3D Glasses Market Size to Surpass US$ 22 Bn by 2033. The 3D Glasses Charger Market is expected to rise at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Dec. 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 3D glasses market size is anticipated to be worth US$ 14.81 billion in 2023 and US$ 22.23 billion by 2033. The demand for 3D glasses is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.16% during the forecast period.

The increasing use of 3D glasses in the military, healthcare industry, educational sector, and entertainment industry are the key aspects that are anticipated to positively affect the market's growth. Healthcare is one of the greatest users of 3D glasses due to its many applications, including robotic surgery, phobia treatment, and surgery simulation. Additionally, 3D glasses provide data from MRI scans that are substantially more accurate. As a result, it is predicted that throughout the forecast period, the exponentially rising use of 3D virtual reality glasses in the healthcare industry will likely increase sales of 3D glasses.

The demand for 3D movie glasses is rising, which is causing the industry to grow quickly. High-end, customized 3D glasses are in high demand as a result of the success of 3D movies. The transforming trends in home theatre technology are also having an impact on the market for 3D glasses. Consumers are prepared to pay more for 3D eyewear to enhance their experience.

One trend that is projected to have a significant impact on the market for 3D glasses in the future is the rising use of virtual reality (VR) technology. VR headsets are becoming more and more popular, and many gamers and other tech-savvy consumers agree that they represent the future of entertainment. People may appreciate more immersive VR experiences over conventional 2D TV and other media as a result of this.

The ability to utilize 3D glasses to study the geography and history of important places in different nations without needing to visit there is encouraging educational sectors to adopt the use of 3D glasses for better learning. The increase in smartphone usage is a crucial component in the market's growth because smartphones and the less expensive 3D glasses may be connected simply. Additionally, the wearer's mobility is safeguarded by the glasses' interoperability with smartphones.

Key Takeaways from the 3D Glasses Market:

  • The active shutter category is expected to dominate since it is used to watch consumer 3D TVs and 3D projectors and generates a 3D effect for an image when used with 3D glasses.

  • By application, it is projected that the smartphone segment share would be the highest during the forecast period.

  • In 2021, the market for 3D glasses in the US exceeded US$ 3.1 Bn. The United States also has a strong culture of innovation and early adoption of new technology, which has influenced the high demand for 3D glasses in the nation.

  • Germany is anticipated to expand within Europe at a rate of about 3.7% CAGR in the market for 3D glasses due to the presence of game enthusiasts and the adoption of 3D TVs for gaming.

  • The second-largest economy in the world, China, is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 3.6%.

  • The existence of active companies in South Korea is expected to accelerate the region's market growth.

Recent Developments in the Industry:

  • IQH3D stated in December 2021 that its glasses-free 3D goods would make their world debut at CES Las Vegas 2022 in booth #19274. A new generation of 3D devices has been developed by IQH3D through research and development of Glasses-free 3D products and cutting-edge software applications that will be on display.

  • Facebook Inc. and Ray-Ban debuted their first pair of smart glasses, dubbed "Ray-Ban Stories," in September 2021.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type:

  • Anaglyph 3D Glasses

  • Polarized 3D Glasses

  • Active Shutter 3D Glasses

By Application:

  • Smartphone

  • Wearable Device

  • Televisions

  • Virtual Reality Headsets

  • Others

By Geography:

  • North America

  • Europe

  • Asia-Pacific

  • Latin America

  • Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

  1.1. Global Market Outlook

  1.2. Demand-side Trends

  1.3. Supply-side Trends

  1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

  1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

  2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

  2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

3. Market Background

  3.1. Market Dynamics

  3.2. Scenario Forecast

  3.3. Opportunity Map Analysis

  3.4. Product Life Cycle Analysis

  3.5. Supply Chain Analysis

  3.6. Investment Feasibility Matrix

  3.7. Value Chain Analysis

  3.8. PESTLE and Porter’s Analysis

  3.9. Regulatory Landscape

  3.10. Regional Parent Market Outlook

  3.11. Production and Consumption Statistics

  3.12. Import and Export Statistics

4. Global Market Analysis 2018-2022 and Forecast, 2023-2033

  4.1. Historical Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Analysis, 2018-2022

  4.2. Current and Future Market Size Value (US$ Mn) & Volume (Units) Projections, 2023-2033

