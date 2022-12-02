Global 3D Cell Culture Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.4%

Company Logo

3d-cell-culture-market-size.jpg

3d-cell-culture-market-size.jpg

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Type (Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based, and Magnetic & Bioprinted), Application, End-user, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global 3D Cell Culture Market size is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.4% CAGR during the forecast period.



A 3D cell culture is an artificial environment that allows biological cells to grow or communicate with their surroundings in three dimensions. A 3D cell culture, as opposed to 2D surroundings (such as a Petri plate), permits cells in vitro to develop in all directions, as they would in vivo. Typically, these three-dimensional cultures are cultivated in bioreactors, which are tiny capsules in which cells can form spheroids or 3D cell colonies.



Per bioreactor, approximately 300 spheroids are typically grown. Microfluidic equipment generating perfusable 3D tissues and hanging drop devices for generating 3D spheroids can also be used to cultivate 3D cell cultures. Researchers have utilized 3D cell cultures for decades.



The significance of the extracellular matrix and the capacity of cultures in artificial 3D matrices to generate physiologically appropriate multicellular structures, such as acinar structures in models of healthy and malignant breast tissue have been studied by a number of researchers during the initial development of 3D cell culture.



These techniques have been utilized to investigate cellular responses to pharmacological substances using in vitro illness models. In live tissue, cells dwell in three-dimensional microenvironments characterized by intricate cell-cell as well as cell-matrix interactions along with complex nutrition and cell transport dynamics. Standard 2D or monolayer cell cultures are generally inaccurate predictors of in vivo drug toxicity and efficacy because they do not adequately replicate this environment.



Market Growth Factors

The Development Of 3D Cell Cultures Based On Microfluidics



Recent developments in microfluidics in 3D cell culture have enabled the development of microenvironments that promote tissue differentiation and imitate the tissue-tissue interface, chemical gradients, and spatiotemporal as well as mechanical microenvironments of real organs. This 3D cell culture model enables the study of human physiology within an accordion setting, facilitates the development of in vitro disease models, and will eventually replace animal models in drug development along with toxicity assessment.



An Upsurge In The Adoption Of 3D Cell Cultures As A Substitute For Animal Testing



During the early stages of drug development, animal models were the only way to acquire in vivo data that could anticipate human pharmacokinetic effects. However, animal testing is slow, expensive, and controversial. Frequently, animal models are subjected to mechanical or chemical techniques that mimic human damage. Concerns exist regarding the accuracy of these animal models due to the absence of interspecies extrapolation.



Market Restraining Factors

Story continues

The Dearth Of Consistency In Products Being Developed Through 3D Cell Culture



The use of scaffolds to support three-dimensional cultures of cells has broadened the scope of research possibilities. However, the existence of various growth factors in scaffolds causes their variability from batch to batch. This makes it difficult to conduct biological research on signaling pathways or pharmacological examinations. The proliferation rate remained extremely high, despite the fact that the cells grown on scaffolds with low levels of growth factors had phenotypes that were comparable to those of cells grown on scaffolds with high levels of growth factors.

Scope of the Study

By Type

Scaffold-based

Scaffold-free

Microfluidics-based

Magnetic & Bioprinted

By Application

Cancer & Stem Cell Research

Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing

Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

By End-user

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Research Institutes

Cosmetic Industry

Others

By Geography

North America US Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany UK France Russia Spain Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Singapore Malaysia Rest of Asia Pacific

LAMEA Brazil Argentina UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of LAMEA



Key Market Players

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Merck Group

Avantor, Inc.

Corning Incorporated

Lonza Group AG

Mimetas B.V.

Insphero AG

Emulate, Inc.

Tecan Group Ltd.

CN Bio Innovations Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global



Chapter 4. Global 3D Cell Culture Market by Type



Chapter 5. Global 3D Cell Culture Market by Application



Chapter 6. Global 3D Cell Culture Market by End-user



Chapter 7. Global 3D Cell Culture Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7iyb5

Attachment

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



