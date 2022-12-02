Global 3D Cell Culture Market to Reach $3.2 Billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 15.4%

Dublin, Dec. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global 3D Cell Culture Market Size, Share & Industry Trends Analysis Report by Type (Scaffold-based, Scaffold-free, Microfluidics-based, and Magnetic & Bioprinted), Application, End-user, Regional Outlook and Forecast, 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global 3D Cell Culture Market size is expected to reach $3.2 billion by 2028, rising at a market growth of 15.4% CAGR during the forecast period.

A 3D cell culture is an artificial environment that allows biological cells to grow or communicate with their surroundings in three dimensions. A 3D cell culture, as opposed to 2D surroundings (such as a Petri plate), permits cells in vitro to develop in all directions, as they would in vivo. Typically, these three-dimensional cultures are cultivated in bioreactors, which are tiny capsules in which cells can form spheroids or 3D cell colonies.

Per bioreactor, approximately 300 spheroids are typically grown. Microfluidic equipment generating perfusable 3D tissues and hanging drop devices for generating 3D spheroids can also be used to cultivate 3D cell cultures. Researchers have utilized 3D cell cultures for decades.

The significance of the extracellular matrix and the capacity of cultures in artificial 3D matrices to generate physiologically appropriate multicellular structures, such as acinar structures in models of healthy and malignant breast tissue have been studied by a number of researchers during the initial development of 3D cell culture.

These techniques have been utilized to investigate cellular responses to pharmacological substances using in vitro illness models. In live tissue, cells dwell in three-dimensional microenvironments characterized by intricate cell-cell as well as cell-matrix interactions along with complex nutrition and cell transport dynamics. Standard 2D or monolayer cell cultures are generally inaccurate predictors of in vivo drug toxicity and efficacy because they do not adequately replicate this environment.

Market Growth Factors
The Development Of 3D Cell Cultures Based On Microfluidics

Recent developments in microfluidics in 3D cell culture have enabled the development of microenvironments that promote tissue differentiation and imitate the tissue-tissue interface, chemical gradients, and spatiotemporal as well as mechanical microenvironments of real organs. This 3D cell culture model enables the study of human physiology within an accordion setting, facilitates the development of in vitro disease models, and will eventually replace animal models in drug development along with toxicity assessment.

An Upsurge In The Adoption Of 3D Cell Cultures As A Substitute For Animal Testing

During the early stages of drug development, animal models were the only way to acquire in vivo data that could anticipate human pharmacokinetic effects. However, animal testing is slow, expensive, and controversial. Frequently, animal models are subjected to mechanical or chemical techniques that mimic human damage. Concerns exist regarding the accuracy of these animal models due to the absence of interspecies extrapolation.

Market Restraining Factors

The Dearth Of Consistency In Products Being Developed Through 3D Cell Culture

The use of scaffolds to support three-dimensional cultures of cells has broadened the scope of research possibilities. However, the existence of various growth factors in scaffolds causes their variability from batch to batch. This makes it difficult to conduct biological research on signaling pathways or pharmacological examinations. The proliferation rate remained extremely high, despite the fact that the cells grown on scaffolds with low levels of growth factors had phenotypes that were comparable to those of cells grown on scaffolds with high levels of growth factors.

Scope of the Study
By Type

  • Scaffold-based

  • Scaffold-free

  • Microfluidics-based

  • Magnetic & Bioprinted

By Application

  • Cancer & Stem Cell Research

  • Drug Discovery & Toxicology Testing

  • Tissue Engineering & Regenerative Medicine

By End-user

  • Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

  • Research Institutes

  • Cosmetic Industry

  • Others

By Geography

  • North America

    • US

    • Canada

    • Mexico

    • Rest of North America

  • Europe

    • Germany

    • UK

    • France

    • Russia

    • Spain

    • Italy

    • Rest of Europe

  • Asia Pacific

    • China

    • Japan

    • India

    • South Korea

    • Singapore

    • Malaysia

    • Rest of Asia Pacific

  • LAMEA

    • Brazil

    • Argentina

    • UAE

    • Saudi Arabia

    • South Africa

    • Nigeria

    • Rest of LAMEA

Key Market Players

  • Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

  • Merck Group

  • Avantor, Inc.

  • Corning Incorporated

  • Lonza Group AG

  • Mimetas B.V.

  • Insphero AG

  • Emulate, Inc.

  • Tecan Group Ltd.

  • CN Bio Innovations Ltd.

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

Chapter 2. Market Overview

Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

Chapter 4. Global 3D Cell Culture Market by Type

Chapter 5. Global 3D Cell Culture Market by Application

Chapter 6. Global 3D Cell Culture Market by End-user

Chapter 7. Global 3D Cell Culture Market by Region

Chapter 8. Company Profiles

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/p7iyb5

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


