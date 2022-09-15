Global 3D Camera Market to Generate Revenue of $62.4 Billion by 2028 | Top 10 Players holds 65% Market Share

SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
·5 min read
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.
SkyQuest Technology Consulting Pvt. Ltd.

Global 3D camera market was valued at USD 8.89 billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach a value of USD 62.4 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 32.1% over the forecast period (2022–2028).

Westford, USA, Sept. 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the demand for 3D camera market continues to increase, so does the competition for 3D camera manufacturers. While traditional 2D cameras are still in use by many businesses and consumers, there is a growing demand for 3D cameras. Today, they are used for a variety of purposes, including photography, filmmaking, and product design. They can provide users with an immersive experience that they can’t get from other types of cameras.

Apart from this, 3D cameras are also used to generate stereoscopic images. This type of camera creates an image that looks like it is being viewed from different angles at the same time. This allows users to create 3D images that look more realistic than those produced by 2D cameras. However, they are more expensive than 2D cameras and they require more processing power to produce 3D images. Additionally, 3D videos can take longer to upload than 2D videos. However, these drawbacks are beginning to be overcome by advances in technology.

Get sample copy of this report:

https://skyquestt.com/sample-request/3d-camera-market

SkyQuest has published a report on 3D camera market. The report provides a comprehensive market study and its growth prospects in the coming years. It includes data on the market size, share, growth, trends, and forecast for the period from 2022–2028.

Top 10 Players Holds 65% Share of Global 3D Camera Market

As the digital photography market is expanding exponentially, so too are the development opportunities for camera manufacturers. Many companies are now focusing on creating 3D cameras in order to capture the interest of consumers and compete in the ever-growing global market.

3D camera technology has made immense progress over the past few years, and the top 10 players in the industry are holding more than 65% share of the market. This trend is likely to continue, as these companies are investing heavily in new technologies and products. Wherein, Canon, Fujifilm, Nikon, Samsung, and Sony are among the top 10 manufacturers of 3D camera and they are taking every possible approach to stay competitive.

While these companies in the global 3D camera market are holding a large share of the market, there is still room for new players to enter the market and compete for a larger share.

As manufacturers in the 3D camera market shift their focus from DSLRs to 3D cameras, it is important for them to stay ahead of the curve and develop new technologies. By developing innovative 3D cameras, these companies are able to retain their stronghold on the market.

However, regional players are also trying to make their presence felt in this highly competitive market. One of the strategies that regional players are adopting is to outsource some of their production operations. This helps them to reduce their costs while also increasing their margins.

Apart from reducing their costs, another strategy that regional players are employing to gain an advantage in the global 3D camera market is to improve their product offerings. Some of the most notable players in this regard are Panasonic and Samsung.

This increase in competition has forced manufacturers to invest in R&D and focus on quality over quantity. This has led to stricter quality controls and improved product reliability.

Browse summary of the report and Complete Table of Contents (ToC):

https://skyquestt.com/report/3d-camera-market

SkyQuest’s report on global 3D camera market provides an overview of the market and its key players, as well as a detailed analysis of the opportunities and challenges facing the industry. SkyQuest's report is a valuable resource for companies and individuals looking to understand this rapidly growing market.

24 million Units of 3D Cameras Sold in 2021

This is an incredible figure, and it represents a significant increase from the 17 million 3D cameras sold in 2020 across the global 3D camera market. This surge in popularity can be attributed to a number of factors, including the increasing affordability of 3D technology, the continued advancement of 3D camera capabilities, and the growing availability of 3D content.

Today, 3D cameras are used in a variety of different applications, including gaming, entertainment, education, and healthcare. In the gaming industry, 3D cameras are used to create realistic avatars and environments. In entertainment, they are used to create immersive experiences for viewers. In education, they can be used to create virtual reality simulations for students. And in healthcare, they can be used for medical imaging and diagnosis.

As per SkyQuest analysis, the Asia Pacific region is the largest stakeholder in the global 3D camera market, accounting for over 33% of global sales in 2021. This is largely due to the growing popularity of 3D-enabled smart TVs and digital content in the region. China is the largest market for 3D cameras, followed by Japan and South Korea. Other significant markets include India, Taiwan, Hong Kong and Australia.

3D camera sales are expected to continue to grow strongly in the Asia Pacific region over the next few years as more consumers upgrade to 3D-enabled devices and as prices fall. The handheld 3D camera market is also expected to grow rapidly, driven by demand from gamers and vloggers.

As 3D technology becomes more affordable, more consumers are able to purchase 3D cameras for personal use. Additionally, as the capabilities of 3D cameras continue to improve, people are finding more uses for them beyond simple photography. For example, many businesses are now using 3D cameras to create virtual reality experiences that can be used for training or marketing purposes. Finally, as more and more content is created in three dimensions, there is a greater incentive for people to invest in devices that will allow them to view this content properly.

Speak to Analyst for your custom requirements:

https://skyquestt.com/speak-with-analyst/3d-camera-market

Top Players in Global 3D Camera Market

  • Canon Inc. (Japan)

  • Eastman Kodak Company (US)

  • FARO Technologies, Inc. (US)

  • Fujifilm Holdings Corporation (Japan)

  • GoPro, Inc. (US)

  • LG Electronics Inc. (South Korea)

  • Nikon Corporation (Japan)

  • Panasonic Corporation (Japan)

  • Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (South Korea)

  • Sony Corporation (Japan)

Related Reports in SkyQuest’s Library:

Global Virtual Data Room Market

Global Augmented Reality Market

Global Machine Condition Monitoring Market

Global Mass Flow Controller Market

Global Head Mounted Displays Market

About Us:

SkyQuest Technology is leading growth consulting firm providing market intelligence, commercialization and technology services. It has 450+ happy clients globally.

Address:

1 Apache Way, Westford, Massachusetts 01886

Phone:

USA (+1) 617-230-0741

Email: sales@skyquestt.com

LinkedIn Facebook Twitter


Latest Stories

  • How non-francophone Canadiens captains have fared through recent history

    Becoming captain of the Canadiens is an inherently political position, as Nick Suzuki is quickly finding out. Here's how other anglophones to wear the "C" in Montreal have fared.

  • Local owners buy Canadian Elite Basketball League's Bandits, rebrand team

    VANCOUVER — A new era is underway for one of the Canadian Elite Basketball League's original six teams. The club formerly known as the Fraser Valley Bandits announced Tuesday that the team has been sold to local owners Kevin Dhaliwal and Bryan Slusarchuk, and rebranded as the Vancouver Bandits. “It’s not a profit-loss thing for us," said Dhaliwal, founder of real estate developers Essence Properties. "It’s more about creating that atmosphere, that energy in the building. Our No. 1 goal is to dra

  • Kings re-sign defenseman Mikey Anderson to one-year deal

    The Los Angeles Kings have signed 23-year-old defenseman Mikey Anderson to a one-year, $1 million contract extension.

  • 'It's always a good time': Bombers, Roughriders fans enjoy rivalry ahead of Banjo Bowl

    A sea of Winnipeg Blue Bombers jerseys, the smell of barbecue in the air, blaring music and wild costumes — all ingredients for a successful tailgate party outside IG Field before the Banjo Bowl game on Saturday afternoon. The annual matchup between the Bombers and Saskatchewan Roughriders, held on the weekend after the Labour Day Classic, is beloved by Canadian Football League fans in both provinces. Adria Mielke said she came to the Banjo Bowl to "watch the Bombers kick some Rider butt." "It's

  • Geno Smith hears chants, relishes Seahawks opening victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Hearing his name chanted as he left the field as a winner for the Seattle Seahawks wasn’t validation for Geno Smith. It was gratification that eight years after he last was a starting quarterback on the opening weekend of the NFL season he again had the opportunity. “As far as worrying about naysayers, anything like that, I don’t get into that type of stuff,” Smith said. “People can write you off, but life is about what you make it and so I’ve just been blessed enough to be in the

  • Quebec welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse wins on UFC 279 undercard

    LAS VEGAS — Canadian welterweight Yohan (White Lion) Lainesse posted his first UFC victory, earning a split decision Saturday over American Darian Weeks on the UFC 279 undercard. The judges scored it 29-28, 28-29, 29-28 for the 30-year-old from Saint-Bruno-de-Montarville, Que. Weeks looked surprised as the scorecards were announced. "It was a close fight," said the six-foot-one Lainesse. "I have a big problem — it's always been my gas tank because I'm a powerful puncher. "I'm very happy to do th

  • World under-17 men's hockey challenge returns after pandemic hiatus

    CALGARY — The world men's under-17 hockey challenge returns after a pandemic hiatus with Langley and Delta, B.C., hosting the international tournament in November. Three Canadian teams, Finland, Czechia (formerly Czech Republic), Sweden and the U.S. will each play six preliminary round games with the top four teams advancing to the medal round in the Nov. 3-12 event, Hockey Canada announced Wednesday. The medal games Nov. 12 will be played in the Langley Events Centre. The tournament hasn't been

  • Jays score early, often in 11-7 win over Rangers

    ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Danny Jansen homered and matching a career high with four hits, Santiago Espinal tied his career highs with three hits and three RBIs, and Raimel Tapia hit a three-run homer as Toronto’s bottom of the order led an early onslaught in an 11-7 victory over the Texas Rangers on Saturday night. All 11 Blue Jays runs came in the first four innings, helping Kevin Gausman to his fourth consecutive win. The Blue Jays are a season-best 18 games over .500 and pulled within one-half

  • Australian women, Fiji men win Rugby World Cup Sevens in Cape Town

    CAPE TOWN, South Africa — The Australian women dethroned two-time defending champion New Zealand on Sunday to add the Rugby World Cup Sevens title to their HSBC World Rugby Series and Commonwealth Games championships. Trailing 24-10, the second-seeded Black Ferns scored late tries to cut the deficit to 24-22 but the top-seeded Australians escaped extra time when Tenika Willison's conversion attempt drifted just wide. The game turned early in the second half when New Zealand's Niall Williams was

  • Ottawa Senators sign forward Tyler Motte to one-year, $1.35-million contract

    OTTAWA — The Ottawa Senators have signed forward Tyler Motte to a one-year, US$1.35-million contract. The 27-year-old registered 15 points (seven goals, eight assists) over 49 games with Vancouver last season before being shipped to the New York Rangers at the trade deadline. Motte was held without a point over nine regular-season games with the Rangers, but had two goals in 15 playoff contests as New York advanced to the Eastern Conference final. The native of St. Clair, Mich., was selected in

  • Blues sign Jordan Kyrou to 8-year, $65-million extension

    Kyrou broke out as a star for the St. Louis Blues last season, registering 75 points in 74 games and making his first NHL All-Star appearance.

  • Deusser, Killer Queen claim CP International crown in jump off at Spruce Meadows

    CALGARY — Daniel Deusser and his horse Killer Queen captured the coveted Rolex CP International title on Sunday after a pressure-filled jump off at jam-packed Spruce Meadows. Deusser was tied with Steve Guerdat of Switzerland and Gilles Thomas of Belgium after two rounds of competition on a challenging 570-metre long course that featured 14 obstacles and 17 jumping efforts, all having to be completed in 86 seconds or less. Thomas and Guerdat both had faults in the third-round jump off, while Deu

  • Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returns to training with Toronto FC

    TORONTO — Italian star Lorenzo Insigne returned to training Wednesday after missing Toronto FC's weekend loss in Atlanta due to what the MLS team described as a "personal family situation." The club did not detail the matter when Insigne was absent from training last Thursday, but it was serious enough for fellow Italian Domenico Criscito to also skip practice "to support Lorenzo and his family." TFC lost 4-2 in Atlanta on Saturday, all but ending its slim hopes of making the playoffs. Prior to

  • Mariners use 2 homers, Kirby's pitching to stop Braves 3-1

    SEATTLE (AP) — Sam Haggerty and Eugenio Suárez each hit a solo homer, George Kirby pitched into the seventh inning and the Seattle Mariners beat Atlanta 3-1 on Saturday night to snap the Braves' eight-game winning streak. A day after the Braves took sole possession of first place in the NL East for the first time all season, they fell a half-game behind the Mets again after New York beat Miami earlier in the night. It was another night of dominant pitching, and two big swings by the Mariners aga

  • Ewing takes 1-shot lead over Fassi on LPGA in Cincinnati

    CINCINNATI (AP) — Ally Ewing shot into the lead with a fast start and stayed there on a soggy course Saturday for a 5-under 67 to build a one-shot lead over Maria Fassi in the Kroger Queen City Championship. Ewing's first order of business this deep in the LPGA Tour season is to make sure she is among the 60 who reach the final event, which she has done every year since 2017. A victory would take care of that. Ewing has not finished in the top 10 all year, but she was practically flawless at Ken

  • Hockey world unimpressed with new sponsor on Canadiens jersey

    The Montreal Canadiens revealed their newest captain on Monday, but the organization caught some flak for a less-welcome addition to the team's sacred jersey.

  • Nick Suzuki named youngest captain in Canadiens history

    23-year-old Nick Suzuki, an alternate last season, succeeds Shea Weber, who served as captain from 2018-22.

  • 'I love basketball': Victor Lapeña sparks joy as Canada's new women's coach

    Victor Lapeña's excitement is infectious. Canada Basketball's newly named senior women's head coach had recently touched down in Canada — his first time in the country — and he was about to observe a U23 practice at Scotiabank Arena in Toronto. With a smile stretched across his face, Lapeña eagerly talked about his new job. Standing nearby, Denise Dignard, the team's general manager, couldn't help but grin. Dignard has been around Canada Basketball since playing at the 1976 Montreal Olympics and

  • Toronto Arrows sign Australian-born Canada-eligible prop Connor Grindal

    TORONTO — The Toronto Arrows have signed Australian-born prop Connor Grindal for the 2023 Major League Rugby season. While born in Sydney, the 24-year-old Grindal is Canada-eligible by virtue of Canadian parents. He also comes with a rugby heritage. His father Iain was a scrum half with the Toronto Welsh (now the Toronto Dragons), Queen’s University, and Ontario provincial team throughout the 1980s before moving to Australia. While at Queen’s, Iain Grindal helped lead the Golden Gaels to four co

  • Flames hire decorated women's player Rebecca Johnston for player development role

    CALGARY — Decorated Canadian women's hockey team forward Rebecca Johnston joined a recent wave of women entering NHL teams' hockey operations departments when the Calgary Flames took her aboard. The 32-year-old from Sudbury, Ont., will work in player development, prospect evaluation and on-ice instruction, as well as with the Flames Foundation in community programs in a full-time job, the Flames said Tuesday. Johnston, a three-time Olympic gold medallist, was the oldest player on the Canadian te