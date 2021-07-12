Global $39.25 Billion Scrub Suits Market to 2028: Opportunities with Innovations in Scrub Suits

Dublin, July 12, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Scrub Suits Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis by Product Type, Fabric Type, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global scrub suits market was valued at US$ 21,722.45 million in 2020 and is projected to reach US$ 39,253.71 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.68% during 2020-2028.



Scrub suits are used highly in the medical and healthcare sectors. The suits are basically sanitary clothing used by surgeons, physicians, nurses, and other workers involved in the patient care in hospitals, clinics, and others. Now these suits are worn by many hospital personnel.

Their use has also been extended outside the hospitals as well at places where there might seem possibility of clothing carrying infectious agents. The market for scrub suits provides a huge potential and customer base for scrub suits market players, since doctors, medical stuff, and even patients are concerned toward infectious diseases that can be spread in hospitals.



Based on product type, the scrub suits market is segmented into women scrub suits, men scrub suits, and unisex scrub suits. In 2020, the women scrub suits segment accounted for the largest share of the market. Women scrub suits are the loose-fitting suits worn by female surgeons and assisting personnel in an operating room.

Usually, the suit is a two-piece garment made of a green-colored cotton fabric. Scrubs are required protective clothing that helps keep cross-contamination to a minimum level. Women are very conscious about fashion when it comes to selecting casual or professional attire. They are seen choosy while selecting the right scrub suits for them. There are number of types and colors of women scrub suits that can be picked.



Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing market in the coming years. The rise in demand for scrub suits mainly from the medical industry is fueling the growth of the market in the region. Also, increasing concerns toward health and growing awareness related to the protection from germs and microorganisms are propelling the demand for scrub suits from medical staff in this region.

Scrub suits play a crucial role as there are many microorganisms present on the body parts, even after continuing with the sterilization process and strict hygiene. Therefore, surgeons and other staff members use these suits to avoid the transmission of infection in case of performing surgeries. Hence, the growth of the medical and healthcare industry drives the growth of the scrub suits market in Asia Pacific.



The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has altered the status of the scrub suits industry. The outbreak has distorted operational efficiency and disrupted the value chains due to the sudden shutdown of national and international boundaries. However, amid pandemic, the demand for scrub suits has increased globally due to the rising consciousness toward health along with growing awareness related to protection from microbial infection.

However, the focus over just-in-time production is hindering the growth of the scrub suits market. On the other hand, rising importance for protecting both workers and patients from hospital-acquired infections and increasing prevalence of COVID-19 would propel the demand for scrub suits during the forecast period.



Additionally, several companies have come forward to support the aggravating demand for scrub suit during the COVID-19 pandemic. Further, effective measures taken by various associations, such as Industrial Fabrics Association International, backed by positive government initiatives to safeguard frontline healthcare workers is expected to generate the demand for scrub suits in the coming years. Further, significant investments by prominent companies in the development of advanced products is another factor supporting the market growth.



Careismatic Brands; Adar Medical Uniforms, LLC.; Med Couture; Barco Uniforms; Smitten Scrubs; Maevn Uniforms; Jaanuu, Inc.; Cowboy Jungle, Inc. (Wonderwink); Lifethreads; and Figs, Inc. are among the major players operating in the global scrub suits market.

