Global $3.98 Billion Antiemetics and Antinauseants Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F

Dublin, June 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antiemetics and Antinauseants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact and Recovery to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global antiemetics and antinauseants market is expected to grow from $2.29 billion in 2020 to $2.99 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30.6%.

The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography.



Major players in the antiemetics and antinauseants market are Johnson & Johnson, Sanofi-Aventis, Pfizer, GlaxoSmithKline and Abbott Laboratories.



The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $3.98 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7.4%.



The antiemetics and antinauseants market consists of sale of antiemetic and antinauseant drugs and related services. Antiemetic and antinauseant drugs prevent, control or treat, nausea and vomiting caused in general or by other medications, frequent motion sickness, infections, stomach flu or chemotherapy. These drugs block signal messages to the part of the brain that controls nausea and vomiting thus reducing the symptoms of nausea or vomiting.



Lack of awareness about the variety of antiemetic and antinauseant drugs that are available in the market among the practitioners restrains the market. Despite the presence of a range of drugs, the practitioners prescribe the similar drugs to treat patients with different conditions of nausea. Popularity of only a few drugs leads to lower the demand of other drugs and thus restricts the overall growth of this market. For example, the American Society of Clinical Oncology released its first guideline in the 'Choosing Wisely' (CW) campaign to prevent and discourage the overuse of expensive and similar kind of antiemetic drugs for all ailments.



Manufacturers are exploiting nanotechnology in the antiemetics and antinauseants market to deliver therapeutic agents to specific targeted sites in a controlled manner through Nano medicine and Nano delivery systems. Nano medicine is the medical application of nanotechnology which uses nanoparticles to enhance the action of the drug in treatment and nanotechnology is the design, characterization, production, and application of devices, structures and systems by controlled manipulation of size and shape at the nanometer scale.

Story continues

The antiemetic and antinauseant drugs manufacturers are inclining more towards the use of Nano medicine or Nano drug to make the drug effective and increase their revenues. For instance, Merck & Co., an American multinational pharmaceutical company manufactured Aprepitant under the brand name Emend. It is first FDA-approved drug for the prevention of acute chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) that uses nanotechnology to increase the absorption of the drug more easily and efficiently.



The antiemetics and antinauseants market is driven by the increase in the prevalence rate of cancer. Chemotherapy is one of the most recommended treatment to cure cancer, and chemotherapy-induced nausea and vomiting (CINV) are some of the side effects of the treatment. Antiemetics can help prevent CINV in about 60%-70% of patients.



In 2018, LGM Pharma, an API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) and procurement specialist acquired Zeta for an amount undisclosed. This acquisition will help LGM Pharma to broaden its portfolio of products offering to better serve the pharmaceutical industry with a broad range of drugs and complementary services. ZETA PHARMA is an Egypt based company was established in 2010 and Zetadidox is one of the antiemetic drugs offered under Zeta's portfolio.



The antiemetics and antinauseants market is regulated by government agencies such as US Food and Drug Administration. In the USA, title 21 of Food and Drug Administration department of health and human services, U.S., part 336, contains conditions that all the Antiemetic and Antinauseant drugs are required to fulfill in order to remain in the market such as definition, regulations, and regulations related to labeling of the antiemetic drug products.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Characteristics



3. Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 on Antiemetics And Antinauseants



5. Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Antiemetics And Antinauseants Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers of the Market

5.1.2. Restraints on The Market

5.2. Global Antiemetics And Antinauseants Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers of the Market

5.2.2. Restraints on the Market



6. Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market, Segmentation By Drug, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Dopamine antagonists

NK1 receptor antagonist

Antihistamines (H1 histamine receptor antagonists)

Cannabinoids

Benzodiazepines

Anticholinergics

Steroids

5-HT3 receptor antagonists

Others

6.2. Global Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Chemotherapy

Motion sickness

Gastroenteritis

General anaesthetics

Opioid analgesics

Dizziness

Pregnancy

Food poisoning

Emotional stress

Others

6.3. Global Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market, Segmentation By End Users, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Hospital

Medical Center

Clinic

Research Institutes

7. Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Antiemetics And Antinauseants Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



Companies Mentioned

Johnson & Johnson

Sanofi-Aventis

Pfizer

GlaxoSmithKline

Abbott Laboratories

Eli Lilly and Company

Merck

Eisai

Bristol-Myers Squibb

SRS Pharmaceuticals

Daiichi Sankyo Company

Novartis AG

Mirabilia Sciences Pvt

Baxter International

Astellas Pharma

Novartis

F. Hoffmann-La Roche

Braun

IPCA Laboratories

Kyowa Hakko Kirin Pharma

Helsinn Healthcare

Tesaro

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd

Acacia Pharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xucaoy

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



