Global $3.11 Bn Erythropoietin (EPO) Markets, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F Featuring Amgen, Johnson & Johnson, Roche Group, Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Celltrion, and LG Life Sciences

Dublin, Dec. 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Erythropoietin (EPO) Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global erythropoietin (EPO) market is expected to grow from $0.96 billion in 2020 to $1.1 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.6%. The market is expected to reach $3.11 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 30%.

Major players in the erythropoietin (EPO) market are Amgen Inc., Johnson & Johnson, Roche Group, Pfizer Inc., Novartis, Celltrion Inc, and LG Life Sciences Ltd.



The erythropoietin (EPO) market consists of sales of erythropoietin drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that manufacture erythropoietin biosimilars. Erythropoietin (EPO) is a hormone produced by kidneys and plays a vital role in the production of red blood cells, which carry oxygen from the lungs to the rest of the body. Lack of sufficient erythropoietin results in low red blood cells, which may lead to anaemia. The erythropoietin (EPO) drugs are used for treatment for anaemia, kidney disorders, cancer, and other conditions.



The erythropoietin market covered in this report is segmented by product into epoetin-alfa, epoetin-beta, darbepoetin-alfa, others and by application into cancer, hematology, renal diseases, neurology, others.



Stringent regulations imposed on the production and sales of erythropoietin drugs are predicted to hinder the growth of the erythropoietin market over the forecast period. For instance, in European Community (EC), technologically advanced medicinal products manufactured using a biotechnological process such as recombinant DNA technology should comply with marketing authorization (MA) under provisions of Regulation (EC) No. 726/04 issued by EC.

The regulatory policy for biosimilars is complex and in Europe is mainly governed by guidelines issued by the European Medicines Agency (EMEA). In addition to this, recombinant human erythropoietin (rHuEPO) must fulfill additional product-class specific guidelines apart from regulations on quality, clinical, and non-clinical issues developed by the EMEA.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's report published on chronic kidney disease in the United States, in 2019, 15% of the adults in the USA, or 37 million people are estimated to have chronic kidney disease (CKD). CKD is more common in people aged 65 or older (38%) than in people aged 45-64 years (13%) and 18-44 years (7%). Chronic kidney diseases lead to an anaemic condition which in turn increases the demand for erythropoietin to curb the condition, thereby driving the revenues for the market.



