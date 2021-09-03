Global $26.60 Billion Commercial Greenhouse Market 2021: Rapid Urbanization, Low Availability of Arable Land and Increasing Demand for Food Drive Growth

Dublin, Sept. 03, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Commercial Greenhouse Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth and Change" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the commercial Greenhouse market, which is experiencing strong growth. The report gives a guide to the commercial Greenhouse market which will be shaping and changing our lives over the next ten years and beyond, including the market's response to the challenge of the global pandemic.

The global commercial greenhouse market is expected to grow from $24.09 billion in 2020 to $26.60 billion in 2021 at a CAGR of 10.42%.. The growth is mainly due to rapid urbanization and low availability of arable land along with increasing demand for food due to the growing population. The market is expected to reach $38.27 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9.52%.



Where is the largest and fastest growing market for commercial greenhouses? How does the market relate to the overall economy, demography and other similar markets? What forces will shape the market going forward? The Commercial Greenhouse market global report answers all these questions and many more.



The report covers market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider commercial Greenhouse market, and compares it with other markets.

The market characteristics section of the report defines and explains the market.

The market size section gives the market size ($b) covering both the historic growth of the market, the influence of the COVID-19 virus and forecasting its growth.

Market segmentations break down market into sub markets.

The regional and country breakdowns section gives an analysis of the market in each geography and the size of the market by geography and compares their historic and forecast growth. It covers the growth trajectory of COVID-19 for all regions, key developed countries and major emerging markets.

Competitive landscape gives a description of the competitive nature of the market, market shares, and a description of the leading companies. Key financial deals which have shaped the market in recent years are identified.

The trends and strategies section analyses the shape of the market as it emerges from the crisis and suggests how companies can grow as the market recovers.

The commercial Greenhouse market section of the report gives context. It compares the commercial Greenhouse market with other segments of the commercial Greenhouse market by size and growth, historic and forecast. It analyses GDP proportion, expenditure per capita, commercial Greenhouse indicators comparison.

Report Scope:

Markets Covered:

By Type: Glass Greenhouse; Plastic Greenhouse

By Equipment Type: Cooling Systems; Heating Systems; Others

By Crop Type: Fruits; Vegetables; Flowers & Ornamentals; Nursery Crops; Others

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA



Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa



Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.



Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.



Data segmentations: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.



