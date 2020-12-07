Global $26.29 Billion Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market Outlook to 2027
Dublin, Dec. 07, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification - Global Market Outlook (2019-2027)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification market accounted for $16.12 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach $26.29 billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period.
While the factors like the rising occurrence of vehicle recall owing to component failures and growing automobile production in emerging economies are propelling the market growth. However, varying rules across regions are hampering the market growth.
The automotive testing, inspection and certification sector consists of conformity assessment bodies that supply services ranging from auditing and inspection to testing, quality guarantee, authentication, and certification.
Based on the sourcing type, the in-house segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period due to the conducting in-house TIC services allow manufacturers to wield higher levels of control by keeping services and personnel under direct control. In-house services not only lower the risks associated with poor vehicle maintenance, including equipment failure and crashes but also enable manufacturers to identify the problems instantaneously.
By geography, the Asia Pacific is likely to have a huge demand due to the factors such as growing per capita income; rising per capita consumption with a large population base, high economic growth rate, and investment opportunities due to favorable government policies is attracting several global automotive players to expand their presence in the APAC region. This, in turn, is supporting the technological transition of automobile manufacturing and services industry in this region; consequently, supporting the growth of the automotive TIC services market in this region.
What the report offers:
Market share assessments for the regional and country-level segments
Strategic recommendations for the new entrants
Covers Market data for the years 2018, 2019 2020, 2024, and 2027
Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)
Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations
Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends Company Profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments
Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Preface
2.1 Abstract
2.2 Stake Holders
2.3 Research Scope
2.4 Research Methodology
2.5 Research Sources
3 Market Trend Analysis
3.1 Introduction
3.2 Drivers
3.3 Restraints
3.4 Opportunities
3.5 Threats
3.6 Application Analysis
3.7 End User Analysis
3.8 Emerging Markets
3.9 Impact of Covid-19
4 Porters Five Force Analysis
4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers
4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
4.3 Threat of substitutes
4.4 Threat of new entrants
4.5 Competitive rivalry
5 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market, By Sourcing Type
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Outsourced
5.3 In-house
6 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market, By Service Type
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Certification Services
6.3 Inspection Services
6.4 Testing Services
7 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market, By Supply Chain Services
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Design
7.3 Distribution
7.4 Operation
7.5 Production
7.6 Selling
8 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market, By Location
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Off-site
8.3 On-site
9 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market, By Sales Channel
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Direct Channel
9.3 Distribution Channel
10 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market, By Application
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Electric Vehicles, Hybrid Electric Vehicles, and Battery Systems
10.3 Electrical Systems and Components
10.4 Automotive Fuels, Fluids, and Lubricants
10.5 Homologation Testing
10.6 Interior and Exterior Materials and Components
10.7 Telematics
10.8 Vehicle Inspection Services
10.9 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) Testing
10.10 Durability Testing
10.11 Emission Testing
10.12 Acoustic Testing
10.13 Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Testing
10.14 Functional Safety
10.15 Certification Test
10.16 Safety Controller
10.17 Chassis and Body Controller
10.18 Cockpit Controller
11 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market, By End User
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Passenger Vehicle
11.3 Commercial Vehicle
12 Global Automotive Testing, Inspection, and Certification Market, By Geography
13 Key Developments
13.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures
13.2 Acquisitions & Mergers
13.3 New Product Launch
13.4 Expansions
13.5 Other Key Strategies
14 Company Profiling
14.1 ALS Ltd.
14.2 SGS SA
14.3 Bureau Veritas
14.4 DEKRAA SE
14.5 TUV SUD AG
14.6 Intertek Group Plc
14.7 Mistras Group Inc.
14.8 Applus+ Services Technologies SL
14.9 TUV NORD GROUP
14.10 Eurofins Scientific SE
14.11 TUV Rheinland Ag Group
14.12 Element Materials Technology
14.13 DNV GL
14.14 British Standards Institution
14.15 Norges Elektriske Materiellkontroll
14.16 Lloyd's Register Group Limited
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/xw6v52
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900