Global $25 Billion Hospital Management Software Market, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2020-2025
Dublin, Dec. 31, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Hospital Management Software Market, by Product (Integrated v/s Standalone), by Deployment Mode, by Type of Software (Patient Registration Software, Inventory Management Software, Others), by Application, by Region, Competition, Forecast & Opportunities, 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Hospital Management Software Market was valued at $ 25 billion in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 9% during 2020 - 2025.
The Global Hospital Management Software Market is driven by the increasing prevalence of diseases, especially chronic diseases such as cancer, diabetes, renal diseases, among others. This has drastically increased the number of patients and increased the related data. Hence, increasing need to handle and effectively manage such large volumes of data is driving the growth of the market. Furthermore, increasing expenditure by the key vendors operating in the industry is anticipated to positively impact the growth of the market over the next few years.
The Global Hospital Management Software Market is segmented based on product, deployment mode, type of software, application, company and region. Based on deployment mode, the market can be bifurcated into on-premises and cloud. The cloud segment is expected to dominate the market during forecast period. This dominance can be ascribed to the remote accessibility of data and reduced operational costs through cloud deployment mode.
Regionally, the hospital management software market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific, North America, South America, Europe, and Middle East & Africa. Among these regions, North America dominated the market until 2019 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast years as well, which can be attributed to early adoption of technologies and well developed healthcare infrastructure in the region.
Major players operating in the Global Hospital Management Software Market are developing advanced technologies and launching new services in order to stay competitive in the market. Other competitive strategies include mergers & acquisitions and new service developments.
Years considered for this report:
Historical Years: 2015-2018
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Period: 2021-2025
Key Topics Covered:
1. Product Overview
2. Research Methodology
3. Impact of COVID-19 on Global Hospital Management Software Market
4. Executive Summary
5. Voice of Customer
5.1. Most Preferred Company
5.2. Preferred Mode of Deployment
5.3. Major Applications of Hospital Management Software
5.4. Major Factors Driving Market Growth
6. Global Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
6.1. Market Size & Forecast
6.1.1. By Value
6.2. Market Share & Forecast
6.2.1. By Product (Integrated v/s Standalone)
6.2.2. By Deployment Mode (On-Premises v/s Cloud)
6.2.3. By Type of Software (Patient Registration Software, Inventory Management Software, Scheduling Software, OT Management Software, Laboratory Management Software, HR Management Software, Billing, Laboratory Equipment Management, Others)
6.2.4. By Application (Hospitals, Clinics, Others)
6.2.5. By Company (2019)
6.2.6. By Region
6.3. Product Market Map
7. Asia-Pacific Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
7.1. Market Size & Forecast
7.1.1. By Value
7.2. Market Share & Forecast
7.2.1. By Product
7.2.2. By Deployment Mode
7.2.3. By Type of Software
7.2.4. By Application
7.2.5. By Country
7.3. Asia-Pacific: Country Analysis
7.3.1. China Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
7.3.2. India Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
7.3.3. Australia Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
7.3.4. Japan Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
7.3.5. South Korea Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
8. Europe Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
8.1. Market Size & Forecast
8.1.1. By Value
8.2. Market Share & Forecast
8.2.1. By Product
8.2.2. By Deployment Mode
8.2.3. By Type of Software
8.2.4. By Application
8.2.5. By Country
8.3. Europe: Country Analysis
8.3.1. France Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
8.3.2. Germany Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
8.3.3. United Kingdom Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
8.3.4. Italy Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
8.3.5. Spain Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
9. North America Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
9.1. Market Size & Forecast
9.1.1. By Value
9.2. Market Share & Forecast
9.2.1. By Product
9.2.2. By Deployment Mode
9.2.3. By Type of Software
9.2.4. By Application
9.2.5. By Country
9.3. North America: Country Analysis
9.3.1. United States Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
9.3.2. Mexico Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
9.3.3. Canada Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
10. South America Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
10.1. Market Size & Forecast
10.1.1. By Value
10.2. Market Share & Forecast
10.2.1. By Product
10.2.2. By Deployment Mode
10.2.3. By Type of Software
10.2.4. By Application
10.2.5. By Country
10.3. South America: Country Analysis
10.3.1. Brazil Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
10.3.2. Argentina Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
10.3.3. Colombia Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
11. Middle East and Africa Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
11.1. Market Size & Forecast
11.1.1. By Value
11.2. Market Share & Forecast
11.2.1. By Product
11.2.2. By Deployment Mode
11.2.3. By Type of Software
11.2.4. By Application
11.2.5. By Country
11.3. MEA: Country Analysis
11.3.1. South Africa Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
11.3.2. Saudi Arabia Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
11.3.3. UAE Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
11.3.4. Qatar Hospital Management Software Market Outlook
12. Market Dynamics
12.1. Drivers
12.2. Challenges
13. Market Trends & Developments
14. Competitive Landscape
14.1. Cerner Corporation
14.2. GE Healthcare
14.3. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc
14.4. IBM Corporation
14.5. Siemens Healthineers AG
14.6. Centrak Ltd.
14.7. Ekahua Inc.
14.8. AeroScout Inc.
14.9. Zebra Technologies Corporation
14.10. Infor Inc.
14.11. Trimble Navigation Ltd.
14.12. Philips Healthcare
14.13. Johnson Controls International Plc.
14.14. Motorola Solutions Inc.
14.15. Sonitor Technologies A.S.
14.16. Sisoft
14.17. Wellsky Corporation
14.18. Midmark Corporation
14.19. Medical Information Technology
14.20. McKesson Corporation
15. Strategic Recommendations
