Global $22.21 Bn Vitamin and Minerals Markets to 2025 & 2030: Energy & Weight Management, General Health, Bone & Joint, Gastrointestinal Health, Immunity, Cardiac Health, Diabetes, Anti-cancer

The global vitamin and minerals market is expected to decline from $18.14 billion in 2020 to $17.54 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of -3.3%. The market is expected to reach $22.21 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%.



Major players in the vitamins and mineral supplements market are Salus Haus, Pfizer, Daiichi Sankyo, Amway, Eisai, Sanofi, GNC, CSPC Pharmaceutical Group, DSM, and Otsuka Holdings Co. Ltd.



The vitamins and mineral supplements market consists of sales of vitamins and mineral supplements that improve the health and wellness of the population. The sales comprise of revenue generated by the establishments manufacturing vitamins and minerals. Vitamins and mineral supplements are available without a prescription and come in tablets, powders or liquids and provide sufficient vital nutrients and minerals that preserve or boost an individual's health.



The disruptions in supply chains for the production of supplements are a key factor hampering the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market. COVID-19 outbreak has led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing and remote working, and the closure of industries and other commercial activities.

The entire supply chain from production to international trade has been impacted. The economic crisis due to COVID-19 is also impacting dietary supplements by disrupting distribution networks. The supplements, which are economically important, have a fragile supply chain and failure in any stage of the supply chain from farms to dealers, haulers and distributors to manufacturers-can disrupt the entire chain.

International Food Policy Research Institute (IFPRI) has gathered evidence of major disruptions to livestock production in China, and vegetables and fruits in Ethiopia, whereas Indian news reported a full-blown collapse in the production of dairy products, which is especially worrying the countries where milk and milk products remain key sources of primary nutrients for young children. Therefore, disruptions in supply chains for nutrient-rich foods are expected to hinder the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market.



In April 2020, American Regent Inc, a US manufacturer of pharmaceuticals for human and veterinary use with manufacturing sites in New York and Ohio, acquired Daiichi Sankyo for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition increases American Regent's production and provides the opportunity to explore other products to manufacture, allowing the company to continue to find innovative ways of responding to customer needs. Daiichi Sankyo is a pharmaceutical company with its corporate origin in Japan.



The growing use of dietary supplements in the modern lifestyle is a key factor driving the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market.

Nutrition plays an important role in maintaining immune system balance, and supplementation with the micronutrients such as vitamins C and D, Zinc and omega fatty acids within recommended upper safety limits is a safe, effective and low-cost strategy to help support optimal immune function in patients fighting COVID-19 and other respiratory tract diseases. In the case of COVID-19 patients, a variety of high-protein and fibre foods, including cookies, bread and rolls, have been developed by the Indian Research Institute.

A nutritional focus on the immune system could help minimize the impact of the current COVID-19 pandemic and other infections. Therefore, the implementation of dietary supplements in the lifestyle is expected to drive the growth of the vitamins and mineral supplement market.



The consumer preference moving towards organic supplements is a key trend in the vitamins and mineral supplement market. There was a suggested transition towards vegan & organic food in 2020, and this trend will shortly become a lifestyle for many people as COVID-19 is taking the world by storm.

As a lot of people globally believe that the COVID crisis is associated with the consumption of animal meat, people will become more cautious of the food they consume and this can result in a significant rise in the demand for organic and vegan food products. Many small and medium enterprises have started to promote plant-based goods and diets in the product space. The coronavirus pandemic is accelerating the trend for organic food supplements.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market Characteristics



3. Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market Trends And Strategies



4. Impact Of COVID-19 On Vitamins and Mineral Supplement



5. Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market Size And Growth

5.1. Global Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Historic Market, 2015-2020, $ Billion

5.1.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.1.2. Restraints On The Market

5.2. Global Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Forecast Market, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

5.2.1. Drivers Of The Market

5.2.2. Restraints On the Market



6. Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market Segmentation

6.1. Global Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market, Segmentation By Type, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Multivitamin

Single Vitamin

Multi Mineral

Single Mineral

6.2. Global Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market, Segmentation By Application, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Energy & Weight Management

General Health

Bone & Joint Health

Gastrointestinal Health

Immunity

Cardiac Health

Diabetes

Anti-cancer

Others

6.3. Global Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market, Segmentation By Distribution Channel, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Pharmacies & Drug Stores

Supermarkets & Hypermarkets

Online Channels

6.4. Global Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market, Segmentation By End-User, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

Adults

Geriatric

Pregnant Women

Children

Infants

7. Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market Regional And Country Analysis

7.1. Global Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market, Split By Region, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion

7.2. Global Vitamins and Mineral Supplement Market, Split By Country, Historic and Forecast, 2015-2020, 2020-2025F, 2030F, $ Billion



