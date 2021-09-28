Global $19.7 Bn Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Markets to 2028 Featuring F. Hoffmann La Roche, Ranbaxy, GlaxoSmithKline, & Depomed

Dublin, Sept. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market 2021-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global gastroretentive drug delivery systems market size is estimated to reach USD 19.7 billion by 2028, registering a CAGR of 6.4%

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems (DDSs) offer possible advantages for the drug with poor bioavailability, as their absorption is restricted to the upper Gastrointestinal Tract (GIT) and can be delivered proficiently. Hence enhancing absolute bioavailability and maximizing its absorption is expected to boost market growth during the forecast period.



Several advantages of these DDSs include curative efficiency and an increase in the bioavailability of drugs. The controlled and systematic DDS minimizes the chances of medicine overexposure at the diseased site. It also offers higher efficiency owing to reduced counter activity by the body. Hence, various advantages associated with gastroretentive DDSs are expected to foster the overall market progression.



The DDS sustains the release of drugs and avails local therapy in the small intestine and stomach. The method is useful in the treatment of various disorders related to the small intestine and stomach. Rising cases of stomach and small intestine-related disorders are anticipated to foster the demand for such efficient DDSs.

According to the Endoscopy Center, each year around 62.0 million people are diagnosed with digestive disorders. The prevalence of most digestive disorders increases with age, creating demand for novel healthcare systems among adults and the geriatric population.



These DDSs are effective in treating duodenal and gastric ulcers, including esophagitis, by eliminating deeply buried helicobacter pylori from the submucosal tissue of the stomach.

Apart from this, GRDDSs release the medicine slowly in the stomach and preserve its effective concentration in systemic circulation for a prolonged period of time. Hence, the above-mentioned factors are predicted to augment market expansion.



Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market Report Highlights

The floating drug delivery systems held the largest market share in 2020

These systems have a lower density than gastric fluids and hence stay buoyant in the stomach without altering the gastric emptying rate for a long time

The liquid dosage form segment is expected to grow at the fastest rate during the forecast period due to the availability of a wide range of liquid-based gastroretentive products in treating all types of gastric disorders

The online pharmacies segment is predicted to witness the fastest growth rate over the forecast timeframe as they offer a wide range of options along with in-depth drug information

North America held the largest market share and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period

This is attributable to the growing prevalence of H. Pylori infection, increasing R&D expenditure, and rising technological advancements in gastroretentive DDSs

Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

Rising number of H. Pylori infection

Increasing advantages of gastroretentive drug delivery system

Technological advancements

Market restraint analysis

Availability of alternative drug delivery systems

Gastroretentive Drug Delivery Systems Market Analysis Tools

Industry analysis - Porter's

PESTEL analysis

Competitive Landscape

Company/Competitive Categorization

Innovators

Market leaders

Emerging players

Vendor Landscape

List of key distributors and channel partners

Key customers

Key company market share analysis, 2020

Companies Mentioned

F. Hoffmann La Roche

Ranbaxy

GlaxoSmithKline

Depomed

