Global $172.3 Billion Healthcare Information Technology Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2026

The global healthcare information technology (IT) market is estimated to grow from $94.5 billion in 2021 to reach $172.3 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.
Health information technology (health IT) refers to the computer systems that healthcare professionals - and, increasingly, individuals - use to store, share and analyze health data.
Some U.S. hospitals that use electronic health records (EHRs) exclusively report relatively high levels of patient satisfaction with their overall treatment. EHRs can support some of the pharmaceutical industry's data needs, including improved drug safety surveillance, clinical trial recruitment and support of applications for regulatory approval of new drugs.
This report focuses on types of healthcare information technology such as electronic health records, provider order entry systems, electronic prescribing systems, picture archiving and communication systems, laboratory information systems, clinical decision systems, and telemedicine.
The report covers the market environment for healthcare information technology and related regulations or legislation in specific countries. The report also portrays the trends and dynamics affecting the market.
Report Includes
Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026
Discussion of market opportunities and industry structure, applications and business considerations of healthcare IT systems, along with ongoing dramatic changes in the structure of the healthcare sector
Estimation of current market size and revenue forecast for healthcare IT market, and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology/system and geography
Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs) for clinical healthcare IT technologies, as well as market analysis and forecasting for key health IT systems - EHRs, provider order entry systems, electronic prescribing system, laboratory information system, PACs, telemedicine and other clinical decision support technologies
Emphasis on the selected clinical IT systems/software applications that facilitate or provide input into the healthcare process, as well as dedicated hardware and online services used to run them
Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of this market
Insight into the supplier landscape and company share analysis of major players operating within the global healthcare IT market, and their market development strategies
Descriptive company profiles of the major market participants, including Optum (UnitedHealth Group), Cerner Corp., Cognizant, Philips, IBM, Epic Systems, Allscripts, Athenahealth, and GE Healthcare
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Healthcare IT Overview
Clinical Software
Hardware Dedicated to Clinical IT Applications
History
Types of Clinical IT Technologies
Electronic Health Records
Provider Order Entry Systems for Drugs, Lab Tests and Procedures
Electronic Prescribing System
Picture Archiving and Communication Systems for Filmless Imaging
Laboratory Information Systems
Clinical Decision Support Systems
Telemedicine
Other Related and Supporting Technologies
Market Environment and Regulations
Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Information Technology Market
Chapter 4 Global Healthcare IT Market
Global Healthcare IT Market
Global Healthcare IT Market by Type
Electronic Health Records
Telemedicine
Picture Archiving and Communications
Provider Order Entry
Laboratory Information Systems
Prescription Drug Fulfillment
Clinical Decision Support Systems
Other Related and Supporting Technologies
Global Healthcare IT Market by Region
Chapter 5 Drivers and Challenges
Market Drivers
Increasing Interest in Improving the Quality of Care
Rising Healthcare Costs
Cognitive Computing
Consumer Expectations
Market Challenges
Price
Lack of Standards
Compatibility
Chapter 6 Regulatory Environment
Legislation in North America
Certification Commission for Healthcare Information Technology
Federal Legislation
Better Healthcare Through Information Technology Act of 2005
Medicare Value Purchasing Act
Health Information Technology Promotion Act
Wired for Healthcare Quality Act
American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009
Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010
Continuing Extension Act of 2010
Electronic Health Records Improvement Act of 2012
Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act
Healthcare IT Regulatory Schemes in China
Regulatory Scenario of Healthcare IT in Singapore
EU Approach to Regulation
European Legal Instruments Related to E-Health
Regulatory Framework for Telemedicine
Chapter 7 Supplier Landscape, Company Share Analysis and Company Profiles
Mergers and Acquisitions
Key Developments
Company Share Analysis
Company Profiles
Major Companies
Smaller Companies
