Global $172.3 Billion Healthcare Information Technology Markets, 2019-2020 & 2021-2026

The global healthcare information technology (IT) market is estimated to grow from $94.5 billion in 2021 to reach $172.3 billion by 2026 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.8% during the forecast period of 2021-2026.

Health information technology (health IT) refers to the computer systems that healthcare professionals - and, increasingly, individuals - use to store, share and analyze health data.

Some U.S. hospitals that use electronic health records (EHRs) exclusively report relatively high levels of patient satisfaction with their overall treatment. EHRs can support some of the pharmaceutical industry's data needs, including improved drug safety surveillance, clinical trial recruitment and support of applications for regulatory approval of new drugs.

This report focuses on types of healthcare information technology such as electronic health records, provider order entry systems, electronic prescribing systems, picture archiving and communication systems, laboratory information systems, clinical decision systems, and telemedicine.

The report covers the market environment for healthcare information technology and related regulations or legislation in specific countries. The report also portrays the trends and dynamics affecting the market.

Report Includes

Analyses of the global market trends, with data from 2019 and 2020, estimates for 2021, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2026

Discussion of market opportunities and industry structure, applications and business considerations of healthcare IT systems, along with ongoing dramatic changes in the structure of the healthcare sector

Estimation of current market size and revenue forecast for healthcare IT market, and corresponding market share analysis by type of technology/system and geography

Highlights of key market dynamics (DROs) for clinical healthcare IT technologies, as well as market analysis and forecasting for key health IT systems - EHRs, provider order entry systems, electronic prescribing system, laboratory information system, PACs, telemedicine and other clinical decision support technologies

Emphasis on the selected clinical IT systems/software applications that facilitate or provide input into the healthcare process, as well as dedicated hardware and online services used to run them

Impact analysis of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of this market

Insight into the supplier landscape and company share analysis of major players operating within the global healthcare IT market, and their market development strategies

Descriptive company profiles of the major market participants, including Optum (UnitedHealth Group), Cerner Corp., Cognizant, Philips, IBM, Epic Systems, Allscripts, Athenahealth, and GE Healthcare

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Healthcare IT Overview

Clinical Software

Hardware Dedicated to Clinical IT Applications

History

Types of Clinical IT Technologies

Electronic Health Records

Provider Order Entry Systems for Drugs, Lab Tests and Procedures

Electronic Prescribing System

Picture Archiving and Communication Systems for Filmless Imaging

Laboratory Information Systems

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Telemedicine

Other Related and Supporting Technologies

Market Environment and Regulations

Impact of COVID-19 on Healthcare Information Technology Market

Chapter 4 Global Healthcare IT Market

Global Healthcare IT Market

Global Healthcare IT Market by Type

Electronic Health Records

Telemedicine

Picture Archiving and Communications

Provider Order Entry

Laboratory Information Systems

Prescription Drug Fulfillment

Clinical Decision Support Systems

Other Related and Supporting Technologies

Global Healthcare IT Market by Region

Chapter 5 Drivers and Challenges

Market Drivers

Increasing Interest in Improving the Quality of Care

Rising Healthcare Costs

Cognitive Computing

Consumer Expectations

Market Challenges

Price

Lack of Standards

Compatibility

Chapter 6 Regulatory Environment

Legislation in North America

Certification Commission for Healthcare Information Technology

Federal Legislation

Better Healthcare Through Information Technology Act of 2005

Medicare Value Purchasing Act

Health Information Technology Promotion Act

Wired for Healthcare Quality Act

American Recovery and Reinvestment Act of 2009

Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act of 2010

Continuing Extension Act of 2010

Electronic Health Records Improvement Act of 2012

Food and Drug Administration Safety and Innovation Act

Healthcare IT Regulatory Schemes in China

Regulatory Scenario of Healthcare IT in Singapore

EU Approach to Regulation

European Legal Instruments Related to E-Health

Regulatory Framework for Telemedicine

Chapter 7 Supplier Landscape, Company Share Analysis and Company Profiles

Mergers and Acquisitions

Key Developments

Company Share Analysis

Company Profiles

Major Companies

Smaller Companies

Companies Mentioned

AGFA Healthcare

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc.

Cerner Corp.

Cybernet Systems Corp.

Drfirst

Epic Systems Corp.

General Electric

Highfleet Inc.

Infor Inc.

International Business Machines Corp. (IBM)

Isabel Healthcare Inc.

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Logical Images Inc.

M*Modal

Massachusetts General Hospital

Mckesson Corp.

Medrx

Merge Healthcare Inc.

Ncd Medical Corp.

Nuance Communications Inc.

OBS Medical Ltd.

Polycom Inc.

Positiveid Corp.

Scottcare Corp.

Surescripts Llc

Televital

Theradoc Inc.

United Therapeutics Corp.

Unitedhealth Group

Zynx Health Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ja3nzw

