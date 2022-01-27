Global $17.36 Billion Pharmacovigilance Markets to 2030

Research and Markets
·6 min read

Dublin, Jan. 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pharmacovigilance Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Product Life Cycle, by Service Provider, by Type, by Process Flow, by Therapeutic Area, by End-use, by Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2022-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global pharmacovigilance market size is expected to reach USD 17.36 billion by 2030 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2030.

Increasing incidence of Adverse Drug Reactions (ADRs) is the key growth driver. ADR imposes a substantial burden on healthcare systems and is one of the prominent causes of morbidity in developed countries. According to the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI), approximately 5% of total hospitalizations in Europe each year are due to ADR. Pharmacovigilance services play an integral role in this clinical trial phase by assisting manufacturers in identifying adverse effects associated with the drug.

COVID-19 has undoubtedly thrown up numerous challenges as well as opportunities for pharmacovigilance service providers. Various companies are developing innovative platforms to gain a competitive edge. For instance, in December 2020, ArisGlobal and EVERSANA declared a strategic partnership to digitally transform end-to-end pharmacovigilance services globally.

The community involved in a PV procedure has been quick to respond to the pandemic. Some companies are using big data analytics against COVID-19. Thus, this refers to the in-depth analysis of data from multiple sources. In April 2020, Saama Technologies offered its Life Science Analytics Cloud technology platform to support the consortium creation. The purpose is to fetch data from both current and future studies to slash the time required to discover a treatment by as much as 50%. Life Science Analytics Cloud is an artificial intelligence-powered platform. This represents the scope for future developments in this market.

According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) report on pharmaceutical consumption, chronic disease medications accounted for the larger proportion of the total volume of drug consumption in non-hospital setups. Hence, there has been a significant rise in the number of medicines made available to healthcare consumers. The rising demand for drugs has significantly heightened the need for the development of novel therapeutics via extensive clinical trials, which is expected to serve this market with lucrative opportunities.

Moreover, leading pharma companies in developed countries are focusing on outsourcing PV services to reduce costs and minimize operational expenses. This is anticipated to serve as an opportunity for contact research organizations in developing regions to gain more revenue share. Manufacturers are now focusing on remodeling their product development processes in an attempt to cater to patient needs across the globe. These factors are anticipated to fuel the demand for pharmacovigilance services during the forecast period.

The companies operating in the market are undertaking strategic initiatives, such as collaborations with the PV service providers, to gain access to medical information and to manage PV workflows. For instance, In October 2021, The Whiteboard, an academy for training specialists in the clinical trials and drug development field, proclaimed a partnership with Oviya MedSafe, a worldwide drug safety service, and pharmacovigilance consulting corporation.

Similarly, in September 2019, Accenture collaborated with Bayer to implement the company's INTIENT Clinical platform to simplify and speed its drug development processes, thereby widening its business. The company collaborated with BioCelebrate in the past to develop a platform for aggregating and analyzing clinical information for improved drug developing efficiency, thus enhancing its R&D capabilities. Such initiatives help companies maintain their position and thereby support market growth.

Pharmacovigilance Market Report Highlights

  • On the basis of a product life cycle, the phase IV segment held a dominant revenue share of over 75.0% in 2021 owing to the extensive post-marketing surveillance of pharmaceuticals and an increasing number of ADR incidences in the market

  • By service provider, contract outsourcing held a significant revenue share of over 55.0% in 2021 owing to the shift in the focus of pharmaceutical companies to outsourcing services to reduce operational cost

  • Based on type, spontaneous reporting held the largest revenue share in 2021 due to its wide application in pharmacovigilance and benefits such as easy simulation of data sets for better drug comparison

  • The biotechnology companies end-use segment is anticipated to exhibit a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to the increasing R&D for the development of novel biologics

  • Asia Pacific is anticipated to expand at the fastest CAGR of 12.1% over the forecast period. This is attributed to the availability of low-cost labor and the rising number of outsourcing companies in this region

  • Industry participants are focusing on increasing R&D activities to develop better pharmacovigilance services. Moreover, companies are adopting strategies including new product launches, collaborations, and mergers & acquisitions to gain a competitive advantage

Pharmacovigilance Market Dynamics

Market driver analysis

  • Growing drug consumption and drug development rates

  • Increasing incidence of ADR and drug toxicity

  • Increasing trend of outsourcing pharmacovigilance services

  • Increasing externalization of clinical trial studies by large pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical companies

  • Increasing Regulatory Burden on Manufacturers

  • Introduction of technologically advanced software services

  • Constantly rising investment in R&D by healthcare companies

  • Partnerships and collaborations between market players

Market restraint analysis

  • Shortage of skilled labor

  • Expensive technology for small and mid-sized players

  • Lack of recognition

  • Scarcity of integration standards

Industry Challenges

Pharmacovigilance Market Analysis Tools: Porters

SWOT Analysis, by Factor (Political & Legal, Economic, and Technological)

Value Chain Analysis

  • Pre-clinical

  • Clinical

  • PMA

Mapping of Life Cycle Against Service Offering And Their Demand

Regulatory Framework

Pharmacovigilance: Organization Structure Introduction

Pricing Models

  • Drug Safety Budget Allocation By Activities

  • By Development phase

  • By Therapeutic area

  • Pricing Level

  • Case processing

  • ADR Reporting

  • Medical writing

  • Drug safety management

Technology Timeline Overview

  • Changing Technology & Adoption

  • Social Media

  • Literature screening

  • Automation and AI

  • Big data analytics in PV

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

COVID-19 Outbreak

  • Challenges for safety reporting activities

Demand Analysis

  • Product Pipeline Analysis, by Stage for COVID-19

Recent Developments & Strategic Outcomes

  • Regulatory requirements/changes due to covid-19

  • Strategies implemented by companies

  • IQVIA

  • PARAXEL International Corporation

  • Bioclinica

  • Pharmaceutical Product Development (PPD)

  • IBM Corporation

  • ICON, plc

  • PRA Health Sciences

  • Covance Inc.

  • ArisGlobal

  • Linical Accelovance

  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Company Profiles

  • Accenture

  • Clinquest Group B.V. (Linical Americas)

  • IQVIA

  • Cognizant

  • Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

  • IBM Corporation

  • ArisGlobal

  • ICON Plc.

  • Capgemini

  • ITClinical

  • TAKE Solutions

  • PAREXEL International Corporation

  • BioClinica, Inc.

  • Wipro Limited

  • UNITED BIOSOURCE CORPORATION

  • FMD K&L

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/pziw6e

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Defending Olympic gold medal-winning Russians unveil roster

    Slava Voynov and Artem Anisimov are among the former NHL players named to Russia’s roster for the upcoming Beijing Olympics. The Russians are the defending champions after winning gold in Pyeongchang four years ago when the NHL also did not send players. They should be the favorite once again in another Winter Games without the world's best players, even with Pavel Datsyuk and Ilya Kovalchuk not returning. The Russian Hockey Federation named its 25-man roster Sunday that features seven players b

  • 'Underrated' Raptors star Fred VanVleet praised by Blazers coach Chauncey Billups

    Chauncey Billups is a big Fred VanVleet fan.

  • Penguins rally to edge road-weary Jets 3-2 in a shootout

    PITTSBURGH (AP) — Kasperi Kapanen and Jeff Carter scored nine seconds apart in the third period to erase a two-goal deficit and Sidney Crosby scored the only goal of the shootout as the Pittsburgh Penguins rallied by road-weary Winnipeg 3-2 on Sunday. The Penguins trailed for more than 40 minutes after falling behind early in the first but recovered late to extend their winning streak to five. Kapanen began the comeback by redirecting a pass from Evgeni Malkin to bring Pittsburgh within a goal 6

  • Gay's 30-yard FG lifts Rams over Brady, Buccaneers 30-27

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Matthew Stafford threw for 366 yards and two touchdowns and Matt Gay’s 30-yard field goal as time expired lifted the Los Angeles Rams to a 30-27 divisional playoff victory over Tom Brady and the defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday. Brady rallied the Bucs from a 27-3 second-half deficit with help from three Los Angeles turnovers, tying the game on Leonard Fournette’s 9-yard run on fourth-and-inches with 42 seconds remaining. But the seven-time NFL champ

  • Bradley Beal on ‘special’ Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes

    Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal discusses how unique Scottie Barnes is and how much he enjoys competing against the Toronto Raptors. Also, Fred VanVleet on the action that helped Barnes score his career-high and the rookie himself describes the player he wants to become.

  • Matthews produces shootout winner as Maple Leads edge Ducks 4-3

    TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs scored three power-play goals and Auston Matthews produced the shootout winner to defeat the Anaheim Ducks 4-3 on Wednesday night. Mitch Marner, William Nylander and John Tavares each scored power-play goals to push the Toronto Maple Leafs to a two-goal lead before an empty Scotiabank Arena because of provincial COVID-19 restrictions. But a late goal in the second period and another from Ducks forward Vinni Lettieri with 6:37 remaining in the third sent the game

  • Barrett scores 28 as Knicks beat Clippers 110-102

    NEW YORK (AP) — RJ Barrett had 28 points, 14 rebounds and six assists, and the New York Knicks beat the Los Angeles Clippers 110-102 on Sunday. Julius Randle had 24 points and nine rebounds, helping New York stop a three-game slide. Evan Fournier made four of the Knicks' 16 3-pointers and finished with 14 points. Reggie Jackson scored 26 points for the Clippers, and Ivica Zubac had 17 points and 13 rebounds. Los Angeles has lost seven of its last 10 games. Barrett scored 17 to help the Knicks to

  • Senators captain Tkachuk to replace injured teammate Batherson at all-star weekend

    Ottawa Senators forward Brady Tkachuk has been added to the Atlantic Division's roster for the upcoming NHL all-star weekend. Tkachuk replaces Drake Batherson, who was injured in Ottawa's 5-0 win over visiting Buffalo on Tuesday night when he was shoved into the boards by Sabres goalie Aaron Dell. It's the second all-star nod for Tkachuk, who replaced injured Toronto centre Auston Matthews in 2020. Tkachuk has 27 points (12 goals, 15 assists) in 33 games this season, his fourth since being selec

  • Finding the 'happy bubble': Mental health key for Olympians

    MIDWAY, Utah (AP) — Sean McCann peered at the targets through a spotting scope and used a hand-held magnetic board to mark where the bullets hit. He showed the results to the athlete as they left the range and then grabbed a broom to sweep shell casings off the mat before the next skier arrived. To a casual observer, McCann appeared to be a U.S. biathlon coach helping his team get ready for the Olympic trials race earlier this season at the Soldier Hollow Nordic Center. But McCann's not a coach.

  • What's the best landing spot for Jakob Chychrun?

    Justin Cuthbert and Julian McKenzie discuss potential landing spots for talented Arizona Coyotes defender Jakob Chychrun.

  • Avs beat Blackhawks 2-0, extend record home streak to 16

    DENVER (AP) — Nazem Kadri and Mikko Rantanen scored, Pavel Francouz made 23 saves for his third career shutout and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Chicago Blackhawks 2-0 on Monday night to extend their franchise-record home winning streak to 16 games. It was the seventh straight victory overall for the Avalanche, who tied the 1976 Boston Bruins for the fifth-longest home winning streak in NHL history. “It’s just a feather in our cap for the guys,” Colorado coach Jared Bednar said. “Guys understa

  • 'They have no more hope': Quebec faces calls to reopen organized sports for youth

    Quebec coaches, players and sports federations are demanding the provincial government create an action plan to reopen organized sports for youth, saying the restrictions are having a serious impact on young people's mental health. "For two years, we have had to put sports on hold several times and we are witnessing the harmful effects it is having on our children," Jocelyn Thibault, the director of Hockey Quebec, said Friday. "Kids don't want to move anymore. They have no more hope," said Thiba

  • Fenton, Williams inactive for Chiefs against Bills

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Chiefs were missing backup cornerback Rashad Fenton and running back Darrel Williams against the Bills on Sunday night in a matchup of relatively healthy teams in the divisional round of the playoffs. Fenton hurt his back during pregame warmups last week and was not expected to play against Buffalo, while Williams has been dealing with a toe injury that limited him in the Chiefs' 42-21 wild-card win over the Steelers. That's where the injury list ends for the rematch

  • Canadian hockey phenom Sarah Fillier poised for breakout at Beijing Olympic

    CALGARY — The first time Sarah Fillier played for Canada's women's hockey team, she found herself looking across a hotel room at her heroine. A rapt, nine-year-old Fillier watched on television as Marie-Philip Poulin scored twice for Canada in Vancouver en route to Olympic women's hockey gold in 2010. A teenage Fillier saw Poulin produce the late equalizer and overtime winner to repeat in Sochi, Russia, four years later. "Seeing her just dominate was always really inspiring," Fillier said. Those

  • Chelsea shakes off blues with customary win over Tottenham

    LONDON (AP) — Once Hakim Ziyech's curling, dipping strike landed in the Tottenham goal, Chelsea never looked back. Sure, it took until two minutes into the second half to break the deadlock and the Moroccan was justified in ranking it “10 out of 10." But the space gifted for Thiago Silva's header from Mason Mount's free kick in the 55th minute to seal a 2-0 win on Sunday was a snapshot of this most lopsided of London rivalries. Chelsea should never have doubted its four-match winless run in the

  • Kings guard Terence Davis out indefinitely with wrist injury

    ATLANTA (AP) — Sacramento Kings guard Terence Davis will be out indefinitely after injuring his right wrist in Tuesday night's loss to the Boston Celtics. Kings interim coach Alvin Gentry said before Wednesday night's game at the Atlanta Hawks the team's medical staff was “in the process of exploring all kind of treatment” for Davis. Davis took a hard fall in the 128-75 loss at Boston. The wrist injury was announced after the game. The Kings say tests on Wednesday revealed damage to tendons in t

  • Olympic dreams come true for Kosovo skier Kiana Kryeziu

    BROD, Kosovo (AP) — Competing in the giant slalom at the Beijing Olympics will be a giant step for 17-year-old Kiana Kryeziu and her country of Kosovo. Kryeziu is the first female athlete from Kosovo at the Winter Games after she met the qualifying standard during races held in Italy. “I really didn’t expect it would happen this early," Kryeziu told The Associated Press. "It was one of my biggest goals. It was one of my dreams and now all is becoming reality.” Not that it's been easy, she said,

  • ECHL player Jacob Panetta suspended indefinitely, cut from team for racist gesture toward Jordan Subban

    Jordan Subban called out the incident on social media, spurring support from his brother and several other prominent hockey figures.

  • Vancouver Canucks name former agent Emilie Castonguay assistant GM

    VANCOUVER — Emilie Castonguay never let being a woman get in the way as she blazed a trail through the hockey world — and she doesn't expect gender to be an issue as she continues her journey. On Monday she became the first female assistant general manager in Vancouver Canucks history. “I never really thought about gender when I was going through my journey. I had a very non-binary approach to it in the sense that I wanted to do something in hockey and I wanted it to mean something to me. I neve

  • Chiefs outlast Bills in OT to reach AFC title game

    Patrick Mahomes found Travis Kelce in the corner of the end zone early in overtime, and the Kansas City Chiefs rallied to beat the Buffalo Bills 42-36 on Sunday night in a sizzling finish to a wild divisional-round weekend. The lead changed hands three times in the final two minutes of regulation before Harrison Butker, who earlier missed a field goal and extra point, drilled a 49-yarder for Kansas City as time expired to force overtime. The Chiefs won the coin toss, marched swiftly downfield ag