Global $15+ Billion Metadata Management Tools Markets to 2026

The metadata management tools market size is projected to grow from USD 6.3 billion in 2021 to USD 15.1 billion in 2026, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 19.0%

The major factors driving the growth of the metadata management tools market are the growing importance of centralized data management, the rising importance of metadata management in data security, and the increasing need for higher data quality and trusted analytics.

Based on Component, the tools segment to account for a larger market size during the forecast period

The metadata management tools market has been segmented by two components: tools and services. The deployment of metadata management tools has witnessed an increase in adoption, as it serves a variety of purposes, such as resource discovery and stringent non-compliance penalties on the breach of any confidential data that might be internal or external to the company in the developed countries of North America and Europe.

The growing adoption of metadata management tools across all major verticals, such as retail, manufacturing, telecom and IT, and BFSI, to fuel the growth of the metadata management tools market.

Based on application, the risk and compliance management segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

The metadata management tools market has been segmented by application into data governance, risk and compliance management, incident management, product and process management, and others (operations management, and employee performance data management).

Among application, the risk and compliance management segment is estimated to account for the largest market during the forecast period. Organizations use risk management applications to enhance their risk intelligence capabilities and address risk exposures.

Based on vertical, the BFSI segment is expected to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

Metadata management tools are gaining acceptance among all verticals to improve profitability and reduce overall costs. The major verticals adopting metadata management tools and services include BFSI, retail and consumer goods, government, telecom and IT, healthcare, manufacturing, energy and utilities, and transportation and logistics, and other verticals. BFSI, by vertical segment, to account for a larger market size during the forecast period.

The need for data governance solutions to centralize data and maintain it in compliance with rules and regulations to avoid any financial loss is expected to support the market growth across the BFSI vertical.

North America to hold the highest market size during the forecast period

North America is estimated to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. In North America, data management and data governance solutions are considered highly effective by most organizations and verticals.

On the other hand, Europe is gradually incorporating these advanced solutions within its enterprises. APAC is witnessing a substantial rise in the adoption of metadata management tools owing to the increasing digitalization and rising demand for centrally managed systems.

Some prominent players profiled in the study include IBM (US), Microsoft (US), Oracle (US), SAP (Germany), ASG Technologies (US), Adaptive (US), Cambridge Semantics (US), CentricMinds (Australia), Collibra (US), Data Advantage Group (US), Informatica (US), GlobalIDS (US), TopQuadrant (US), Atlan (Singapore), Erwin (US), Infogix (US), Syniti (US), Smartlogic (US), Solidatus(UK), Alation (US), Alex Solutions(Australia), Magnitude Software(US), Immuta (US), Data.World (US), and Zeenea (France).

Premium Insights

Increasing Need to Minimize the Risk and Maximize the Trust of Data Assets to Drive the Growth of the Metadata Management Tools Market

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Vertical to Hold the Largest Market Share During the Forecast Period

North America to Hold the Largest Market Share in 2020

Risk and Compliance Management Segment and Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance Vertical to Account for the Largest Shares in the Metadata Management Tools Market in 2021

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Growing Importance of Centralized Data Management

Rising Importance of Metadata Management in Data Security

Rising Need for Higher Data Quality and Trusted Analytics

Restraints

Uncertain Roi

Lack of Awareness Regarding the Benefits Provided by Metadata Management Among Consumers

Opportunities

Rapid Growth of Business Data Volumes Presents Great Opportunities for the Metadata Management Tools Market

Growing Applications of Ai in Metadata Management

Challenges

Selection of the Right Metadata Management Tool

Patent Analysis

Methodology

Document Type

Innovation and Patent Applications

Total Number of Patents Granted in a Year, 2018-2021

Top Applicants

Top Ten Companies with the Highest Number of Patent Applications, 2018-2021

Case Study Analysis

A Financial Firm Streamlined Data Governance Practices with Metadata Management

Business Metadata and Data Relationships Made It Easier for End-users to Access Data in a Consistent Manner

Renowned Fmcg Company in India Opted for a Data Management Tool for the Governance of Huge Data Volumes Across Different Countries

Financial Services Organization Created a Solution to Perform Risk and Policy Management

Retailer Streamlined Data Management with Data Stewardship

Regulatory Implications

General Data Protection Regulation

California Consumer Privacy Act

Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996

Health Information Technology for Economic and Clinical Health Act

European Market Infrastructure Regulation

Basel Committee on Banking Supervision 239 Compliance

Sarbanes-Oxley Act of 2002

Personal Data Protection Act

Technology Analysis

Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, and Metadata Management

Data Governance and Metadata Management

