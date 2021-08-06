Global $13.8 Billion Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market to 2030: Increasing Partnerships and Agreements Between Pharmaceutical Companies and CDMOs

Dublin, Aug. 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Services Market by Type (Allogeneic, Autologous, Viral Vector, Non-viral vector), Indication (Cancer, Orthopedic), Application (Clinical, Commercial), End User (Pharma & Biotech, Academia) - Forecast to 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market size is projected to reach USD 13.8 billion by 2026 from USD 7.7 billion in 2021, at a CAGR of 12.4% during the forecast period.

Growth in this market is primarily driven by the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, increasing investments in pharmaceutical R&D, investments in advanced technologies by CDMOs, and increasing partnerships & agreements between pharmaceutical companies and CDMOs. However, the high operational costs associated with cell & gene therapy manufacturing are expected to restrain the growth of this market to a certain extent.



The clinical manufacturing segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market, by application, during the forecast period



The cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market is segmented into clinical manufacturing and commercial manufacturing on the basis of application. The clinical manufacturing segment accounted for the highest growth rate in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market during the forecast period. This segment's high growth rate can be attributed to increasing government funding for cancer research and the increasing number of cell & gene therapy clinical trials.



Pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies segment accounted for the highest CAGR



Based on end users, the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market is segmented into pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies, academic & research institutes, and other end users. During the forecast period, pharmaceutical & biotechnology companies accounted for the highest growth rate. The high growth rate in this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of pharmaceutical companies outsourcing their preclinical studies to CROs.



Cell Therapy segment accounted for the highest CAGR



Based on type, the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market is segmented into cell therapy and gene therapy. The cell therapy segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in this market is mainly driven by the increasing awareness about cell therapy, growing funding for new cell lines, increasing partnerships and acquisitions, and the development of advanced genomics methods for cell analysis.



Infectious diseases segment accounted for the highest CAGR



Based on indication, the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market is segmented into oncology diseases, cardiovascular diseases, orthopedic diseases, ophthalmology diseases, infectious diseases, central nervous system disorders, and other indications. The infectious diseases segment accounted for the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the rising clinical trials for the development of cell therapies owing to the increasing prevalence of infectious diseases.



Asia Pacific: The fastest-growing country in the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market



TheCell & gene therapy manufacturing services market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Increasing pharmaceutical R&D spending, the growing trend of outsourcing drug discovery services, growing life sciences research, and increasing government initiatives for healthcare research are the factors driving the growth of the cell & gene therapy manufacturing services market in this region.

