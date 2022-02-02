Global $111.99 Bn Smart Hospitals Markets to 2026: Current Scenario of Smart Hospitals, Mergers and Acquisitions, & Company Share Analysis

Global Smart Hospitals Market

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Hospitals: Global Markets 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global smart hospitals market should reach $111.99 billion by 2026 from $39.16 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 23.4% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The system and software segment of the global smart hospitals market is expected to grow from $17.82 billion in 2021 to $52.52 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 24.1% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The hardware segment of the global smart hospitals market is expected to grow from $12.92 billion in 2021 to $35.11 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 22.1% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The internet of Things (IoT) has changed the modern world. Devices are becoming autonomous and interconnected. When this technology is used in the healthcare industry, it adds a remarkable upgrade in terms of quality of patient life. These interconnected devices for transferring clinical information through various networks offer increased patient safety and efficiency.

A smart hospital is a hospital where the whole healthcare organization is connected for various clinical and administrative data transfer processes that are completed seamlessly. People, as well as the devices and environment in smart hospitals, are interconnected in real-time. Data generated from various sources are seamlessly transferred to a particular person in order to improve the quality of life and patient care.

Market Size and Evolution

Emerging markets, particularly in the Asia-Pacific region, have shown growth potential in recent years. Growing affluence in these countries brings a change in lifestyles, resulting in an increased incidence of chronic diseases and growing adoption rates of various advanced technologies.

Developing countries in Africa and elsewhere are still battling some of the highest proportions of immune-mediated diseases. The need for affordable and innovative medicines and technologically advanced devices drives growth in the smart hospitals market in low- and middle-income developing countries.

By geography, the market has been divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World. Detailed analyses of major countries including the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Japan, China and India are covered. For market estimates, data have been provided for the year 2020 as the base year, with forecasts for 2021-2026.

Estimated values are based on drug manufacturer total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Company profiles of major players in the market, including Allscripts Healthcare LLC, General Electric Co., IBM, Medtronic PLC and Siemens

The six main objectives of smart hospitals include:

Improved diagnostics and surgical ability

Seamless patient flow

Remote medical care

Enhanced patient safety

Cyber resilience

Trustworthiness

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Healthcare IT Overview

Smart Healthcare

Emergence of the Smart Hospital

Objectives of Smart Hospitals

Improved Diagnostics/Surgical Ability

Seamless Patient Flow

Remote Medical Care

Enhanced Patient Safety

Cyber Resilience

Trustworthiness

Introduction to IoT

Application of IoT in Healthcare

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunities

Impact of COVID-19 on Smart Hospitals

Finding the Way

Tracking Equipment

Location Intelligence

Chapter 4 Global Market for Smart Hospitals

Overview

Global Market for Smart Hospitals by Component

Hardware

Systems and Software

Services

Global Market for Smart Hospitals by Connectivity

Wired

Wireless

Global Market for Smart Hospitals by Application

Remote Medicine Management

Medical Connected Imaging

Electronic Health Record and Clinical Workflow

Others

Chapter 5 Global Market for Smart Hospitals by Region

Chapter 6 Industry Structure

Current Scenario of Smart Hospitals

Mergers and Acquisitions

Company Share Analysis

Chapter 7 Company Profiles

Allscripts Healthcare LLC

Cerner Corp.

General Electric Co.

Honeywell International Inc.

IBM

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Medtronic

Microsoft

Siemens

Stanley Healthcare

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmzt5w

