Global $10828.11 Million Electronic Design Automation (EDA) Markets, 2016-2020 & 2021-2026

The Global EDA Market was valued at USD 10828.11 Million in the year 2020.

The reasons attributing to the growth of the market are rapid digitalisation, increasing use of emerging consumer service industries in developing countries and rising demand for electronic devices such as TV, radio, smartphones, communication etc. with high efficiency.

Today, business drivers and political/social drivers, in combination with technological advancements have accelerated the expanded use of EDA beyond their traditional industries and traditional roles.



The EDA Market is further expected to flourish with increasing government support for technical enhancement in microcontroller and semiconductor across the globe.

The growing acceptance of EDA Market with Application (Aerospace & Defense, Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, Medical, Telecommunications, Others) has substantially led to the increasing use of EDA Also, the growing demand for many end user industries can support EDA market in helping consumers to attain more technological satisfaction with greater efficiency.



The extent of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the business in fiscal year 2020 and beyond will depend on many factors, including the duration and scope of the public health emergency, the extent, duration and effectiveness of containment actions taken, the extent of its disruption to important global, regional and local supply chains and economic markets and the impact of the pandemic on overall supply and demand, consumer confidence, discretionary spending levels and levels of economic activity.



The American regional market is expected to become the largest EDA market in the forecast period. The major players operating in the American EDA market include Dassault Systemes, Autodesk, Keysight technologies and many other companies. These players offer a diverse portfolio of EDA to meet the demands of consumers in the region.

These companies are providing affordable, efficient, and with no delay EDA for many people in rural and urban area. These players have also acquired and collaborated with other players in the region for portfolio expansion and geographic penetration.



Main areas of COVID-19 impact in the EDA market have been interrupted supply chains and delayed deliveries in some cases as well as a reduction of demand for Occasional Use services due to the postponement or cancellation of sports and other events.



