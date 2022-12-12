Global $1.65 Bn General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) Services Markets, 2016-2021, 2022-2026 & 2031 with IBM, Veritas, Amazon Web Services, Microsoft, & Micro Focus Dominating

Dublin, Dec. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "General Data Protection Regulation Services Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global general data protection regulation services market is expected to grow from $1.31 billion in 2021 to $1.65 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 26.0%. The general data protection regulation services market is expected to grow to $4.03 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 25.0%.

The general data protection regulation market consists of sales of general data protection regulation services by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used to provide a set of uniform data protection laws among all the participating nations in the European Union (EU). The General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) is a regulatory framework that establishes standards for the gathering and processing of personal data from people living in the European Union (EU).

The main types of general data protection regulation services are on-premise and cloud services. On-premises refers to IT infrastructure hardware and software applications that are hosted on-site. This contrasts with IT assets that are hosted by a public cloud platform or remote data center. The offerings involved are data management, data discovery and mapping, data governance, and API management.

The organisation size is large enterprises and small and medium-sized enterprises. The various end users involved banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), telecom and IT, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other end-user industries.

North America was the largest region in the general data protection regulation services market in 2021. North America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions covered in this general data protection regulation services market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The increasing number of cyberattacks is expected to propel the growth of the general data protection regulation services market going forward. A cyber attack is an attempt to enter a computer, computing system, or computer network without authorization with the goal of causing harm.

Cyber attackers would enable hackers to gain access to a person's or company's financial accounts using sensitive data, among other potentially damaging actions. General data protection regulation services (GDPR) provide a secure way to protect sensitive data from unauthorised access, theft, or exposure.

For instance, in 2021, according to the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Internet Crime Report, a US-based federal agency for investigating cyber attacks and intrusions in the USA, complaints registered under cybercrimes reached a total of 84.73k cases, showing an increase of 7% from 2020. Therefore, an increasing number of cyberattacks is driving the general data protection services market.

The increasing trend of shifting towards new and advanced technology is the key trend gaining popularity in the general data protection regulation services market. Major companies operating in the general data protection regulation services market are focused on developing new technological solutions to strengthen their position.

For instance, in January 2020, Black Penny Consulting, a UK-based company operating in general data protection regulation services, developed the compliance space technology. The compliance space is built on a platform that is affordable, simple to use, and breach-sensitive for assisting with instances involving breaches of personal data.

This provides a direct platform connection to the consulting partner and is designed to replace time-consuming spreadsheets with a more intuitive software interface that will make compliance management more effective and efficient, including real-time legislative updates. The service is aimed solely at data protection officers and specialist consultants who are tasked with assisting businesses in meeting their GDPR obligations.

In January 2021, Veritas, a US-based international data management company, acquired HubStor for an undisclosed amount. This acquisition is expected to improve Hubstor's strong backup-as-a-service technology with the Microsoft Azure public cloud base of Veritas. HubStor is a Canada-based company operating in general data protection regulation services.

Major players in the general data protection regulation (GDPR) services market are

  • International Business Machines Corporation

  • Veritas Technologies LLC

  • Amazon Web Services (AWS) Inc

  • Microsoft Corporation

  • Micro Focus International plc

  • Absolute Software Corporation

  • Capgemini SE

  • Informatica Inc.

  • Iron Mountain Incorporated

  • Mimecast Services Limited

  • Oracle Corporation

  • Proofpoint Inc

  • SAS Institute Inc.

  • Varonis

  • Talend

Scope

Markets Covered:

1) By Type of Deployment: On-Premise; Cloud
2) By Offering: Data Management; Data Discovery and Mapping; Data Governance; API Management
3) By Organization Size: Large Enterprises; Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises
4) By End User: Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI); Telecom and IT; Retail and Consumer Goods; Healthcare and Life Sciences; Manufacturing; Other End-user Industries

Companies Mentioned: International Business Machines Corporation; Veritas; Amazon Web Services (AWS); Microsoft Corporation; Micro Focus

Countries: Australia; Brazil; China; France; Germany; India; Indonesia; Japan; Russia; South Korea; UK; USA

Regions: Asia-Pacific; Western Europe; Eastern Europe; North America; South America; Middle East; Africa

Time series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita,

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qb1wwk

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


