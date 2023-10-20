Glizzy Fest is here for the hot dog lovers, dog lovers, and fun lovers across Columbus

The second Glizzy Fest will hit Broadway Saturday and it will feature many fun and crazy events that are sure to keep the kids and adults entertained.

This year’s Glizzy Fest features live music, an escape room, caricature drawings, van painting, a chef competition, kids area and many other fun activities and events

Started by Frank’s Alley owner Ross Horner last year, the festival has grown in the year since its inception.

Horner said that the festival started as a joke.

“We just thought it was funny and we said ‘we’re going to call it Glizzy Fest and, you know, not everybody is going to know what that is,” he said.

Horner said that the festival was also supposed to help with the rising euthanasia rates at the time by inviting four different organizations with dogs to the festival. Horner said that seven dogs were adopted as a result of the festival.

“It (Glizzy Fest) was successful from a funny standpoint and so we decided to do it again,” Horner said.

Horner said this year’s festival has probably doubled in size.

One of the events will be a chef’s competition featuring chefs from multiple local restaurants who will compete for the WWE style Glizzy Chef belt.

Atlanta-based comedian Jerry Farber will also be drawing caricatures of people at the festival, according to Horner.

People will also have the chance to see weiner dog races, compete in a 5k, paint a van and compete in glizzy games.

“It starts at noon and it’s like every 15 to 30 minutes something new happens. There’s something going on throughout the whole day,” Horner said.

Mutiny by Monday and DJ Cashflow will provide music throughout the day.

The festival will start at noon on Saturday and last until around 10 p.m. that night, according to Horner.