This glitzy ice cream shop just opened in Durham. It’s already planning a Raleigh spot.

It looks like the Triangle is getting a double scoop of Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams.

The trendy gourmet ice cream shop opened its first Triangle location two months ago in Durham’s Brightleaf District. Now a second Jeni’s is in the works, with the popular ice cream maker picking Raleigh’s Village District for the new shop.

The Raleigh Jeni’s will open at 2014 Cameron Street in the Village District.

This will be Jeni’s fifth North Carolina scoop shop, following the Durham location and three others in Charlotte.

Jeni’s recently opened a “scoop shop” in downtown Durham’s Brightleaf Square with interior and exterior seating.

Founded in Columbus, Ohio, Jeni’s has become a national ice cream phenomenon, which shops across the country and pints for sale in major grocery stores.

Favorite flavors include Gooey Butter Cake, Brambleberry Crisp and Salty Caramel, plus limited offerings like Dolly Parton’s Strawberry Pretzel Pie and controversial churns like Everything Bagel.

The new Triangle Jeni’s was first reported on Twitter by Axios Raleigh, with a photo of the Village District spot with Jeni’s logos covering the windows.

While confirming the Raleigh store, a Jeni’s spokesperson said there’s no opening date scheduled.

The Durham location opened to great fanfare in May, just before Memorial Day, unveiling the Brightleaf shop with a porch and courtyard.

The glitzy brand expands on the Triangle’s tasty ice cream scene, and its move into the Village District builds on the popular shopping center’s recent addition of Raleigh’s first Shake Shack.