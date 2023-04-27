Glitz, glamour and 'American Pie': Memorable moments from South Korean President Yoon's state visit

WASHINGTON – Any 70-year anniversary merits a big celebration.

And when you’re observing a decadeslong friendship between two nations, an ordinary fête just won’t do.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden welcomed South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol and first lady Kim Keon Hee to the White House for an official state visit on Wednesday to mark the 70th anniversary of the alliance between the two countries.

The bond between the United States and the Republic of Korea was formed at the end of the Korean War, a conflict that cost more than 54,000 American lives.

“It’s an unbreakable bond, forged in bravery and the sacrifice of our people,” Biden said during a pageantry-filled ceremony on the White House South Lawn.

Yoon said he traveled to Washington to celebrate “with pride, with joy – and with the American people.”

Here are some memorable moments from the South Korean leader’s visit:

A 21-gun salute and Korean tunes for ‘great friends’

State visits by foreign leaders always begin with pomp and circumstance.

On a crisp but sunny morning, the Bidens welcomed the South Korean leader and his spouse to the White House with a formal arrival ceremony in front of nearly 7,000 guests on the South Lawn.

A military band played “Hail to the Chief” as the Bidens walked out of the White House and stood on a red carpet. A few seconds later, a black SUV carrying the guests of honor pulled up the White House driveway.

There was a 21-gun salute, a formal inspection of the troops, and the playing of each country's national anthems. Young children from the Korean-American Children’s Choir in New Jersey performed a traditional South Korean song. A fife and drum corps decked out in long red coats and white pants paraded in front of the stage.

“What a beautiful day to invite great friends back to the White House,” Biden said, celebrating what he called “the ironclad alliance” between the two countries.

That alliance may have been “forged in blood,” Yoon said, speaking through an English translator, but it’s a “just” one that stands for “freedom, peace and prosperity around the world.”

A drum and fife corps performs for President Joe Biden and South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol during an arrival ceremony on the White House South Lawn.

Honoring American sacrifices in the Korean War

The night before the state visit officially began, the Bidens and their South Korean guests made a quiet pilgrimage to the Korean War Veterans’ Memorial on the National Mall.

The memorial, not far from the Lincoln Memorial, commemorates the sacrifices of the 5.8 million Americans who served in the U.S. armed services during the three-year Korean War. Some 54,246 Americans were killed in the conflict.

The Bidens and their guests strolled quietly through the memorial, which features 7-foot stainless steel statues of soldiers standing in patches of juniper bushes and polished granite strips symbolizing the rice paddies of Korea. They made no public remarks, but Yoon spoke of the visit during the White House arrival ceremony the next day.

“Why did they sacrifice their lives for this faraway country and for the people they never met?” he asked of the Americans killed in the war. “That was for one noble cause: to defend freedom.”

President Joe Biden, first lady Jill Biden, South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol and his wife Kim Keon Hee visit the Korean War Veterans Memorial in Washington.

Gifts for the South Korean guests

When there’s a state visit, there are usually gifts.

The Bidens presented the South Koreans with a small, handcrafted table by an American furniture maker. Made of mahogany wood and inlaid with historical White House wood, the table was inspired by traditional Korean soban tables. The gift included a vase filled with handmade paper hibiscus and rose flowers by a Korean American artist and a brass plaque to commemorate the state visit.

Biden also gave Yoon a shadow box set with custom and vintage baseball memorabilia. Jill Biden presented Kim with a pendant necklace with a trio of blue sapphires designed by a Korean American designer.

Nukes, cybersecurity and other serious business

Amid the glitz and the glamour, Biden and Yoon conducted serious business, with bilateral meetings at the White House between the two leaders and other top officials from their delegations.

Biden announced that he is increasing demonstrations of military might in the Indo-Pacific and expanding collaboration with South Korea in hopes of deterring an attack by North Korea. In exchange, Yoon reaffirmed his nation's commitment that it would not develop its own nuclear weapons.

The so-called Washington Declaration is the centerpiece of the new initiatives on cybersecurity, economic investments and more that the leaders rolled out during Yoon’s visit.

A State Dinner with South Korean flair

The main event for every state visit is the dinner, the most coveted diplomatic honor – and one reserved for the U.S.'s closest allies.

Naturally, this one had a decidedly Korean flair.

Some 200 invited guests walked by a screen evoking traditional Korean ink brush painting. Dining tables were decked out with 6-foot-tall centerpieces of blossoming cherry tree boughs intended to suggest Washington's Tidal Basin in the springtime or the streets of Jeju. The menu featured braised beef short ribs – an American take on galbi-jjim – served with butter bean grits, sorghum-glazed carrots and pine nuts.

President Joe Biden toasts with South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol during a State Dinner in the East Room of the White House in Washington on Wednesday.

At the start of the soirée, Biden and Yoon toasted each other. Biden raised a glass "to our partnership, to our people, to possibilities" and added, "May we do it together for another 170 years."

Yoon brought a smile to Biden's face by paying homage to his Irish roots. Speaking through an interpreter, Yoon quoted an old Irish saying that goes: "A good friend is like a four-leaf clover. Hard to find and lucky to have."

Broadway tunes and 'American Pie'

Broadway performers provided the evening’s entertainment, but Yoon stole the show with an impromptu rendition of “American Pie.”

Singers Lea Salonga, Jessica Vosk and Norm Lewis closed out the dinner with a selection of numbers from Broadway hit shows, including “Funny Girl” and “Les Misérables." For their encore, they chose the Don McLean classic “American Pie” especially for Yoon.

When they finished, Jill Biden pushed Yoon onto the stage. “We know this is one of your favorite songs,” Joe Biden said.

Yoon, still speaking through a translator, confirmed that the song was one of his favorites when he was in school. After a bit of coaxing from Biden, Yoon took the microphone and belted out the first few stanzas – in English. The crowd gave him a standing ovation.

Biden, who said he had no idea Yoon could sing, joked that he was going to tap the South Korean crooner to provide the entertainment for the next state dinner. Then, he surprised Yoon with another gift: A guitar signed by McLean.

Who scored a coveted dinner invitation?

The Bidens and the guests of honor weren’t the evening's only big names. Prominent figures from the world of politics, business and entertainment scored an invitation to the state dinner.

Actress Angelina Jolie, decked out in a white dress, brought her son Maddox. Broadway performer Salonga, one of the night’s entertainers, admitted to being nervous but said the experience “feels like being in a fairytale."

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre twirled for the photographers as she made her entrance. Senate Democratic Leader Chuck Schumer of New York showed up in a navy suit instead of the usual formal attire. "This is as tux-ey as I get," he said.

Snowboarder Chloe Kim, an Olympic gold medalist, didn’t wear her medal. “I don’t know where it is,” she admitted. She was nervous, she said, but was looking forward to the dinner. "The food's gonna be really good,” she predicted.

The dinner came a day after Biden announced his reelection bid, adding to the buzz around the dinner for his Democratic guests.

Michael Purzycki, the mayor of Biden's hometown of Wilmington, Delaware, offered to assist with campaigning, "Any way he wants me to."

Michael Collins covers the White House. Follow him on Twitter @mcollinsNEWS.

Contributing: Maureen Groppe, Joey Garrison and Francesca Chambers

