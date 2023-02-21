Glitch gives thousands of energy customers free gas – and they don’t have to pay it back

Charlotte Gifford
·2 min read
the app for Octopus Energy displayed on a mobile device - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
the app for Octopus Energy displayed on a mobile device - NEIL HALL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

Thousands of energy customers have received a shock 99.9pc discount on their energy bills.

Unfortunately for them this was not the deal of the century but a glitch at supplier Octopus which meant customers had hundreds of pounds wiped from their bills.

Octopus sent an email to several thousands customers last week admitting it had billed them just 0.01pc for the amount of gas they used over the past few months.

The provider blamed the blunder on a “data feed error from a third party” affecting several thousand customers who have old imperial gas metres. All new gas metres are metric (that is, they record usage in cubic metres) but many households’ meters still register in cubic feet.

Octopus said it will not be seeking repayment from the customers who were undercharged and all of them have now been contacted.

A spokesman for Octopus said: “Several customers have since let us know they were aware the payments were lower than expected but that they were enjoying the discounts. Of course, we are offering further support to any affected customers as required.”

Customers who have not received an email should refrain from calling to see if they can get a discount, the provider said – adding that its phone lines were inundated with calls and that it wants to dedicate resources to vulnerable customers who need help paying their bills.

Households across Britain have struggled to afford to heat their homes this winter, so the billing error will have been a welcome relief to those affected.

However Simon Francis of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, which represents over 60 campaigners and consumer organisations, said these customers now faced a nasty surprise.

“These same customers will now see a triple hit come 1 April. They will have to pay the full cost for their energy, the Energy Bill Support Scheme will come to an end and the Government is increasing the cost of the average energy bill by £500.

“This could spell disaster for many customers and we would hope that Octopus is actively identifying any vulnerable customers who may be affected to offer them extra support through this period of significant change.”

Under the Government’s Energy Price Guarantee, annual energy bills are limited to £2,500. But the cap will soar to £3,000 in April.

The analyst Investec forecasts this will drop to £2,165 from July as natural gas prices continue to fall through the year.

A spokesman for Octopus said: “We’re doing everything we can to help customers with their bills this winter, including grants from our £15m Octo Assist fund and free electric blankets, among other things.”

Latest Stories

  • Alligator found in lake in New York City park

    A 4-foot-long alligator has been recovered from a lake at Prospect Park in Brooklyn, New York, according to city officials. Park maintenance staff noticed the gator Sunday morning, and when removed, the animal was "very lethargic and possibly cold shocked since it is native to warm, tropical climates," the parks department said. No one was hurt by the animal, New York City's Department of Parks and Recreation said in a statement.

  • Panic as Turkey, Syria rocked again by 6.3M earthquake

    ANTAKYA, Turkey (Reuters) -A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck southern Turkey near the Syrian border late on Monday, setting off panic and further damaging buildings two weeks after the country's worst earthquake in modern history left tens of thousands dead. Two Reuters reporters said the tremors were strong and lasting, damaging buildings and leaving dust in the night air in central Antakya city, where it was centred. The European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said the tremor struck at a shallow depth of 2 km (1.2 miles).

  • Body of hiker missing since January is found in California mountains as Julian Sands search relaunched

    Bob Gregory, 62, went missing in the San Gabriel Mountains on 13 January, the same day that British actor Julian Sands also disappeared in the area

  • Venice waterways dry up as Italy braces for another year of severe drought

    The Alps have received less than half their normal amount of snowfall, while water levels on Lake Garda in northern Italy have fallen to record lows, making it possible to walk to the lake's small island of San Biagio via an exposed pathway. Meanwhile in Venice on the northeast coast, a city usually more concerned with flooding, unusually low tides are making it impossible for gondolas, water taxis and ambulances to navigate some of the famous canals.

  • 85-year-old Florida woman dead after alligator attacks while she walked her dog

    An 85-year-old woman died following an alligator bite, when the gator grabbed her while she was walking her dog Monday, wildlife officials said.

  • Major winter storm to be highly disruptive across Ontario

    Parts of Ontario are expected to see a dangerous wintry mix of ice, freezing rain, and snow starting on Wednesday.

  • Treacherous travel in Alberta as snowstorm intensifies, cold will follow

    An extended period of frigid Arctic air will soon spill over the Prairies, following a blast of heavy snow in Alberta that led to hazardous travel to start the week.

  • Florida divers who freed sharks, destroyed fisherman's gear avoid harshest penalties

    Two Florida divers freed sharks from a fishing line and destroyed the gear. Now they owe thousands of dollars to the fisherman it belonged to.

  • Odd asteroid as big as Empire State Building passes Earth. Here’s why NASA tracked it

    “This is one of the most elongated we’ve seen.”

  • Water crisis in West: Massive reservoir Lake Powell hits historic low water level

    Lake Powell is the nation's second-largest reservoir. Water is dangerously close to dropping so low that it can't flow out of the reservoir.

  • Elephant family rescue baby from drowning

    The video shows the daring attempt of an elephant herd rescuing their baby elephant that fell behind during a deep and dangerous river crossing. It was during a recent trip to the Kruger National Park that I managed to film this dramatic moment. After our self-drive morning safari, we decided to stop for breakfast at one of the main rest camps. It was busy on the day with a lot of people at the specific rest camp. While sitting in the restaurant overlooking a huge river in the front of the camp, I noticed a herd of elephants in the distance that was getting into the river. At first, I thought the elephants were there for a swim but soon realised that the whole herd formed a single file and was busy crossing the deep and dangerous river. All large water bodies in this part of the world are crocodile and hippo infested. The river was so deep that the elephants disappeared under the water while bouncing back up the whole time as they make their way forward while crossing the river. It was a stunning sight right from my breakfast table on the deck overlooking the river. The elephant herd slowly crossed the deep river to the other side. Suddenly I saw two adult elephants hastily making a u turn and started swimming back. I was a little confused by this but quickly realised what was going on. I saw right in the middle of the deep river a tiny grey spot, which accidently got left behind during the daring crossing. Amazingly in such a big herd, the elephants quickly realised one was missing. The baby elephant was disappearing under the water before coming up for air again the whole time, trying to swim back to opposite side the herd went. A struggling baby elephant alone like that can easily become the target of a big crocodile lurking in the depths of the river. It was incredible to watch how the adult elephants motored their way towards the baby elephant. Finally, the elephants made it to the struggling baby elephant, and it was a mad scramble for the adults. I could see the way baby elephants do cross such big river was to somehow stand or hold onto the backs of an adult. The one adult elephant managed to get the struggling baby elephant onto its back and started to make its way to the rest of the herd. On several occasions the baby elephant would fall of the back of the elephant along the way, and they would turn around and try again. During the last bit of the crossing, it seemed the baby elephant couldn’t stay on the back of the adult elephant, and they pushed it forward under the water right towards the shallows. The elephants stopped in the shallow water, looking around as if they again can’t find the baby elephant. I thought that was it, that last stretch under the water was just too much for the poor little elephant. To the great relief of everyone in the restaurant that eventually gathered to watch the whole drama, the baby elephant popped out and showed its head and trunk before it got moved out to the river bank by the adult elephants. Incredible how the baby elephant survived the whole ordeal by not drowning or getting eaten by one of the many crocodiles in the river. Incredible wildlife moment indeed.

  • Snowstorm expected to cause hazardous driving conditions in B.C.'s Interior on Family Day

    Environment Canada says hazardous weather conditions are expected along B.C.'s Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, creating conditions expected to affect Family Day driving conditions Monday. "Snow near the summit of Coquihalla Highway will continue today and is expected to intensify this evening," according to a statement from the agency. An approaching Pacific frontal system will bring snow accumulations of 25 to 35 centimetres near the summit by Tuesday morning. "Consider postponing non-

  • ‘As Biden threw money at hydrogen, Britain blinked’

    While cars are going electric, heavy industry and long-haul travel are looking in a different direction as the world shifts towards net zero: hydrogen.

  • Mighty low threatens power outages and heavy alpine snow in B.C.

    Winter will be flexing its muscles across Western Canada this week, with a potent low powering across B.C. first with heavy alpine snow and potentially damaging winds

  • High winds wreak havoc at Australia Sail GP

    STORY: Sunday's second day of racing at the Australia Sail Grand Prix was canceled after high winds destroyed Team Canada's sail in what organizers called "a major weather event."Video shared on social media showed workers and spectators running for their lives as the wing sail crashed into a marquee and fell to the ground.Sail GP said in a statement that several boats were damaged in the windy conditions but, as far as they were aware, no one was seriously injured.CEO Russell Coutts said what blew through Sydney Harbour after Saturday's racing felt like a hurricane."Judging by the weather data, it was a pretty extreme event yesterday, meaning that the winds, the wind gust that came through was almost hurricane strength."Phil Robertson is Canada's SailGP driver."It was some of the most wind probably ever seen in my life. So, yeah, it was a pretty real situation."Ben Ainslie is the driver for Great Britain."Yeah, look, what happened yesterday was really unfortunate for everyone involved, for the league, for all of the teams, particularly for Canada. It was a very difficult situation with the weather front coming through and trying to anticipate exactly when that was going to hit the fleet was, and always is with the weather, you know, Mother Nature doesn't always play ball. And this was a case where it really caught us out big time."

  • New Zealander Demonstrates Strength of Cyclone Gabrielle Winds

    A man out exploring along the coast of New Zealand’s North Island during Cyclone Gabrielle dramatically demonstrated the strength of the storm’s winds on February 13.Video by Brando Yelavich shows him near the churning ocean on the Coromandel Peninsula, and what he calls “the largest waves I’ve ever seen”.He then throws a stick off the edge of a cliff.“Expecting gravity to do its job, I wanted to see the stick fall down into the ocean, but it took off like a broomstick. Disappearing far into the sky,” Yelavich told Storyful.Cyclone Gabrielle brought heavy rain, strong winds and large waves to the North Island of New Zealand. Eleven people were confirmed to have died by February 20, but that number was expected to rise as more than 2,200 remained missing. Credit: Brando Yelavich via Storyful

  • Feral cattle terrorising hikers to be taken out by helicopter gunmen

    Snipers in helicopters will this week shoot down up to 150 feral cattle that have terrorised hikers in New Mexico.

  • Popular SLO County resort reopens after month-long closure: ‘I’m very thankful’

    It was the first time the scenic resort had closed for at least 50 years, co-owner Jim Ramey said.

  • Volunteer's death spurs warnings that B.C.'s avalanche conditions are 'unforgiving'

    VANCOUVER — The avalanche deaths of two skiers in British Columbia's central Interior this month have prompted an emotional plea about this season's dangerous conditions from the head of a volunteer search and rescue team. Rick White, the chief of the Central Cariboo Search and Rescue team in Williams Lake, announced Thursday that one of the people killed in a slide on Potato Peak on Feb. 11 southwest of Williams Lake was a member of his team. Calling the member's death "devastating," White's st

  • Ohio train derailment fact check: What's true and what's false?

    With claims of lockdowns and animals being sickened or dying spreading online, we run down what's true and false about the Ohio train derailment.