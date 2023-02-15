Get a glimpse of Melissa McCarthy's Ursula and her evil cackle in new Little Mermaid teaser

Cue "Poor Unfortunate Souls," as Disney has released a glimpse of Melissa McCarthy's Ursula the Sea Witch in a sinister new teaser for the upcoming The Little Mermaid live-action movie.

The clip shared by star Halle Bailey also offers a first look at Jonah Hauer-King as Prince Eric, as Bailey's Ariel belts out "Part of Your World." The peek (emphasis on the word peek) at Ursula comes towards the end, in the form of a dark silhouette of the sea witch as she lets out her signature evil cackle.

The film, directed by Rob Marshall and also starring Javier Bardem (King Triton), Jacob Tremblay (Flounder), Daveed Diggs (Sebastian), Awkwafina (Scuttle), and Lin-Manuel Miranda (Chef Louis), swims into theaters May 26.

i’m so very excited to continue the #Disney100 celebration with this new look at #TheLittleMermaid 🧜🏽‍♀️just 100 days until it arrives in theaters! 💕 pic.twitter.com/Ux8os3EKFD — Halle (@HalleBailey) February 15, 2023

McCarthy previously revealed that she was "scared to death" to perform Ursula's big number, "Poor Unfortunate Souls," while on The Kelly Clarkson Show last year. "I worked with somebody, and I was like, okay, it's just a character, I don't have to be a singer," she said. "I could just be this character. But I love that song." When she finally recorded it, "I literally burst out crying because I was like, I don't get to go to singing class anymore," she said.

Marshall teased to EW last year that his take on Ariel will spotlight a modern woman. "She feels displaced and it's really an epic story of finding your true self," the director said. "But also there needs to be a great deal of joy. It's a strange combination of innocence and wisdom, and a great deal of soul and heart. She's very modern in that way."

And, don't worry: Ariel losing her voice at the hands of McCarthy's sea witch doesn't mean Bailey's powerhouse vocals won't be utilized to their full extent. Along with the classics, the live-action production features new music written for the Grammy-nominated singer, who makes up one half of sister musical duo Chloe x Halle. "I won't share what those are right now, but you'll get a sense of what she's feeling," Marshall teased.

Watch the new teaser above.

