Glimmer of Hope Winter Gala set for Dec. 1

Are you looking for a fun evening out, but with a purpose? Sally Dunton, executive director of the Sudbury Community Foundation, has a suggestion.

“Our goal is to gather 200 people to celebrate on Dec. 1st, and we are already halfway there,” says Dunton.

The Glimmer of Hope Winter Gala is a semi-formal event that serves a significant purpose: raising funds for the Sudbury Cares Fund, a brand new “flexible pool of resources that will be utilized to address urgent and unforeseen needs within the City of Greater Sudbury.”

Odosa Oriakhi, of the Michaëlle Jean Sudbury Afro-Canadian Heritage Fund, shared how valuable the foundation's impact is: “This award means a lot to me because it highlights representation in the Afro-Canadian community, and representation is so important in building a successful support system.”

Anne Salter, executive director of the Sudbury Manitoulin Children’s Foundation, acknowledges the effect of the relationship with the foundation: “One in three Canadian families cannot afford to enrol their children in sport, recreation, or leisure activities.

"The goal of the Sudbury Manitoulin Children’s Foundation PLAY Program is to remove financial and social barriers to sport, recreation and leisure activities so that all marginalized children can have the opportunity to get active, have fun, make friends, get healthy … This support helped many youth ‘get that chance to PLAY’ that they would otherwise be denied.”

Dunton says, “the Sudbury Cares Fund is different from other funds that have a specific earmark. It allows us to quickly respond to new challenges and opportunities in our community.

"Additionally, we will recognize the various community service organizations that have received the 2023 community grant awards. The Glimmer of Hope Gala will feature a raffle table with baskets sponsored by local businesses and organizations, which will also help raise money for the Sudbury Cares Fund.

"Several business and service organizations are attending the event, purchasing a table for their staff to celebrate the great work happening in Sudbury.”

The full-service team at Cambrian Student Life Centre will cater the event, including a family-style buffet and a late-night poutine bar. Wine will be provided with dinner while a cash bar operates throughout the rest of the evening.

“Attendees can enjoy a buffet dinner and themed drinks," Dunton says. "During the evening, attendees will also have the opportunity to enjoy their time with dancing, networking, and an overall sense of fulfillment, knowing that their contributions are making a positive impact on the city they live in.

"We will have a DJ so you can dance the night away and a photo booth to capture your night out on the town.”

The Sudbury Community Foundation is an independent public foundation and registered charity. The foundation has been a gateway to the community since 1996, enabling donors to create philanthropic legacies that will benefit Sudbury.

The foundation has a unique combination of grant-making expertise, knowledge of community needs, professional financial and fund management expertise, and knowledge of donor philanthropy.

As a result, it provides donors with a higher impact for every dollar donated. In addition, it gives local charities access to a permanent flow of grant dollars.

The Sudbury Community Foundation's approach aims to create positive and lasting changes in Sudbury by addressing diverse needs across education, youth development, health, social services, environment, arts, culture, seniors' support, inclusion, diversity, community building, non-profit support, leadership, and emergency response.

Through strategic grant-making and community engagement, the foundation empowers Sudbury to build a stronger, more resilient community, fostering a sense of belonging and collaboration, while ensuring a sustainable and inclusive future for all.

If you are hoping to be a recipient, view the guidelines at tinyurl.com/abxxhe5s on charitable status and CRA rules

“We keep informed of trends and issues in our community through leadership efforts like our annual Vital Signs report, a community check-up. In turn, this report informs our granting, allowing us to grant to the most pressing community needs," Dunton says.

“We also stimulate community engagement by delivering a five-month leadership development program, Emerging Leaders, for young professionals in Greater Sudbury. It is our goal for the program to encourage community leadership and advocacy, not just for the future but for the now, as well.”

For tickets, go to www.sudburycf.ca and follow the link. It will take you to www.canadahelps.org, where you can purchase individual tickets or tables for you and seven guests. Tickets are $100 each.

