Glimmer of hope? Perhaps Rob Gronkowski's comments hint at return

Everything seemed set up for a Rob Gronkowski retirement.

Gronkowski mentioned retirement last year, came back and had a season that was beneath his standards. He has taken a lot of punishment over the years. But he did come up with the biggest play of Super Bowl LIII. That win would have been a perfect send-off for a great player.

Yet, maybe he’s not ready for a send-off? Comments he reportedly made after the New England Patriots’ Super Bowl victory seem to provide at least some hope that Gronk might not be done.

Rob Gronkowski wants to win again

After Drew Rosenhaus, Gronkowski’s agent, said on ESPN that he expects Gronkowski’s decision to come in the next couple weeks, Mike Giardi of NFL Media said Gronkowski was telling teammates and associates in the days after the Super Bowl that he wanted to win another one.

Gronkowski told multiple teammates/associates that he wanted to win another ring in the first few days following the Super Bowl. fwiw. Emotion talking? #Patriots https://t.co/ty3Lkt89ub — Michael Giardi (@MikeGiardi) February 19, 2019





That’s not a verbal contract Gronkowski will be back in 2019. It might ultimately mean nothing. But Patriots fans will take any good news on that front.

Gronkowski has reasons to return

On one hand, there’s not much reason for Gronkowski to come back. He has Super Bowl rings. He’ll be in the Pro Football Hall of Fame some day. He has said repeatedly he hasn’t touched any of the NFL salary he has made over the years, living off his endorsement money instead. His body is wearing down; we could see that last season.

Yet, the game is hard to walk away from. Gronkowski had a vintage game in the Super Bowl and should feel he can still play at a productive level for a team that should compete for another championship next season. Another Super Bowl, or even a rebound season after an injury-filled 2018, would help Gronkowski’s legacy.

Gronk’s final decision hasn’t been made, apparently. The game is better off with him in it. We’ll see if the allure of another ring is enough to bring him back.

New England Patriots’ Kyle Van Noy, left, and Rob Gronkowski celebrate after the Super Bowl LIII win. (AP)

