Glider Crash in Kochi: Navy Personnel Lt Rajeev Jha, Petty Officer Sunil Kumar Die As Power Glider on Routine Flight Crashes Near Thoppumpady Bridge

Kochi, October 4: In a tragic incident, two Navy personnel died in Kerala as a glider on routine flight crashed on Sunday morning, a Defence spokesperson said. According to a tweet by ANI, the two Navy personnel who lost their lives in the crash have been identified as Lt Rajeev Jha and Petty Officer Sunil Kumar. The duo was onboard a naval power glider which crashed near Thoppumpady bridge near naval base on Sunday morning.

As per details by the Defence spokesperson, the naval power glider was on a routine training sortie and took off from INS Garuda and crashed near Thoppumpady bridge at around 7 am. The reason for the crash is yet to be known. The glider is being salvaged and a board of inquiry has been ordered by the Southern Naval Command into the incident. Plane Crash in Uttar Pradesh: TB 20 Aircraft Crashes in Azamgarh, Pilot Dies; Here’s What We Know So Far.

Kerala: Lt Rajeev Jha and Petty Officer Sunil Kumar, onboard a naval power glider, lost their lives after it crashed near Thoppumpady bridge near naval base this morning. It was on routine training sortie & took off from INS Garuda. Southern Naval Command orders Board of Inquiry. pic.twitter.com/pCDuoN5GLi — ANI (@ANI) October 4, 2020





Reports inform that soon after the crash Lt Rajeev Jha and Petty officer Sunil Kumar, who were in the glider, were rescued from the crash site and shifted to INHS Sanjivani. However, they were declared brought dead, the spokesperson said.