Glickenhaus Will Not Run Le Mans Next Year

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus, the New York-based privateer that battled giants at Le Mans and in the World Endurance Championship (WEC), won't return to the series. Speaking to Autosport, team owner and founder Jim Glickenhaus said that SCG needs to focus its resources on its road car business.

When SCG first entered the WEC, the Hypercar class consisted of the Toyota GR010 and a grandfathered LMP1 car entered by Alpine. The competition grew dramatically this year, with new entries from Cadillac, Porsche, Peugeot, and Ferrari. "To be competitive we'd need to do an Evo version of the car and to run two of them," Glickenhaus told Autosport. "That's not viable for a privateer: The only way we could do it would be with sponsorship or if a customer wanted to run a program with our car."

Glickenhaus got its racing start in 2011 at the Nürburgring with the Ferrari-based P4/5 and entered its own car, the SCG003, in 2015. In 2021, SCG joined the WEC Le Mans Hypercar class with the SCG007, which would compete against the Toyota GR010. At its first Le Mans appearance, SCG managed to take 4th and 5th overall. Next year, the #709 SCG007 podiumed at Le Mans behind the two Toyotas, and this year, the team took home sixth and seventh, beating the likes of Porsche and Peugeot.

It's a remarkable record for such a small effort. Right now, however, the focus is on road cars. "We have a certain capacity and we have sales up to that amount, but even if we could build more, racing in the WEC isn't going to help us sell them," Glickenhaus said. "For our little company, competing in the WEC just doesn't make sense."

SCG's main road-car projects now are the SCG004 supercar and the off-road Boot. Glickenhaus hopes his team can return to the Nürburgring 24 Hours with the SCG004, which it ran at the race in 2022. This past year, it skipped the 'Ring to focus on Le Mans and the WEC.

