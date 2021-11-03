Glenn Youngkin: Republican seizes lead in Virginia governor race

Glenn Youngkin has focused his campaign on education issues

Republican Glenn Youngkin has a commanding lead in the Virginia governor's election, widely seen as a referendum on Joe Biden's presidency.

Democrat Terry McAuliffe, who served as governor from 2014-18, saw his opinion poll lead vanish in recent weeks.

A Democratic loss in a state that Mr Biden won by 10 points just a year ago would unnerve his governing party.

Mr Youngkin, a political newcomer, focused on how schools handle race, gender and mask mandates.

Mr McAuliffe campaigned on other cultural issues, such as abortion rights and voting reform.

But the Democrat's critics hammered him for saying during a debate: "I don't think parents should be telling schools what they should teach."

Terry McAuliffe

According to exit polls by the BBC's US partner, CBS, education and the school curriculum were top issues for slightly more than half of all voters.

At a news conference earlier on Tuesday, Mr Biden predicted his party would win the first major election since he took office 10 months ago, but he acknowledged "the off-year is always unpredictable".

Mr Biden's popularity has been sliding amid rising inflation, a slow economic recovery, a deadlocked legislative agenda and the aftermath of a disorderly US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

The Democratic president's approval rating has fallen to 43%, according to an opinion poll average by RealClearPolitics.

The McAuliffe campaign tried to liken the challenger to former President Donald Trump, who remains unpopular in Virginia.

But Mr Youngkin, a mild-mannered private equity tycoon, sought to appeal to moderates by keeping Mr Trump at arm's length, while tapping into the former president's supporters in the state.

Mr Trump reiterated his support for Mr Youngkin in a statement on Monday, saying: "He has had my complete and total endorsement for many months!"

The winner will succeed outgoing Democratic Governor Ralph Northam.

In other elections across the US on Tuesday: